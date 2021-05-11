XC Fantasy League: Prizes Announced for Round 2 - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

Prizes

Grand Prize

Season Overall



At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes



Second Round Prize

May 16, 2021 // Nove Mesto, Czech Republic



The winner of the second round will walk away with SRAM's AXS Dropper Post . No hoses. No routing. No energy wasted. Not a single thing in the way of the experience. SRAM created a reliable wireless-electronic dropper post and controller that actuates with drastically less effort and zero distraction. Expanding what's possible on a bike, Reverb AXS is enabled by SRAM AXS technology, a new level of interaction, personalization, and connectivity across all AXS enabled components.





IMPORTANT:

May 7, 2021

2021 Race Schedule:



05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany

05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria

07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France

08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy

09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland

09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA



The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.

Pick your dream XC World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Scott Spark kitted out with Rockshox SID suspension and SRAM AXS components!Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at the 6 round UCI World Cup series and the 2020 UCI World Championships in Val Di Sole. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (3 men, 3 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy XC League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of the 7-race series we crown the overall Fantasy XC Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!Sound good? Build your team today!Teams created afterwill not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races but you will still be eligible to win incredible prizes from Rockshox and SRAM each race.Good luck!