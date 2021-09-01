XC Fantasy Contest: Grand Prize Bike Revealed

Sep 1, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

Nino Schurter just won the World Championships on the new Scott Spark race bike and we're stoked to announce that the overall champion of the Pinkbike XC Fantasy League at the end of the season will get their own World Cup ready race bike.


Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, after all 6 rounds of the XC World Cup and the World Championships, the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes.









The Nino Schurter spec Scott Spark will be kitted out with:

Frame: Scott Spark RC
Shock: RockShox Nude 5 RLC3
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate RD3
Wheels: Syncros Silverton SL2 29"
Tires: Maxxis Aspen 29x2.4WT
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Cockpit: Syncros Fraser IC (Integrated Cockpit) SL WC



Fourth Round Prize
September 4, 2021 // Lenzerheide, Switzerland

The winner of the fifth round will walk away with a RockShox SID Ultimate fork. Riding SID Ultimate means every detail is considered. Packed in a stiff, lightweight 35mm chassis, and equipped with the lightest performance damper SRAM has ever made - Charger™ Race D. More details here.




IMPORTANT: Teams created after races have previously occurred will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races, but even if you missed the first rounds, you'll want to create a team because there are great prizes from SRAM and RockShox to be won each round.

2021 Race Schedule:

05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany
05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France
08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy XC


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
186556 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
90861 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
70513 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
49761 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
48564 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
45895 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
41979 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
40238 views

7 Comments

  • 8 0
 Wow, that is a great prize! Can you please disqualify the 1100 people ahead of me so that I have a shot??!!
  • 4 0
 Bold predictions will be rewarded
  • 3 1
 The only time in history that the Maxxis labels actually matched the bike they were on... : )
  • 1 0
 oh damn....well if I'd known earlier, I would have gotten in on the game before round #1. argh! I want this bike so badly.
  • 2 0
 wow, amazing specs!
  • 1 0
 Can I get that with old man bars?
  • 1 0
 congratulations bikeup33 on the victory)

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009272
Mobile Version of Website