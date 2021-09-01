XC Fantasy Contest: Grand Prize Bike Revealed

Nino Schurter just won the World Championships on the new Scott Spark race bike and we're stoked to announce that the overall champion of the Pinkbike XC Fantasy League at the end of the season will get their own World Cup ready race bike. Grand PrizeSeason Overall
At the end of the season, after all 6 rounds of the XC World Cup and the World Championships, the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM
XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox
SID Ultimate, RockShox
Reverb AXS, SRAM
Level ULT brakes.
The Nino Schurter spec Scott Spark will be kitted out with:
Frame: Scott Spark RC
Shock: RockShox Nude 5 RLC3
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate RD3
Wheels: Syncros Silverton SL2 29"
Tires: Maxxis Aspen 29x2.4WT
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Cockpit: Syncros Fraser IC (Integrated Cockpit) SL WC
Fourth Round PrizeSeptember 4, 2021 // Lenzerheide, Switzerland
The winner of the fifth round will walk away with a RockShox
SID Ultimate fork. Riding SID Ultimate means every detail is considered. Packed in a stiff, lightweight 35mm chassis, and equipped with the lightest performance damper SRAM has ever made - Charger™ Race D. More details here
.
IMPORTANT:
Teams created after races have previously occurred will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races, but even if you missed the first rounds, you'll want to create a team because there are great prizes from SRAM and RockShox to be won each round.
2021 Race Schedule:
05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany
05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France
08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA
Good luck!
