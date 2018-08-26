XC Bike Checks from the La Bresse World Cup 2018

Jolanda Neff's Prototype Kross



Jolanda Neff gets the royal treatment with a new Kross dual-suspension prototype, fitted with DT Swiss wheels and remote-control suspension. Her new bike has to be one of the most stunning XC machines in the pits at La Bresse - a race bike befitting of the woman who wears the rainbow jersey. Kross built this chassis a little burlier than their minimalist XC machines have been constructed - a growing theme among elite XC teams.



Neff is another athlete who will be riding the new Shimano XTR, which, at present, is only available to World Class athletes.



