XC Tech: Lenzerheide World Championships 2018

Sep 6, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  
World Championships always bring some of the more exciting and visually stunning bike builds to stage. Check out a few of the XC rides in Lenzerheide:


Mathieu Van der Poel's Canyon Lux

Mathieu van der Poel s Canyon Lux. The Lux weighs under 2000 grams for the frame including the damper. Van der Poel opted for a 36T chainring with Shimano s new XTR 10-51 cassette as well as Scylence hubs.
The Lux weighs under 2000 grams for the frame including the damper. Van der Poel opted for a 36T chainring, with Shimano's new XTR 10-51 cassette as well as Scylence hubs.








Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel SI

The Scalpel SI is running Shimano's new XTR drivetrain an ENVE cockpit and wheels. There are a few subtle Brazilian touches on the bike as well.







Kate Courtney's Specialized Epic

Kate's Specialized Epic has a one-off red, white & blue star speckled paint job. It's decked out with Rotor cranks, a SRAM drivetrain, and custom Magura brakes.







Emily Batty's Trek Top Fuel

Emily's Top Fuel has a SRAM drivetrain, Bontrager components, and a few custom Canadian touches such as the maple leaf top cap on her stem.








29 Comments

  • + 30
 Those stems are longer than my penis...is the joke on them...or me?
  • + 8
 Yes.
  • + 4
 Aint nobody touching that shit, either way brother!
  • + 2
 idk, but i've never had a stem in my mouth...
  • + 5
 As long as yours still points up you’ll be reet mate
  • + 1
 @rocky-mtn-gman: So you have had a...in your mouth ?
  • + 1
 @aps62: One Enduro-specific Viagra with every descent should cure those negative rise stems.
  • + 5
 Trek saved each gram of excessive paint/resin. This raw frame seems to be lighter as it never been before. I think all chances to win are going to Emily. Way to go girl ! Can’t wait the battle !
  • + 7
 Imagine how much weight they would save if they took the huge Bontrager stickers off the wheels? See how nice MVP's bike looks with just black rims?
  • + 1
 @Sycip69er: About 20gr max.
  • + 1
 @Sycip69er: So true .
  • + 1
 they even left the valve cap off her shock
  • + 7
 I forgot how ugly those orange lowers are.
  • + 1
 Only the Dutch riders will be happy.
  • + 4
 My bike has more custom touches than Emily's... Poor XC racers, comparing these to the full custom downhill bike paint jobs is depressing.
  • + 2
 I wish they could auction these bikes and use the money on good causes like scholarships or something that can benefit others too. I think there's a lot of money into these bikes to be just one off. Don't get me wrong, I'm not against this, I'm just thinking beyond the world championship.
  • + 1
 Canyon appears to have the "flat mount" brake mounting standard as seen on newer disc equipped drop bar bikes. Or at least the frame has those mounts but there appears to be an adapter allowing a post mount caliper on a flat mount frame.

But at least the frame is flat mount. That's good news because post mounting standards suck. WTF do we still use planetary washers? And why are calipers mounted so far from the frame with needlessly large and complicated adapters?

The mountain bike industry needs to dump the post mount brakes.
  • + 4
 I thought Emily was hardtail for life. Will be interesting to see her on a squishy bike for a change.
  • + 2
 Given how hard the average world cup level XC racer runs their suspension, I'd doubt you'd notice much of a difference if you rode it though.
  • + 1
 @Kiwiplague: great idea
  • + 1
 Hmm, looking at the XC course preview and then seeing what tires these guys/gals run on that terrain, it makes me wonder why i'm running an Ardent/DHRII combo on my XC bike?
  • + 2
 meh.... always the same few bikes.... i would rather see the cool ones from small companies
  • + 2
 I like how Emily's bike is sitting so that the negative stem doesn't look as unattractive to the viewer. Smart.
  • + 1
 Last race Batty was on a fixed post hardtail. I think this is a good call - she is so strong and this will help her recover better on the descents. Rooting for you Emily!
  • + 1
 These hot whips make me want a XC bike.
  • + 1
 Who forgot to put the rear shock valve cover on Emily’s bike?
  • + 4
 Forgot? Those things are heavy!
  • + 0
 weight saving ????
  • + 0
 I swear - everytime I see that negative pro xc stems my back starts to hurt as hell...

PS: No new Kross XC FS bike Frown

Post a Comment



