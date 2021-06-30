XC Fantasy League: Prizes Announced for Round 4 - Les Gets XC World Cup 2021

Jun 30, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

Pick your dream XC World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Scott Spark kitted out with Rockshox SID suspension and SRAM AXS components!

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at the 6 round UCI World Cup series and the 2020 UCI World Championships in Val Di Sole. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (3 men, 3 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy XC League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of the 7-race series we crown the overall Fantasy XC Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!

Sound good? Build your team today!


Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes


First Round Prize
July 4, 2021 // Les Gets, France

The winner of the first round will walk away with a SRAM GX Eagle AXS upgrade kit. The SRAM GX Eagle AXS upgrade kit provides you with everything you need to make your existing Eagle drivetrain wireless. Backwards compatible with both our original and expanded range Eagle Cassettes, the boundary to the next generation of shifting has never been more open.





IMPORTANT: Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races, but even if you missed the first rounds, you'll want to create a team because there are great prizes from SRAM and RockShox to be won each round.

2021 Race Schedule:

05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany
05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France
08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.



3 Comments

  • 1 0
 can it be the sid with the blue lowers? you answer decides whether or not i make a team
  • 1 0
 Took me a while to figure out what is wrong with the schedule. YOu have the month first!
  • 1 0
 It's a Canadian website, with like 40% American users.
I also prefer DD/MM/YYYY, but it makes sense for them to use: MM.DD.YYYY.

