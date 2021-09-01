XC Fantasy Contest: Grand Prize Bike Revealed

Grand Prize

The Nino Schurter spec Scott Spark will be kitted out with:



Frame: Scott Spark RC

Shock: RockShox Nude 5 RLC3

Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate RD3

Wheels: Syncros Silverton SL2 29"

Tires: Maxxis Aspen 29x2.4WT

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate

Cockpit: Syncros Fraser IC (Integrated Cockpit) SL WC



Fourth Round Prize

September 4, 2021 // Lenzerheide, Switzerland



The winner of the fifth round will walk away with a RockShox SID Ultimate fork. Riding SID Ultimate means every detail is considered. Packed in a stiff, lightweight 35mm chassis, and equipped with the lightest performance damper SRAM has ever made - Charger™ Race D. More details

IMPORTANT:

2021 Race Schedule:



05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany

05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria

07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France

08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy

09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland

09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA



The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.

Nino Schurter just won the World Championships on the new Scott Spark race bike and we're stoked to announce that the overall champion of the Pinkbike XC Fantasy League at the end of the season will get their own World Cup ready race bike.At the end of the season, after all 6 rounds of the XC World Cup and the World Championships, the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuringXX1 Eagle AXS,SID Ultimate,Reverb AXS,Level ULT brakes.Teams created after races have previously occurred will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races, but even if you missed the first rounds, you'll want to create a team because there are great prizes from SRAM and RockShox to be won each round.Good luck!