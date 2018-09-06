XC Race Preview: The Final Fight - Lenzerheide World Championships 2018

This is it. The last dance. Once race for the chance to carry the glory of the rainbow stripes through next season. This has been one hell of an exciting cross-country season and there have been plenty of surprises along the way. The most notable rides have come from Jolanda Neff and Nino Schurter, but there have been some remarkable upsets as well. The two that first come to mind were both in Andorra, when Gunn Rita and Gerhard Kerschbaumer took the wins. The course here in Lenzerheide remains much the same as it was last year and we will touch upon some of the important features of this brutal 4.2-kilometer course. We will also get a rundown of the top three predictions from none other than Bart Brentjens. Let's dive in and see what the weekend has in store.
