8 XC Racer Set Up Tricks

Mar 9, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
We recently listed some tricks and hacks World Cup downhill mechanics use to eke out milliseconds of time on the race track, but what about on the XC side of things? While the downhill mechanics go for precision tuning, for cross country riders, it's much more about weight. Most of the tricks in this list are aimed at jettisoning as much weight as possible so the riders' power is focused on forward momentum. Whether those few grams actually matter is hard to say but if a racer believes they have the fastest bike, it goes a long way in their mind being set on the best result possible. Let's take a look at how they shave those all-important grams.


Custom dropper remotes


With gears, suspension lockouts, and now dropper post remotes all vying for space on XC racers' handlebars, sometimes mechanics have to get creative with controls to help their riders out in the race. This custom Reverb remote belongs to Kate Courtney who has had a remote rewired to fit underneath her grips. Kate has small hands so it means she has to move them less to operate the post and a squeeze of her fingers is all she needs to get her saddle where she wants it. Kate's Scott teammate Andri Frischknecht has taken this one step further. When Mike checked out his bike while filming for Humbled, he noticed that Andri has a button in both grips - one for shifting up, one for shifting down. Both buttons pushed together operate the dropper.


Removing Rotor Bolts

Minus two bolts. Minor gains but many of them.

What does a rotor bolt weigh? Ten grams, maybe. For XC racers, that's ten grams too many and we've seen them taking out a couple of bolts in a pound-pinching bid for milliseconds on the track. While we wouldn't recommend you do this on your own bike, three or four bolts out of six are probably enough to secure a rotor over the course of a 75-minute race.

Removing dust caps on headsets

No dust cap spacer overt he headset bearing in an attempt to keep it real low up the climbs.

Speaking of weight saving, how about dust caps? Some of us probably take them off (or just lose them) on a tyre valve, but some XC racers will take them off their headsets too. One of the perks of being in a pro team is you get plenty of spares so if you do get your headset contaminated you can swap it out from race to race.

Taking the dust cap off also had an added benefit for Manuel Fumic, allowing him to slam his stem even lower than normal so he could get well over the front on the climbs aboard a retro-inspired Cannondale FSi.


Negative rise stems

Steep climbs mean even steeper stems.
Stems and stems. A scary looking Scalpel means business.

Anyone who has been watching the track World Championships in Berlin at the moment will have seen the aero benefits of a low riding position but in XC it's far more about getting your weight over the front wheel to maintain traction on steep climbs. Some riders have specially built stems and others simply mount a riser stem upside down. we've even seen riders mount bars upside down to get a few millimeters lower on the front end.

Enve M5 carbon bars mounted upside down for more low.
Enve bars mounted upside down for more low.


Thumb rests

Cool thumb rests spotted. the idea here is to have some stability while resting your hand on the bars when climbing. Your thumbs come up over the bar and not under like a traditional grip.

On longer climbs, riders like to switch their hand position to give their hands a rest. To give riders another option, TOGS (Thumb Over Grips System) allow them to bring their thumb above the bar, shift their weight, and still retain some control. Think of them as an alternative to bar ends but you can still use all your controls and you don't have to shift between hand positions.


Foam grips


Rather than the rubber lock-ons we see many racers use in downhill or enduro, a good number of cross country riders use foam grips as their main contact point. Like most things on this list, there are weight savings on offer here but for some riders, it's simply a comfort preference as they ride for over an hour each race over rough terrain on bikes that have far less suspension than your average trail bike.


Mud blocking foam

Foam seals the headset.

Any recess in a bike is an area mud can gather and bring with it some extra weight to have to lug around for the next hour of racing. To combat that, mechanics will fit foam in any area the mud can gather to keep it at bay. Yes, it's not pretty but can make a difference if you end up with a race such as Albstadt last year that ended up being sloppier than an explosion in an ice cream factory. The foam also keeps mud out of pivots and critical areas to keep suspension performing at its best.


