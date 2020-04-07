X-Fusion Shox Welcomes Tom van Steenbergen to the Team

PRESS RELEASE: X-Fusion Shox
We are excited to announce that Tom van Steenbergen will be joining the X-Fusion team in 2020. Although Tom is just 23 years old, he is considered a seasoned veteran in the freeride world with a Best Trick and back to back podiums at Red Bull Rampage.
For 2020, Tom will be working on various video projects along with hosting his own invitational slopestyle event at Big White and competing at Rampage. We couldn't be more excited to support Toms's efforts and watch as his year unfolds.
Tom, from Vernon, BC had this to say about partnering up with X-Fusion.
|I'm stoked to be working with X-Fusion from now on. I spent a month testing the suspension at Cam Zink's compound and Dark Fest before I signed the contract. The suspension is such an important part of the bike and I had to make sure it was exactly what I needed. I'm beyond stoked to be riding for them in 2020 and beyond!—Tom van Steenbergen
We hope everyone is staying safe during these times!
X-Fusion Facebook: @xfusionshox
X-Fusion instagram: @xfusionshox
3 Comments
Post a Comment