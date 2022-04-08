close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

X Fusion's Wireless E-Manic Dropper Post - Sea Otter 2022

Apr 8, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Following on from Mike Levy's video first look earlier today, here are some more details on the X Fusion E Manic dropper post that has been revealed for the first time at Sea Otter.

While dropper posts are almost ubiquitous on mountain bikes these days, very few options are operated remotely. Of course, it's impossible to speak about wireless dropper posts without mentioning the Reverb AXS, which was released with a huge splash in February 2019 but its $861 price can be off-putting for a lot of riders. Hoping to compete at a lower price point comes X Fusion with the E-Manic.

Why go wireless? Well the advantages include an easier to actuate lever, an easier to install dropper post (for everyone except Henry Quinney) and, well, it's pretty damn cool too. The E-Manic dropper is based on the Manic that X Fusion already produces, and shares its hydraulic cartridge, but with the added wireless functionality. The standard Manic retails for around $200 and X Fusion is aiming for the E Manic to hit the $400 price point. So it's twice as much as the standard version but half the price of SRAM's offering.
Details

Connection: RFID
Sizes: 30.9mm, 31.6mm (34.9mm to follow)
Batteries: Post: 18350, Remote CR2032
Travel: 100mm, 125mm, 150mm, 170mm
Lengths: 325.5mm, 381.5mm, 436.5mm, 480.5mm
Weight: 669 grams
Price: ≈$400
Availability: End of 2022

X Fusion's posts also works quite differently to Rockshox's. Firstly, the post communicates with the lever via an RFID (radio frequency identification) connect system, different to bluetooth of AXS and unlike AXS it won't come with an app to nerd out on. We don't have any info on how the wireless element of the post works either but we'd expect that to be different to the Reverb as well.

X Fusion E Manic

by jamessmurthwaite
Views: 66    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


There's no official word on battery life yet but X Fusion is planning to use non-propreitary, commonly available batteries in the dropper. The post itself uses an 18350 cell while the remote uses a CR2032 watch battery. The post does have a charging port but the idea here is that you can take a spare battery out on a ride with you or if you forget to charge the post, there's a chance you can find one in a store not too far away.

The 18350 cell in the post is removable and rechargable. The battery housing has been made as small as possible to avoid wheel strikes.

The remote uses a paddle for actuation.

X Fusion is hoping to have this post on the market by the end of 2022 with a wide array of options to suit a variety of riders. We'll report back on this post with more information when we have it.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Seatposts X Fusion X Fusion E Manic Sea Otter 2022


Must Read This Week
$80,000 Worth of Bikes Including Two CeramicSpeed Chainless Prototypes Stolen
55108 views
Intense Releases 2022 Tracer 279
50993 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
42528 views
Downcountry Fork Review: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 vs Fox 34
31421 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
29685 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
29131 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
28538 views
MicroShift Launches 1x Drivetrain For 20" Wheel Bikes (And Up)
28167 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Let the wireless trickle down begin! Now if only we could get a universal battery standard so only your mate needs to carry the spare battery for you.
  • 1 0
 This is amazing
$400 for a wireless dropper
Can’t wait for it to come out
  • 1 0
 I'd buy it they make one 200mm!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008568
Mobile Version of Website