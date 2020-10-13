XC Short Track Makes World Championships Debut in 2021

Pauline Ferrand Prevot leads Evie Richards in one of the Nove Mesto Short Track races. Richards won 2/2 Short Track races and will be a favourite for next year's rainbow jersey in the event.

No one is stronger than Mathieu van der Poel in Short Track, although Henrique Avancini has been known to be quick in the format as well...

Annika Langvad recently announced her retirement, but she was a dominant force in Short Track and would have been a strong contendor for another set of rainbow stripes in the discipline.

For the first time in World Championships history, there will be a rainbow jersey awarded in the cross-country short track (XCC) format in Val di Sole. With the exciting format's inclusion, first introduced in the UCI World Cup in 2018, Val di Sole will crown new UCI World Champions in six formats in 2021.Titles will now be awarded in cross-country short track, cross-country Olympic, cross-country team relay, downhill, four-cross and eMTB.The World Championships are scheduled to take place from August 25th to 29th in 2021 in Val di Sole, Italy. This will be the third UCI World Championship in Val di Sole after 2008 and 2016 and the UCI has already named Val di Sole as the venue of the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.Will the addition of a rainbow jersey mean that we see more cross-country athletes specialize in the shorter distance or will it continue to act as a precursor to the longer-distance event?