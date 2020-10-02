XC Fantasy League: Prizes Announced for Round 2 - Nove Mesto XC World Cup

Oct 2, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  

Pick your dream XC World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Trek Top Fuel Carbon kitted out with Rockshox SID suspension and SRAM AXS components!

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at the 2 rounds in the Czech Republic for the UCI World Cup and the 2020 UCI World Championships in Leogang. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (3 men, 3 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy XC League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of the 3-race series we crown the overall Fantasy XC Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!

Sound good? Build your team today!




Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Trek Top Fuel with RockShox Sid Ultimate, a RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakes, Bontrager Wheels, and Bontrager Tires.

[PI= 19501636 width=text][/PI]


Second Round Prize
October 4, 2020 // Czech Republic

The winner of the second round will walk away with a set of SRAM's AXS Dropper Post. No hoses. No routing. No energy wasted. Not a single thing in the way of the experience. SRAM created a reliable wireless-electronic dropper post and controller that actuates with drastically less effort and zero distraction. Expanding what's possible on a bike, Reverb AXS is enabled by SRAM AXS technology, a new level of interaction, personalization, and connectivity across all AXS enabled components.





IMPORTANT: To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize Trek Top Fuel Carbon kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components, we recommend you have your team created by September 29, 2020. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.

2020 Race Schedule:

01.10.2020 XC World Cup #1 - Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic
04.10.2020 XC World Cup #2 - Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic
05-11.10.2020 World Championships - Leogang, Austria

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy XC Sponsored


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Those dates don't seem exactly right.
  • 2 0
 Never mind, I'm just a stupid American.

