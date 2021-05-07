10 Pro Mechanics' Favorite Tools at the Albstadt XC World Cup Season Opener

May 7, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
World Cup racing is back on, which means World Cup wrenching is, too. Here are some favorite tools from the mechanics looking after some of the top riders this weekend.


Alvaro Dominiquez, mechanic for Trek Factory Racing

Alvaro Dominquez

bigquotesThere are several, but maybe now the tool I most use is the new torque wrench from Bontrager. I like it because it's small, it's portable, light, and I have the options that I normally use: 0 to 8 Nm so really easy to work with all the bolts.

Alvaro Dominquez
Alvaro Dominquez
Alvaro Dominiquez says he has several favorites, but Bontrager's new torque wrench stands out.


Yannick Gyger, mechanic for Nino Schurter

Yannick Gyger

bigquotesWell I like gold and they're actually made out of a coating, 24-point-whatever gold. It's real, but just a tiny coating. I also used to have Allen keys, exactly the same.

Yannick Gyger
Yannick Gyger
Do gold-plated tools help make a bike go faster? Probably.


Brad Copeland, mechanic for Kate Courtney

Brad Copeland

Brad Copeland
Brad Copeland
It's the little things.

bigquotesSo it's called a ring-marking plier, it's actually a jeweler's tool for stamping or engraving soft metals with a date or a name, like on the inside of a ring. I use it to crimp the tips of the cables that we use on the lockouts on our bikes. It was a wedding gift from one of my good friends and a mechanic that I used to work with at a bike shop. We used to joke about this tool and how cool it would be to get it, but the cost is so high for such a silly novelty item that it's kind of not worth it. But for my wedding present five years ago that was his gift to me and I've been cherishing it ever since. I've got it for life, and hopefully for at least a little while longer we'll still actually have cables on the bike before everything goes fully electronic so I still have a few left to crimp. Then I'll just have something for my vintage bikes at home.

The most used tool? For sure Abbey Tools' bottle opener at the end of every day we bust this tool out and crack a few cold ones with the boys. Maybe not the most practical tool in the box for working on bikes, but the one we enjoy the most.

Brad Copeland


Gavin Black, mechanic for Thomus RN Swiss Bike Team

Gavin Black

bigquotesChainwhip tool made by a good friend, Nigel Reeve of NSR Racing. Custom made.

Gavin Black
Gavin Black

Gavin Black


Andi Pscheidel, mechanic for Santa Cruz FSA MTB Pro Team

Andi Pscheidl

bigquotesIt's Arrowmax screwdrivers, it's out of the RC car scene. I just like the fancy look and they're super lightweight.

Andi Pscheidl
Andi Pscheidl
"They're mainly for looks, like all of my tools," Andi joked. "I use them mainly for photographers asking for screwdrivers."


JP Jacobs, mechanic for Cannondale Factory Racing

JP Jacobs

bigquotesI believe in a good pressure gauge. Tire pressure is quite a vital key, it makes your racing. This one is a digital one. It does two decimals behind the comma and gives me PSI and bar because some riders have different preferences in what they use. It also has an easy deflate function, which is quite accurate and has been trusty since day 1.

JP Jacobs
Tire pressure is no joke in a World Cup race.


Lewis Kirkwood, mechanic for Norco Factory Team

Lewis Kirkwood

bigquotesI have a PB Swiss PB8451.10-100M. The handle has it written on here! It's a PB Swiss screwdriver with interchangeable bits and a magnetic holder to do so. It's easy to be able to swap between loads of different attachments, given that there's lots of different ways you need to get into things. And it's magnetized so you don't lose the bolt, particularly for the small stuff.

Lewis Kirkwood
Lewis Kirkwood


Uwe Kampe, Ghost Factory Racing Team

Uwe Kampe

bigquotesI don't just use it for changing tires. I use it for removing some stickers or to put the brake pistons back into position, all that stuff where you need something with plastic that's not scratching around. It happens often that we remove some stickers and make them nice and shiny.

Uwe Kampe
Sometimes simple tools are the best tools.


Peter Felber, mechanic for Specialized Factory Racing

Peter Felber

bigquotesThis is just a toothpick for a dentist. I love that tool because we use it so often -- on the shoes, on the fork, on the cassette somewhere to put mud out. It is one tool that I need all the time on the bike and for so many things.

Peter Felber
Peter Felber


Jerome Alix, mechanic for Specialized Factory Racing

Jerome Alix

bigquotesSo that's an Abbey Tool with torx on it and allen key. Basically, with one tool you can do a bolt check on the complete bikes, for us on the Specialized S-Works. You order it with the bits you want and they put it in for you. They have a combination of bits you can have on, so you choose which one is most appropriate for you. And that one for me is the best we can get for all bikes. Every day we do bolt checks. Every day, every time before racing. That's the best tool for that.

Jerome Alix
Jerome Alix


20 Comments

  • 9 0
 Brad Copeland
"The most used tool? For sure Abbey Tools' bottle opener at the end of every day we bust this tool out and crack a few cold ones with the boys. Maybe not the most practical tool in the box for working on bikes, but the one we enjoy the most."
Spoken like a true mountain biker. If ya ain't havin' fun, why bother?
  • 4 0
 Brads a real nice guy. And a great story there about the jewellers tool too.
  • 7 0
 Pressure gauge!! I always marvel at how people buy fancy expensive bikes but don't figure out their ideal tire pressures, let alone check their tire pressures every ride or 2.
  • 8 2
 The enduro/downhill folks really liked Knipex Wrenches. I guess the lighter duty XC bikes do not need heavy duty tools.
  • 2 0
 Dunno why you got downvoted for that
  • 1 0
 @Themissinglink83: I see a Knipex in one of their kits
  • 1 0
 Agreed but not their favourite tool @taprider:
  • 2 0
 Dental picks for the win.

My personal favorite tool is the classic blue park Y wrench I got when I started wrenching professionally 19 years ago. Still have it...you can build about 90% of a bike with one of those, especially a more consumer grade oriented machine that doesn't need a lot of fussing with torque or torx fittings, smaller sized hex fittings, etc.
  • 3 0
 Wow, the Trek dude’s favorite tool is sold by Trek. What are the chances?
  • 1 0
 Thank you for beating me to this. Sigh.
  • 1 0
 It's funny because its actually made by Silca, then re-badged by Bontrager with an increased price. The Silca one is a GREAT tool though.
  • 1 0
 @Phillyenduro but it is sick. Bikes need low torque most of the time and the offerings are usually limited and just shitty rebranded tools. That actually looks like a nice piece of kit, will have to look into that for my race kit.
  • 2 0
 "24-point-whatever gold"
  • 2 0
 Cheap peasant gold
  • 1 0
 Need me some gold bling on my Park spread.
  • 1 0
 No knipex this time around, odd Big Grin
  • 1 0
 two in the first photo
  • 1 0
 A dentist's bikes requires a dentist's tools.
  • 1 0
 I'd go with the trusty tool bag.
  • 1 0
 that ring marking pliers is so cool

Post a Comment



