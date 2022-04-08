X Fusion's Wireless E-Manic Dropper Post - Sea Otter 2022



Why go wireless? Well the advantages include an easier to actuate lever, an easier to install dropper post (for everyone except Henry Quinney ) and, well, it's pretty damn cool too. The E-Manic dropper is based on the Manic that X Fusion already produces , and shares its hydraulic cartridge, but with the added wireless functionality. The standard Manic retails for around $200 and X Fusion is aiming for the E Manic to hit the $400 price point. So it's twice as much as the standard version but half the price of SRAM's offering. Details



Connection: RFID

Sizes: 30.9mm, 31.6mm (34.9mm to follow)

Batteries: Post: 18350, Remote CR2032

Travel: 100mm, 125mm, 150mm, 170mm

Lengths: 325.5mm, 381.5mm, 436.5mm, 480.5mm

Weight: 669 grams

Price: ≈$400

Availability: End of 2022



The 18350 cell in the post is removable and rechargable. The battery housing has been made as small as possible to avoid wheel strikes.

The remote uses a paddle for actuation.