XC Tech: Lenzerheide World Championships 2018

Mathieu Van der Poel's Canyon Lux

The Lux weighs under 2000 grams for the frame including the damper. Van der Poel opted for a 36T chainring, with Shimano's new XTR 10-51 cassette as well as Scylence hubs.

Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel SI

The Scalpel SI is running Shimano's new XTR drivetrain an ENVE cockpit and wheels. There are a few subtle Brazilian touches on the bike as well.

Kate Courtney's Specialized Epic

Kate's Specialized Epic has a one-off red, white & blue star speckled paint job. It's decked out with Rotor cranks, a SRAM drivetrain, and custom Magura brakes.

Emily Batty's Trek Top Fuel

Emily's Top Fuel has a SRAM drivetrain, Bontrager components, and a few custom Canadian touches such as the maple leaf top cap on her stem.

World Championships always bring some of the more exciting and visually stunning bike builds to stage. Check out a few of the XC rides in Lenzerheide: