XC Fantasy League: Prizes Announced for Round 2 - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

May 11, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

Pick your dream XC World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Scott Spark kitted out with Rockshox SID suspension and SRAM AXS components!

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at the 6 round UCI World Cup series and the 2020 UCI World Championships in Val Di Sole. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (3 men, 3 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy XC League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of the 7-race series we crown the overall Fantasy XC Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!

Sound good? Build your team today!


Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes


Second Round Prize
May 16, 2021 // Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

The winner of the second round will walk away with SRAM's AXS Dropper Post. No hoses. No routing. No energy wasted. Not a single thing in the way of the experience. SRAM created a reliable wireless-electronic dropper post and controller that actuates with drastically less effort and zero distraction. Expanding what's possible on a bike, Reverb AXS is enabled by SRAM AXS technology, a new level of interaction, personalization, and connectivity across all AXS enabled components.





IMPORTANT: Teams created after May 7, 2021 will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races but you will still be eligible to win incredible prizes from Rockshox and SRAM each race.

2021 Race Schedule:

05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany
05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France
08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.



