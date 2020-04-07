X-Fusion Shox Welcomes Tom van Steenbergen to the Team

Apr 7, 2020
by XFusionShox  


PRESS RELEASE: X-Fusion Shox

We are excited to announce that Tom van Steenbergen will be joining the X-Fusion team in 2020. Although Tom is just 23 years old, he is considered a seasoned veteran in the freeride world with a Best Trick and back to back podiums at Red Bull Rampage.

For 2020, Tom will be working on various video projects along with hosting his own invitational slopestyle event at Big White and competing at Rampage. We couldn't be more excited to support Toms's efforts and watch as his year unfolds.


Tom, from Vernon, BC had this to say about partnering up with X-Fusion.

bigquotesI'm stoked to be working with X-Fusion from now on. I spent a month testing the suspension at Cam Zink's compound and Dark Fest before I signed the contract. The suspension is such an important part of the bike and I had to make sure it was exactly what I needed. I'm beyond stoked to be riding for them in 2020 and beyond!Tom van Steenbergen




We hope everyone is staying safe during these times!

X-Fusion Facebook: @xfusionshox
X-Fusion instagram: @xfusionshox

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Racing Rumours X Fusion Shox Tom Van Steenbergen


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can you Guess the Riders in these Pixelated Images
107021 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: QBP Lays Off 12% of Workforce]
96129 views
Trust Performance Ceasing Operations Effective Immediately
81676 views
The Best April Fools Day Jokes From the Mountain Bike Industry
67273 views
Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 [April Fools]
67211 views
Video: The Ochain Chainring Spider Promises Chainless Performance
48429 views
Bike Check: Matt Walker's Pivot Switchblade 29
46071 views
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
43796 views

3 Comments

  • 4 0
 23 and already a legend.
  • 3 0
 X gon' give it to ya
  • 3 1
 I hope the pay cheque is fat cause he just SOLD OUT!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006788
Mobile Version of Website