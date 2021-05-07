10 Pro Mechanics' Favorite Tools at the Albstadt XC World Cup Season Opener

World Cup racing is back on, which means World Cup wrenching is, too. Here are some favorite tools from the mechanics looking after some of the top riders this weekend.Alvaro Dominiquez, mechanic for Trek Factory Racing
|There are several, but maybe now the tool I most use is the new torque wrench from Bontrager. I like it because it's small, it's portable, light, and I have the options that I normally use: 0 to 8 Nm so really easy to work with all the bolts.
Alvaro Dominiquez says he has several favorites, but Bontrager's new torque wrench stands out.Yannick Gyger, mechanic for Nino Schurter
|Well I like gold and they're actually made out of a coating, 24-point-whatever gold. It's real, but just a tiny coating. I also used to have Allen keys, exactly the same.
Do gold-plated tools help make a bike go faster? Probably.Brad Copeland, mechanic for Kate Courtney
It's the little things.
Gavin Black, mechanic for Thomus RN Swiss Bike Team
|So it's called a ring-marking plier, it's actually a jeweler's tool for stamping or engraving soft metals with a date or a name, like on the inside of a ring. I use it to crimp the tips of the cables that we use on the lockouts on our bikes. It was a wedding gift from one of my good friends and a mechanic that I used to work with at a bike shop. We used to joke about this tool and how cool it would be to get it, but the cost is so high for such a silly novelty item that it's kind of not worth it. But for my wedding present five years ago that was his gift to me and I've been cherishing it ever since. I've got it for life, and hopefully for at least a little while longer we'll still actually have cables on the bike before everything goes fully electronic so I still have a few left to crimp. Then I'll just have something for my vintage bikes at home.
The most used tool? For sure Abbey Tools' bottle opener at the end of every day we bust this tool out and crack a few cold ones with the boys. Maybe not the most practical tool in the box for working on bikes, but the one we enjoy the most.
Andi Pscheidel, mechanic for Santa Cruz FSA MTB Pro Team
|Chainwhip tool made by a good friend, Nigel Reeve of NSR Racing. Custom made.
|It's Arrowmax screwdrivers, it's out of the RC car scene. I just like the fancy look and they're super lightweight.
"They're mainly for looks, like all of my tools," Andi joked. "I use them mainly for photographers asking for screwdrivers."JP Jacobs, mechanic for Cannondale Factory Racing
Lewis Kirkwood, mechanic for Norco Factory Team
|I believe in a good pressure gauge. Tire pressure is quite a vital key, it makes your racing. This one is a digital one. It does two decimals behind the comma and gives me PSI and bar because some riders have different preferences in what they use. It also has an easy deflate function, which is quite accurate and has been trusty since day 1.
Uwe Kampe, Ghost Factory Racing Team
|I have a PB Swiss PB8451.10-100M. The handle has it written on here! It's a PB Swiss screwdriver with interchangeable bits and a magnetic holder to do so. It's easy to be able to swap between loads of different attachments, given that there's lots of different ways you need to get into things. And it's magnetized so you don't lose the bolt, particularly for the small stuff.
Peter Felber, mechanic for Specialized Factory Racing
|I don't just use it for changing tires. I use it for removing some stickers or to put the brake pistons back into position, all that stuff where you need something with plastic that's not scratching around. It happens often that we remove some stickers and make them nice and shiny.
Jerome Alix, mechanic for Specialized Factory Racing
|This is just a toothpick for a dentist. I love that tool because we use it so often -- on the shoes, on the fork, on the cassette somewhere to put mud out. It is one tool that I need all the time on the bike and for so many things.
|So that's an Abbey Tool with torx on it and allen key. Basically, with one tool you can do a bolt check on the complete bikes, for us on the Specialized S-Works. You order it with the bits you want and they put it in for you. They have a combination of bits you can have on, so you choose which one is most appropriate for you. And that one for me is the best we can get for all bikes. Every day we do bolt checks. Every day, every time before racing. That's the best tool for that.
Spoken like a true mountain biker. If ya ain't havin' fun, why bother?
My personal favorite tool is the classic blue park Y wrench I got when I started wrenching professionally 19 years ago. Still have it...you can build about 90% of a bike with one of those, especially a more consumer grade oriented machine that doesn't need a lot of fussing with torque or torx fittings, smaller sized hex fittings, etc.
