X-Fusion Shox Announces H3C Rear Shock & Coil Spring System

Earlier this spring X-Fusion athletes Brian Lopes and Andrew Taylor were joined by X-Fusion's R&D team in the Santa Cruz Mountains to test out their all new H3C rear shock and a coil spring system for current Sweep model forks. The crew was also joined by Mike Davis of Mad Racing Suspension
(X-Fusion's U.S. Service Center) and Rob Przykucki from Motion Instruments Data Accusation to help in the testing process.H3C Rear Shock:
The H3C is our all new lightweight coil shock aimed for all mountain and enduro riding. With a three position platform, rebound and low speed compression adjustment this shock is ready to take what you can throw its way!H3C SPECS:
• Built for: All Mountain/Enduro
• Metric & Trunnion Mount
• 3 Position Platform Adjustment
• Low Speed Compression Adjustment
• Rebound Adjustment
• Lightweight Proprietary Metallurgy Springs
• Weight: 700 grams (185x55 with 350lb Spring)AVAILABILITY:
Summer 2019MSRP:
$600 USDCOIL SPRING SYSTEM FOR SWEEP MODEL FORKS
The Coil Spring System is for current or new Sweep customers that prefer the feel of a coil system over air.Coil Spring System Specs
• Built for: Sweep & E-Sweep Models
• Bottomless Control; Adjustable at Final 10mm to 20mm of Travel
• Available in Multiple Spring Rates
• Retrofittable into Current Sweep ForksAVAILABILITY:
Summer 2019MSRP:
$TBD
For more information on please visit xfusionshox.comVideo: Definition Films
Photo: Long Nguyen
MENTIONS: @XFusionShox
28 Comments
@howsyourdad pretty sure Sweden has some service provider for FX, if not then you should check out Fillariosa in Finland - they serviced my XFs multiple times with no hassle
until recently I had full XF kits on two bikes and never had issues. And that in a country with no XF rep. I used the aforementioned companies. Really, not such a big deal with XF service
I have (now had) Xfusion suspension both ends. Seal kits are hens teeth, spare parts like air caps are hard to get, or maybe can be ordered from Australia or the US, incurring big shipping costs.
Same feelings as InkedUp. Love the products performance, but literally this morning gave up on my Metrics as couldnt source spares and ordered a different brand.
XFusion - You've done the hard part (making products to rival the big 2 at a good price), just get your support sorted, please.
Ya' c*nts
No one buys xf because its budget market portrays low quality