No sealant in tyres


Sometimes riders will run tubeless setups with very little or no sealant in another effort to save weight. It's a gamble for riders as a single thorn could see you limping round to the tech zone for a wheel change and losing time but if you get lucky, especially on a course where punctures are unlikely, the time savings could be significant.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


35 Comments

  • 18 0
 Someone do all 8 to their daily and then report back please
  • 5 0
 I have and KOM'd all the climbs. I'm ready for UCI and Olympics now. From Joe to Pro.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure I've done the no sealant in the tire one, other than that though...
  • 2 0
 Using less sealant makes sense. It's rotational mass which is the biggest killer. It's a risk but probably worth it for the advantage.
I even do it on my bike only because I'm too lazy to check my sealant and keep it topped up (60ml bottle of Stans in the hip pack sorts the problem)
  • 13 0
 How about removing the fork protector on the lefty? Prob more weight saved than a rotor bolt
  • 28 0
 They already removed one fork leg, give them a break
  • 1 0
 I heard the rotor bolt is to change rotors faster, not for weight saving.
  • 6 0
 I’m thinking, “why not take a shot of espresso and loosen the pipes up a bit?” Seems like dropping a load would drop more than 30 grams per wheel ????. But on a more serious note, Nico Vouilloz used to run 3 bolts per wheel on DH races—proving XC racers aren’t the only weight weenies out there.
  • 3 0
 Swedish Tobacco “Snus” is much better at pushing the load. I am surprised it is not the part of their pre race protocol.
  • 1 2
 I'd be tempted to add more weight for DH, get gravity to help me a bit Smile
  • 5 0
 @Jacquers: uhh that's not how gravity works
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: that's part of every alpine ski racer protocol, from local fis races to world cups
  • 3 0
 All pretty interesting stuff. Its relatively obvious in hindsight when your goals are aero, and weight savings, but still an interesting read.

I also feel pretty safe saying I will not be implementing any of these on my all-trailduro bike. Particularly the "4 bolt" rotors, yikes!
  • 4 0
 4 bolts on rotors are not for weight saving but for the ease of changing a rotor wether it's bent. Bikes are checked over twice a day so for the sake of safety 4 is still enough.
  • 3 0
 If only Shimano could come with a "one bolt" solution to this... Oh wait!
  • 1 0
 @faul: Not every team has hubs with centerlock due to their sponsors, so that's how they get around it. Only privateers have the luxury of choosing everything they use
  • 2 0
 I remember we went through this gram saving phase in BMX in the early nineties when guys were drilling holes in their cranks to make them lighter and holes in their plastic saddles. It might not make any measurable difference but psychologically if it makes you feel faster then it's a positive thing. As long as the bike is safe to ride, shave away. Guys even striped all the paint off their frames to save weight. Whatever floats your boat.
  • 1 0
 Did the same some 20 years ago but in the prototype 3/4 tonne racing sailboat. Already built up to be light and completely empty from the inside. So we entered with some angle grinders, drills, gas masks and vacuum cleaner and exit 2 months later with 65 kilos of extra weight.
  • 3 0
 Note: placement of those remaining three bolts may or may not be important. Best to try all possible configurations down a really steep slope.
  • 1 1
 It's just wheel balancing bro... Even at that kind of moment arm every gram counts!
  • 1 1
 Recently saw the movie Courreur - about a belgian road racer and the shit shown there was just too much. If that's the truth about racing then bugger off. Never liked racing, never will. Mountain biking and biking as well must be for pleasure, not for destroying yourself.
  • 1 0
 There's more fun to be had than only riding your bike. Building a weightweenie bike is a extremely statisfying side of out sport for some people.
  • 1 1
 The low front is not for more traction, but for more tension in the back and therefore a better power transfer from the arms to the legs. If you have not tension in the back, this is the weak link where you get pain if you put the hammer down. If you get backpain because of the low front, you have to little strength in your core.
  • 3 2
 “Getting your front end to maintain traction on steep”
English is not my first language so what does that mean? Rear wheel grip or handling?
  • 1 0
 Probably an effort to keep from looping out while climbing a steep ascent due to low cadence and high torque.
  • 1 0
 @seraph: I get that, I have my share of riding with tip of the saddle in my bum, I just don’t understand the use of word traction here
  • 2 0
 @WAKIdesigns: To keep the front tyre from lifting / wandering on steep climbs.
  • 1 0
 @Jacquers: May see handle bar droppers if not for extra weight it would add or fork lock out in compressed state for better climbing?
  • 1 0
 I bet they're all still running star nuts in forks and top caps. Given these are only required to hold it tight before you pinch up the stem these can also be removed.
  • 1 0
 XC Stems make me wanna puke.
  • 1 0
 Dammit.....no wonder i cant get any KOM's
  • 1 0
 Good lord burn that stem!
  • 3 3
 8 reasons why xc is lame.
  • 2 4
 I hope they also weight themselves with this 10g accuracy ... Sorry, but this is a mountain biking's hell ...
  • 4 0
 They probably weight their food with this accuracy, so...

Post a Comment



