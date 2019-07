XC Fantasy Mid Season Analysis

Race Results



Round 1: Albstadt



Elite Men:



1st. Mathias Flueckiger

2nd. Mathieu Van Der Poel

3rd. Jordan Sarrou

4th. Titouan Carod

5th. Florian Vogel



Elite Women:



1st. Kate Courtney

2nd. Jolanda Neff

3rd. Yana Belomoina

4th. Anne Tauber

5th. Anne Terpstra





Round 2: Nove Mesto



Elite Men:



1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel

2nd. Nino Schurter

3rd. Mathias Flueckiger

4th. Henrique Avancini

5th. Ondrej Cink



Elite Women:



1st. Kate Courtney

2nd. Rebecca McConnell

3rd. Haley Smith

4th. Sina Frei

5th. Malene Degn







Round 3: Vallnord



Elite Men:



1st. Nino Schurter

2nd. Mathias Flueckiger

3rd. Henrique Avancini

4th. Gerhard Kerschbaumer

5th. Jordan Sarrou



Elite Women:



1st. Anne Terpstra

2nd. Jolanda Neff

3rd. Yana Belomoina

4th. Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon

5th. Jenny Rissveds





Round 4: Les Gets



Elite Men:



1st. Nino Schurter

2nd. Gerhard Kerschbaumer

3rd. Henrique Avancini

4th. Stephane Tempier

5th. Ondrej Cink



Elite Women:



1st. Kate Courtney

2nd. Jolanda Neff

3rd. Elisabeth Brandau

4th. Sina Frei

5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot





Podium finishes

Men

Women

Top scoring riders

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Men

Women

Best value riders

Women:

Men:

Women:

Men:

Most popular riders

Winning teams at each round

Round 1, Albstadt

Round 2, Nove Mesto

Round 3, Vallnord

Round 4, Les Gets

Current top five teams

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

We are now over halfway through the 2019 season and with four races completed let's take a look at how the points are stacking up in the Fantasy League.2019 has seen Kate Courtney dominate the women's field taking three wins in four races. Last years overall winners Jolanda Neff and Nino Schurter had slow starts to 2019 but they are right back on the pace as we pass the halfway point in the series.In the Elite Men's category, it's Mathias Flueckiger, Nino Schurter and Henrique Avancini tied with three podium finishes out of the four races so far in 2019. All three riders have seen pretty consistent results across the year so far with Schurter proving to be back to his winning ways after his victories in Vallnord and Les Gets.After last season Jolanda Neff was expected to be a threat for the podium in 2019 but after her shock win at World Champs, no one knew what Kate Courtney could bring to the table in 2019. It turns out though that she has beaten off the curse of the Rainbow Jersey and taken three impressive victories.At this point in the season, teammates Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter are the only riders to break 800 points and have proven to be constant contenders for the top spots at each race, making either rider a good choice for your fantasy team. Mathias Flueckiger and Jolanda Neff both sit at the midpoint of the season with 710 points each and just like Courtney and Schurter and very consistent riders and unless disasters strikes can guarantee you a good number of points.Kate Courtney: 860Nino Schurter: 830Mathias Flueckiger: 710Jolanda Neff: 710Anne Terpstra: 630Now that we are at the mid-point of the season we can see which riders give the best return on their price. Looking at the Elite Women there are three riders that stand out as the best value for your limited money. Anne Terpstra has to be the number one choice for every fantasy player with an impressive price to point ratio of just $119. Also, she has proven she can win races with her first-ever Elite Wolrd Cup victory in Vallnord and she could very well secure another win before the season is over. Rebecca McConnell is another low-cost rider who is scoring big in 2019. Kate Courtney could be the bargain of the year with a decent ratio of $418 a point and scoring the most amount of points of any rider at 860.For the Elite Men, Peter Disera is having a great year with consistent top results that regularly see him around the top 10. Ondrej Cink is also flying this year and almost managed an impressive win in Vallnord. Again Mathias Flueckiger is a great pick and has been a danger for the top sports since he won in Albstadt at the beginning of the year.Anne Terpstra: $119 a point: 630Rebecca McConnell: $123 a point: 486Kate Courtney: $418 a point: 860Peter Disera $195 a point: 307Ondrej Cink: $426 a point: 375Mathias Flueckiger: $535 a point: 710But what if you already have your perfect team and need to fill the last spot with only a small amount of money left? Luckily there are plenty of riders who won't cost you over $75,000 and have all scored at least 100 points. Anne Terpstra is a great low priced rider with a cost of just $75,000 and scoring over 600 points so far she is a great way to fill out your team without sacrificing points.If you are really short on budget then Thomas Griot in one of the cheapest riders in the Fantasy League but he is having a great season and has secured over 200 points in the last four races. As said earlier, Peter Disera is a good choice for his point to price ratio and becuase he only costs $60,000 he is also a great way to complete your team if you are low on funds.Adelheid Morath: $50,000: 176Rebecca McConnell: $60,000: 486Anne Terpstra: $75,000: 630Thomas Griot: $40,000: 204Martin Fanger: $55,000: 140Peter Disera: $60,000: 307Amazingly, Kate Courtney has been chosen by 63% of Fantasy League players, which is over double that of the next closest rider Nino Schurter who is picked in 30% of teams. Anne Terpstra comes close at 26% and is closely followed by Mathias Flueckiger and Mathieu Van Der Poel. Unlike the Downhill fantasy league where a large number of players had still selected Injured riders to be in their team, most notable in Tahnee Seagrave with 7% of teams still containing the rider, XC Fantasy Players has managed to remove injured riders from their teams.Kate Courtney: 63% / 8084Nino Schurter: 30% / 3772Anne Terpstra: 26% / 3355Mathias Flueckiger: 23% / 2935Mathieu Van Der Poel: 22% / 2859 @mestapho : 982 // Mathieu Van Der Poel, Mathias Flueckiger, Peter Disera, Kate Courtney, Anne Terpstra, Ramona Forchini // @nils2017 : 1065 // Mathias Flueckiger, Mathieu Van Der Poel, Matthias Stirnemann, Kate Courtney, Rebecca McConnell, Anne Terpstra // @Glorious-MTB : 995 // Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Mathias Flueckiger, Ondrej Cink, Yana Belomoina, Jenny Rissveds, Anne Terpstra // @BuffaloWally : 1010 // Nino Schurter, Ondrej Cink, Peter Disera, Kate Courtney, Haley Smith, Rebecca McConnell // @piperalbrecht : 3690 // Mathieu Van Der Poel, Mathias Flueckiger, Peter Disera, Kate Courtney, Anne Terpstra, Rebecca McConnell // @RussL : 3598 // Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Stephane Tempier, Ondrej Cink, Kate Courtney, Yana Belomoina, Anne Terpstra // @eaxs : 3565 // Mathieu Van Der Poel, David Valero, Stephane Tempier, Kate Courtney, Anne Terpstra, Rebecca McConnell // @hervelogirl : 3531 // Henrique Avancini, Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Ondrej Cink, Kate Courtney, Anne Terpstra, Rebecca McConnell // @FrenVDV : 3472 // Mathieu Van Der Poel, Mathias Flueckiger, Peter Disera, Kate Courtney, Ramona Forchini, Anne Terpstra //