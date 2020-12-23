XC World Champion Jordan Sarrou Off Absolute Absalon in 2021

Two years ago with @julien_absalon we made a bet to build something together to reach the highest level, we have achieved it. Very proud to have been able to share these magical moments within the @absoluteabsalon_bmc team.



On contract until the end of the year, I will be able to tell you more from January 2021. Thank you to all the staff who believed in me. I wish you all a Happy New Year. — Jordan Sarrou