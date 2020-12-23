XC World Champion Jordan Sarrou Off Absolute Absalon in 2021

Jordan Sarrou has announced that he'll be moving on from the Absolute Absalon team and BMC for 2021.
|Two years ago with @julien_absalon we made a bet to build something together to reach the highest level, we have achieved it. Very proud to have been able to share these magical moments within the @absoluteabsalon_bmc team.
On contract until the end of the year, I will be able to tell you more from January 2021. Thank you to all the staff who believed in me. I wish you all a Happy New Year.—Jordan Sarrou
The announcement comes just days after his World Champion counterpart in the women's field, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, announced that she'll be parting ways with Canyon
for 2021.
The Canyon press release hints at Ferrand Prevot moving "closer to the centre of her life, her family" so it looks to us like the Absolute Absalon team could be freeing up space for her ahead of the 2021 season. Of course, that is all just speculation at this point and we look forward to seeing where the French riders land in 2021.
