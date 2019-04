X-Fusion Shox Announces H3C Rear Shock & Coil Spring System

PRESS RELEASE: X-Fusion Shox

H3C Rear Shock:

H3C SPECS:

AVAILABILITY:

MSRP:

COIL SPRING SYSTEM FOR SWEEP MODEL FORKS

Coil Spring System Specs

AVAILABILITY:

MSRP:

Earlier this spring X-Fusion athletes Brian Lopes and Andrew Taylor were joined by X-Fusion's R&D team in the Santa Cruz Mountains to test out their all new H3C rear shock and a coil spring system for current Sweep model forks. The crew was also joined by Mike Davis of Mad Racing Suspension (X-Fusion's U.S. Service Center) and Rob Przykucki from Motion Instruments Data Accusation to help in the testing process.The H3C is our all new lightweight coil shock aimed for all mountain and enduro riding. With a three position platform, rebound and low speed compression adjustment this shock is ready to take what you can throw its way!• Built for: All Mountain/Enduro• Metric & Trunnion Mount• 3 Position Platform Adjustment• Low Speed Compression Adjustment• Rebound Adjustment• Lightweight Proprietary Metallurgy Springs• Weight: 700 grams (185x55 with 350lb Spring)Summer 2019$600 USDThe Coil Spring System is for current or new Sweep customers that prefer the feel of a coil system over air.• Built for: Sweep & E-Sweep Models• Bottomless Control; Adjustable at Final 10mm to 20mm of Travel• Available in Multiple Spring Rates• Retrofittable into Current Sweep ForksSummer 2019$TBDFor more information on please visit xfusionshox.com