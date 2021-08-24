XC Fantasy League: Prizes Announced for Round 5 - Val di Sole World Championships 2021

Aug 24, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

Pick your dream XC World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Scott Spark kitted out with Rockshox SID suspension and SRAM AXS components!

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at the 6 round UCI World Cup series and the 2021 UCI World Championships in Val di Sole. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (3 men, 3 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy XC League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of the 7-race series we crown the overall Fantasy XC Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!

Sound good? Build your team today!


Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes


Fifth Round Prize
Val di Sole, Italy

The winner of the fifth round will walk away with a SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle Upgrade kit + Rockshox SID SL Ultimate fork.





IMPORTANT: Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races, but even if you missed the first rounds, you'll want to create a team because there are great prizes from SRAM and RockShox to be won each round.

2021 Race Schedule:

05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany
05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France
08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val di Sole, Italy
09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy XC Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Bike Check: The Zoceli Dobordelu is a Steel Bike with a Sliding Shock
77896 views
Tested: How Much Slower Are Idler Bikes For Climbing?
76004 views
First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279
66604 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Lux Trail - Downcountry for the Backcountry
58786 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
40889 views
10 Days Left to Complete Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard
39300 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win An e*thirteen HELIX R Cassette
36227 views
Bike Check: The 95% Made in Europe Kavenz VHP16
35768 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 "IMPORTANT: Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races, but even if you missed the first rounds, you'll want to create a team because there are great prizes from SRAM and RockShox to be won each round."

Incredible sentence!
  • 1 0
 Hmmmmmmmmmmmm…….. that’s weird, I can see the shock on that Scott! I thought they’d done away with such simplicity

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007458
Mobile Version of Website