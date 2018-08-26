XC Bike Checks from the La Bresse World Cup 2018

Jolanda Neff's Prototype Kross
Jolanda Neff gets the royal treatment with a new Kross dual-suspension prototype, fitted with DT Swiss wheels and remote-control suspension. Her new bike has to be one of the most stunning XC machines in the pits at La Bresse - a race bike befitting of the woman who wears the rainbow jersey. Kross built this chassis a little burlier than their minimalist XC machines have been constructed - a growing theme among elite XC teams.
Neff is another athlete who will be riding the new Shimano XTR, which, at present, is only available to World Class athletes.
DT Swiss remote controlled "Gold Standard" OPM fork
Lukas Flückiger's new Thömus Lightrider
Shimano has kept its new XTR M9100 close to its chest as it continues the soft release of what may be their most important component ensemble. Lukas Flückiger is one of the lucky ones who is riding the system on his all new Thömus Lightrider carbon dual-suspension race bike.
Flückiger's new Thömus Lightrider falls in line with the inevitable switch to lightweight dual-suspension race bikes as the UCI continues to encourage XC course designers to build more technical World Cup venues.
Ischard Frederic's KTM Scarp
KTM's signature orange logo and paint scheme is famous among motorcycle racers in all genres. Years back, KTM's bicycle brand became a separate entity, but one can still sense a bold connection with its motorsports cousin that extends deeper than the orange logo. This is Frenchman Ischard Frederic's KTM Scarp race bike.
Anton Cooper's Trek Procaliber
Aridenton Cooper may be the last World Cup XC racer to embrace dual suspension, but if that is true, he's probably riding the most comfortable hardtail out there. His Procaliber seat tube/top tube junction is designed to float slightly, which creates a more comfortable ride. Cooper is famous for his deep-diving negative stem, which helps the diminutive crusher to achieve a better climbing position.
Cavalerie
had an Anatrail gearbox trail bike, powered by a Gates Carbon Drive cog-belt in the pits. The French brand also owns Effigear - the manufacturer of the bike's nine-speed transmission. There is no chance that the aluminum framed, 140mm-travel 29er could be a competitive World Cup racer, but their presence at La Bresse suggests that Cavalerie may be testing the waters for an all out assault on the conventional derailleur in a venue where even a minor victory could cause a major shakeup. Effigear
is claimed to be the lightest gearbox transmission currently in production.
12 Comments
Post a Comment