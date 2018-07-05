XC Course Preview: Val di Sole World Cup 2018

It all starts and finishes here. It all starts and finishes here.

Evidence of freshness.

Slippery when wet, and it's likely to be wet.

Fresh new sections of track with a ton of effort put into them. Well done Val di Sole.

More work done, more radness in XC.

4X being utilized again. Sweet as.

Up hill 4X. Without a rider it just wouldn't make sense.

Jump. Bigger jump in the background.

Not just a straight singletrack anymore. A-line over the rocks straight down the middle. Looker's right is going to cost bike lengths.

Left has a high option but it will cost time.

Fresh and loamy. Love the fresh sections.

We like this plan B.

More climbing with room for passing before the tech sections.

It looks awkward from this angle but that high line carries speed into the following corner.

Choose your line, but there is an obvious fast line.

After a bit of practice these corners will be plenty rough.

The question will be, hardtail or full suspension to tame the rough stuff?

Long gravel road climbs. Val di Sole has some elevation gains.

New routes in the woods. They have made some really good course changes here in Val di Sole and utilized the terrain they have much better than they did last year. It's going to make for exciting racing.

Up not down.

Tire eye view of the fresh cut punchy climbs.

The twisty descent from the top of the course. Single file only.

Big rocks and a few line choices.

Drops here and there to keep it interesting.

Lines yet to be burnt in.

Off the limb into the hard right and off camber loose dust. Despite the rain, it's actually still dusty.

For those of you that remember last year's Val di Sole XC course preview, I was a touch harsh. I still think it was not unfounded, but others did not agree. Either way, I am pleased to say the course which I berated last year for being too tame has been much improved. The terrain they have here in Val di Sole has been well utilized this year. There are new fresh cut technical sections, baby heads to catch riders out and loam for lines to be burnt into. Effort put in, praise given. Simple as that. Sure, much of the grass side around the start loop remains the same but what they did everywhere else is what matters. Val di Sole just became a proper XC course. Well done!