X Games Real MTB Attracted More Viewers Than Any Other Real Series Contest

May 7, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

The X Games Real MTB contest attracted more views than any of the other Real contests since the first event 12 years ago.

Forbes has reported that the first X Games Real MTB contest reached nearly 25 million views across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat, making it the most successful in X Games' Real series. The Real MTB event passed the view counts of the Real Ski, Real Snow, Real Moto, Real Street, and Real BMX contests.

Danny MacAskill's edit with Robbie Meade saw the highest number of YouTube views at over 2.5 million. The video rose to the 29th most trending videos in the United States. Fan favourite Brage Vestavik saw part of his segment outperform all past Real content on Instagram and TikTok. Brage's entry built 1.3 million Instagram views and a huge 7.3 million views on TikTok.

Mountain biking last featured in the X Games back in 2013 where it didn't quite reach the success of this year's Real contest. We loved watching the incredible edits that DJ Brandt, Danny MacAskill, Veronique Sandler, Brandon Semenuk, Brage Vestavik and Cam Zink put together. After the big impact it has made, we hope there will be more Real MTB events in the future.

