XC Course Preview: Val di Sole World Cup 2018

For those of you that remember last year's Val di Sole XC course preview, I was a touch harsh. I still think it was not unfounded, but others did not agree. Either way, I am pleased to say the course which I berated last year for being too tame has been much improved. The terrain they have here in Val di Sole has been well utilized this year. There are new fresh cut technical sections, baby heads to catch riders out and loam for lines to be burnt into. Effort put in, praise given. Simple as that. Sure, much of the grass side around the start loop remains the same but what they did everywhere else is what matters. Val di Sole just became a proper XC course. Well done!
7 Comments
Post a Comment