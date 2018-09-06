XC Tech: Lenzerheide World Championships 2018

World Championships always bring some of the more exciting and visually stunning bike builds to stage. Check out a few of the XC rides in Lenzerheide:Mathieu Van der Poel's Canyon Lux
Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel SI
The Lux weighs under 2000 grams for the frame including the damper. Van der Poel opted for a 36T chainring, with Shimano's new XTR 10-51 cassette as well as Scylence hubs.
Kate Courtney's Specialized Epic
The Scalpel SI is running Shimano's new XTR drivetrain an ENVE cockpit and wheels. There are a few subtle Brazilian touches on the bike as well.
Emily Batty's Trek Top Fuel
Kate's Specialized Epic has a one-off red, white & blue star speckled paint job. It's decked out with Rotor cranks, a SRAM drivetrain, and custom Magura brakes.
Emily's Top Fuel has a SRAM drivetrain, Bontrager components, and a few custom Canadian touches such as the maple leaf top cap on her stem.
29 Comments
But at least the frame is flat mount. That's good news because post mounting standards suck. WTF do we still use planetary washers? And why are calipers mounted so far from the frame with needlessly large and complicated adapters?
The mountain bike industry needs to dump the post mount brakes.
PS: No new Kross XC FS bike
Post a Comment