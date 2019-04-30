PRESS RELEASES

X-Fusion Shox Announces H3C Rear Shock & Coil Spring System

Apr 30, 2019
by XFusionShox  


PRESS RELEASE: X-Fusion Shox

Earlier this spring X-Fusion athletes Brian Lopes and Andrew Taylor were joined by X-Fusion's R&D team in the Santa Cruz Mountains to test out their all new H3C rear shock and a coil spring system for current Sweep model forks. The crew was also joined by Mike Davis of Mad Racing Suspension (X-Fusion's U.S. Service Center) and Rob Przykucki from Motion Instruments Data Accusation to help in the testing process.



H3C Rear Shock:

The H3C is our all new lightweight coil shock aimed for all mountain and enduro riding. With a three position platform, rebound and low speed compression adjustment this shock is ready to take what you can throw its way!

H3C SPECS:
• Built for: All Mountain/Enduro
• Metric & Trunnion Mount
• 3 Position Platform Adjustment
• Low Speed Compression Adjustment
• Rebound Adjustment
• Lightweight Proprietary Metallurgy Springs
• Weight: 700 grams (185x55 with 350lb Spring)

AVAILABILITY: Summer 2019
MSRP: $600 USD




COIL SPRING SYSTEM FOR SWEEP MODEL FORKS

The Coil Spring System is for current or new Sweep customers that prefer the feel of a coil system over air.

Coil Spring System Specs
• Built for: Sweep & E-Sweep Models
• Bottomless Control; Adjustable at Final 10mm to 20mm of Travel
• Available in Multiple Spring Rates
• Retrofittable into Current Sweep Forks

AVAILABILITY: Summer 2019
MSRP: $TBD

For more information on please visit xfusionshox.com


Video: Definition Films
Photo: Long Nguyen

MENTIONS: @XFusionShox


28 Comments

  • + 9
 Cool. Try getting it serviced or buying spares.
  • + 4
 yeah, can anyone actually get parts for x fusions? i scoured the internet for a coil for the vengeance i had, best i could find was 60 quid from taiwan, noone in the uk could get me one even though it was on the distro website. wouldnt go near their components with a 10 foot barge pole these days, which is a shame because they are good.
  • + 1
 pretty easy in the UK to get it serviced etc
  • + 2
 @inked-up-metalhead: in the UK upgradebikes was able to help me with spares www.upgradebikes.co.uk/Catalogue/Forks/X-Fusion/X-Fusion-Spare-Parts/X-Fusion-Velvet/Vengeance-26

@howsyourdad pretty sure Sweden has some service provider for FX, if not then you should check out Fillariosa in Finland - they serviced my XFs multiple times with no hassle

until recently I had full XF kits on two bikes and never had issues. And that in a country with no XF rep. I used the aforementioned companies. Really, not such a big deal with XF service
  • + 3
 Came here to comment the same. Servicing here is fine, lots of options, but it's near impossible for anyone to get spare parts.

I have (now had) Xfusion suspension both ends. Seal kits are hens teeth, spare parts like air caps are hard to get, or maybe can be ordered from Australia or the US, incurring big shipping costs.

Same feelings as InkedUp. Love the products performance, but literally this morning gave up on my Metrics as couldnt source spares and ordered a different brand.

XFusion - You've done the hard part (making products to rival the big 2 at a good price), just get your support sorted, please.
  • + 2
 @inked-up-metalhead: You wouldn't touch XF with a 10 foot barge pole because you couldn't get a coil spring for a fork they stopped producing over 6 years ago? seems reasonable. I can't think of another suspension brand that would produce a fork that lasts 6 years.
  • + 1
 @kiksy: Have you contacted the UK Distro with your specific inquiry? They have always been more than helpful for me and will always point me in the direction of where I can buy air seal kits and lower leg seals.
  • + 1
 @yxbix: I couldnt find a seal kit for my Vector Air. It's not even listed on the Upgrade site, nor a air cap for my Metrics. I can't even find any reference to it on the internet. This site in OZ lists quite a few spares listed for those looking: www.diymtb.com.au/displayItems.asp?cid=78
  • + 1
 Try buying it at all if you don't live in hong kong.
  • + 2
 @kiksy: have dealt with Duncan at DIY for 10 years, provides the best service for a supplier in Australia.
  • + 7
 What animal does a fork service with the caliper still attached?
  • + 3
 I nearly died of disgust.
  • + 1
 It looks so nice and everything, but being X-fusion asking a Cane Creek price....some of us tried older x-fusion shocks you know...and when the price for coil inline and this is the same, there is no way for me to go for x
  • + 3
 Looks really nice but comes in pretty expensive. Already a lot of good coil shocks at that price point.
  • + 1
 The one thought that popped in my mind was what makes this new kinda expensive shock worth buying over any other current shock. Not overly adjustable, although some might dig that.
  • + 1
 LSC and rebound plus a 3-position platform is a pretty good set of adjustments. Its what people are used to. Simple to adjust is appealing to a lot of folk. Same amount of adjustment as a DPX2 is it not
  • + 2
 I thought the Ibis had a regressive leverage curve and highly unsuitable for linear coil shocks?
  • + 1
 X Fusion/Joel: new supply chain you asshat. Why even market products no one in the US or UK can buy? What a waste of pinkbike's time.

Ya' c*nts
  • + 2
 I'm surprised you knew somewhere outside the USA with that attitude. XD
  • + 2
 Give X Fusion a shot. My RV1 is the best feeling fork ive ever owned.
  • + 1
 Why would I buy that instead of a cane creek?
No one buys xf because its budget market portrays low quality
  • + 1
 If it was priced better then maybe, but there is just too many good shocks at this price point
  • + 2
 Mike D is the man!
  • + 1
 just get a double barrel, just saying
  • + 1
 that is one sexy shock
  • + 1
 Huh?
  • + 0
 "sketch-fusion"
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



