XC Race Preview: The Final Fight - Lenzerheide World Championships 2018

To put this course into context, we caught the Bulldog out on a lap. He had this to say- "You guys do this for a job? I'm 11 minutes in and f@*k me."

Lenzerheide has carpets of roots that make the course brutal on the body. Expect most racers to throw a leg over their dual suspension bike to decrease fatigue.

Going up, not down.

While it's not terribly long, this climb is savage.

Things level out at the top of the climb and then pinch before a difficult right-hander.

One of the stickiest corners on the course. These roots have yet to fully dry out causing traction woes for all riders.

More roots......

Just a little dual slalom to keep thing fun.

High speeds over rough undulating terrain......

......with passing points.

That pad has saved plenty a shoulder this so far this week.

It's wet. This descent has sent several riders into the crash pads during practice.

Single file only, but two lanes in.

The course snakes back and forth heading back into the venue.

There are a few spots to catch a rest from the battering and to put the power down.

The exit isn't the problem, it's getting on the rock in traffic that will be tricky.

Weather predictions on Saturday are calling for partly sunny skies and a track that should be fairly dry.

We asked the man in the know, Bart Brentjens, about his predictions for Saturday. Here's how he puts the top three given the current predictions for weather: Women Elite 1 Annika Langvad, 2 Emily Batty, 3 Jolanda Neff. Men Elite: 1 Nino Schurter, 2 Gerhard Kerschbaumer, 3 Mathieu van Der Poel.

He's king for a reason and those stripes aren't coming off without a fight.

Home field advantage. Nino is the sure fire bet for the win here in Lenzerheide.

Jolanda Neff has had an absolutely remarkable season, but has yet to pull off a win here in Lenzerheide. Will this be the year, or will Batty or Langvad edge her out?

Jolanda Neff had one of the most brilliant rides in XC history in La Bresse, but history isn't on her side on home soil. Will this be the weekend that changes?

Gerhard Kerschbaumer has been a big surprise this season. Coming out swinging in Val Di Sole for his first podium, then taking the win in Andorra. Is the form still there to take another crack at the podium?

Emily Batty has been building the momentum all season and she wants that first win. If there is a track suited for her to take the top step, it's this one.

Emily Batty has pushed hard this season and she is focused on winning.

Annika Langvad has the fitness for the win, but if things get wet here the technical aspects of this course won't play to her strong suits.

Annika Langvad has had some epic battles with Neff this season and this could be another one.

Mathieu van der Poel has yet to find that win, but it's a tall order to beat Nino on his home turf and at altitude.

Mathieu van der Poel is close, but not there yet.

This is it. The last dance. Once race for the chance to carry the glory of the rainbow stripes through next season. This has been one hell of an exciting cross-country season and there have been plenty of surprises along the way. The most notable rides have come from Jolanda Neff and Nino Schurter, but there have been some remarkable upsets as well. The two that first come to mind were both in Andorra, when Gunn Rita and Gerhard Kerschbaumer took the wins. The course here in Lenzerheide remains much the same as it was last year and we will touch upon some of the important features of this brutal 4.2-kilometer course. We will also get a rundown of the top three predictions from none other than Bart Brentjens. Let's dive in and see what the weekend has in store.