X Fusion's Wireless E-Manic Dropper Post - Sea Otter 2022

Following on from Mike Levy's video first look earlier today
, here are some more details on the X Fusion E Manic dropper post that has been revealed for the first time at Sea Otter.
While dropper posts are almost ubiquitous on mountain bikes these days, very few options are operated remotely. Of course, it's impossible to speak about wireless dropper posts without mentioning the Reverb AXS, which was released with a huge splash in February 2019
but its $861 price can be off-putting for a lot of riders. Hoping to compete at a lower price point comes X Fusion with the E-Manic.
Why go wireless? Well the advantages include an easier to actuate lever, an easier to install dropper post (for everyone except Henry Quinney
) and, well, it's pretty damn cool too. The E-Manic dropper is based on the Manic that X Fusion already produces
, and shares its hydraulic cartridge, but with the added wireless functionality. The standard Manic retails for around $200 and X Fusion is aiming for the E Manic to hit the $400 price point. So it's twice as much as the standard version but half the price of SRAM's offering.
Details
Connection: RFID
Sizes: 30.9mm, 31.6mm (34.9mm to follow)
Batteries: Post: 18350, Remote CR2032
Travel: 100mm, 125mm, 150mm, 170mm
Lengths: 325.5mm, 381.5mm, 436.5mm, 480.5mm
Weight: 669 grams
Price: ≈$400
Availability: End of 2022
X Fusion's posts also works quite differently to Rockshox's. Firstly, the post communicates with the lever via an RFID (radio frequency identification) connect system, different to bluetooth of AXS and unlike AXS it won't come with an app to nerd out on. We don't have any info on how the wireless element of the post works either but we'd expect that to be different to the Reverb as well.
There's no official word on battery life yet but X Fusion is planning to use non-propreitary, commonly available batteries in the dropper. The post itself uses an 18350 cell while the remote uses a CR2032 watch battery. The post does have a charging port but the idea here is that you can take a spare battery out on a ride with you or if you forget to charge the post, there's a chance you can find one in a store not too far away.
The 18350 cell in the post is removable and rechargable. The battery housing has been made as small as possible to avoid wheel strikes.
X Fusion is hoping to have this post on the market by the end of 2022 with a wide array of options to suit a variety of riders. We'll report back on this post with more information when we have it.
$400 for a wireless dropper
Can’t wait for it to come out
