10 Pro Mechanics' Favorite Tools at the Albstadt XC World Cup Season Opener

So it's called a ring-marking plier, it's actually a jeweler's tool for stamping or engraving soft metals with a date or a name, like on the inside of a ring. I use it to crimp the tips of the cables that we use on the lockouts on our bikes. It was a wedding gift from one of my good friends and a mechanic that I used to work with at a bike shop. We used to joke about this tool and how cool it would be to get it, but the cost is so high for such a silly novelty item that it's kind of not worth it. But for my wedding present five years ago that was his gift to me and I've been cherishing it ever since. I've got it for life, and hopefully for at least a little while longer we'll still actually have cables on the bike before everything goes fully electronic so I still have a few left to crimp. Then I'll just have something for my vintage bikes at home.



The most used tool? For sure Abbey Tools' bottle opener at the end of every day we bust this tool out and crack a few cold ones with the boys. Maybe not the most practical tool in the box for working on bikes, but the one we enjoy the most.