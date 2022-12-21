Opinion: XC Racing is Safer Than Golf (sort of)

Dec 21, 2022
by Matt Wragg  
A team of Olympics doctors published injury statistics from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the British Medical Journal on 13 December.

The big headline is that BMX racing is officially the most dangerous Olympic sport, with 27% of competitors suffering an injury. It takes those honours just ahead of boxing (also on 27%) and BMX freestyle (22%). While the statistics do give an overview of the types of injuries sustained it is not fully broken down by sport and neither BMX nor MTB appear explicitly in the breakdown of specific injuries so we can only guess.

Mountain biking sits in the lower third of the table, nestled between basketball and artistic swimming. Notably, more mainstream sports like football and golf had higher rates of injury. Although, artistic swimming had a much higher illness rate than mountain biking. Surprisingly, athletics is right up there on the injury stakes with the 6th highest rate.

2016 Rio Olympic XC Men s podium.
Nine Schurter took gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics

A technical course, but fewer injuries

What is most striking for mountain biking is the progression of the sport - it is arguably the Olympic sport with the most improved safety record. In Rio the injury rate among mountain bikers would have ranked it as one of the most dangerous sports in the games, at 24%. Yet, by learning from the event in Rio, this came down to just 7% injury rate in Tokyo - even with racing in the rain. What makes this statistic more important is that the course in Tokyo was far more technically challenging than in Rio, with some significant jumps and drops. This suggests that with good course design, safety is not a solid argument for dumbing down race courses.

Of course, mountain biking is still some way behind road cycling in these statistics, which had an injury rate in Tokyo of just 2%. Although before any triumphant road cyclists start declaiming how much safer their sport is, it is worth remembering that the Olympics are raced on closed roads, which eliminates the very real danger of death by automobile that road cyclists face every day.

This does make road cycling among the safest Olympic sports, alongside diving, rowing, marathon swimming and shooting. All of these sports had injury rates of 1-2%.

As we know from Jos Antonio Hermida when Spaniard has a mustache watch out Carlos Nicolas Coloma got the bronze medal
Tight racing at the 2016 Rio Olympics

BMX in context

To put these injury statistic in context, 9% of all athletes competing in the Games suffered an injury, so BMX athletes have more than twice the injury risk of athletes from other sports. Within those injuries, BMX racing also has the highest risk of more serious injury (requiring more than one week away from training for recovery), although karate is not far behind.

One popular myth that these statistics do bust is that freestyle riding is inherently dangerous. Surely the assumption would be that as soon as you start tricking jumps the danger levels shoot up. Yet despite all the impressive flipping, spinning and flairing on show, it still had a lower injury rate than the more established discipline of BMX racing. This suggest that it is the chaos of other riders that heightens the danger, not the complexity of the tricks.

These reports are published after each Olympic games as a starting point to make the Games safer. It is worth saying that as a new sport, it would be expected that BMX freestyle has a more significant injury rate than an established sport as organisers learn the particularities of the discipline. Although the challenge is going to be how to make BMX freestyle safer, without comprising the sport's integrity.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Stories


Must Read This Week
10 Things I loved in 2022: Mike Levy
56353 views
10 Things I Loved in 2022: Henry Quinney
51033 views
[Updated] Jack Moir is Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV
46485 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Seb Stott
46108 views
The UCI's Major Rule Changes for the 2023 DH World Cup
36805 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Matt Beer
34833 views
Field Test: 5 Trail Bikes Face the Efficiency Test
29915 views
First Look: Scott Release Latest Generation of Scale RC Hardtail
29454 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Olympic BMX racing is only more dangerous because these officials cross the track without watching. Educate the Olympic BMX officials and bring the TdF audience to the Olympics and this whole statistic research goes upside down.
  • 2 0
 Is serious injury being out of the sport for one week?
I think the statistics would be even more useful if it graded the seriousness a little more in the direction of stuff that creates real health issues you have to live with, or at least had a column for injuries that keep you out of the sport for months.

(Interesting statistics anyway though!)
  • 4 0
 That wooden ramp was a conspiracy to bump the numbers.
  • 2 0
 BMX racing crash compilations are some of the most brutal videos on youtube.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.028816
Mobile Version of Website