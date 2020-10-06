XC Fantasy League: Prizes Announced for Round 3 - Leogang XC World Championships

Prizes

Grand Prize

Season Overall



At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Trek Top Fuel with RockShox Sid Ultimate, a RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakes, Bontrager Wheels, and Bontrager Tires.





Second Round Prize

October 10, 2020 // Leogang, Austria



The winner of the third and final round will walk away with a set of SRAM's GX Drivetrain . GX Eagle is your partner for all rides, all the time, all day. Long days, quick rides and everything in-between, GX Eagle is the ecosystem at its best. With the all new 520% range, all new colourways and seamless compatibility with the rest of the ecosystem, GX Eagle is there to maximize the potential of your ride experience.





2020 Race Schedule:



01.10.2020 XC World Cup #1 - Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic

04.10.2020 XC World Cup #2 - Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic

05-11.10.2020 World Championships - Leogang, Austria

The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.

Pick your dream XC World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Trek Top Fuel Carbon kitted out with Rockshox SID suspension and SRAM AXS components!Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at the 2 rounds in the Czech Republic for the UCI World Cup and the 2020 UCI World Championships in Leogang. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (3 men, 3 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy XC League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of the 3-race series we crown the overall Fantasy XC Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!Sound good? Build your team today!Good luck!