XC World Champion Jordan Sarrou Off Absolute Absalon in 2021

Dec 23, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Jordan Sarrou has announced that he'll be moving on from the Absolute Absalon team and BMC for 2021.


bigquotesTwo years ago with @julien_absalon we made a bet to build something together to reach the highest level, we have achieved it. Very proud to have been able to share these magical moments within the @absoluteabsalon_bmc team.

On contract until the end of the year, I will be able to tell you more from January 2021. Thank you to all the staff who believed in me. I wish you all a Happy New Year.Jordan Sarrou


The announcement comes just days after his World Champion counterpart in the women's field, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, announced that she'll be parting ways with Canyon for 2021.

The Canyon press release hints at Ferrand Prevot moving "closer to the centre of her life, her family" so it looks to us like the Absolute Absalon team could be freeing up space for her ahead of the 2021 season. Of course, that is all just speculation at this point and we look forward to seeing where the French riders land in 2021.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Bmc Jordan Sarrou XC Racing


Must Read This Week
10 Products I Loved In 2020: Mike Kazimer
76767 views
$160,000 Worth of Unique, Historical Bikes Stolen in Specialized Break In
66590 views
9 Products I (Mostly) Loved In 2020: Mike Levy
55627 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to These 25 XC World Cup Bikes?
52642 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
48226 views
Field Test: Searching Out the Best Values in the Trail Bike Category
45006 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
44840 views
Video: Nomad vs Altitude vs Slash vs Spindrift vs Shore - Field Test Roundtable
40142 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 interesting...
  • 2 0
 Looks pretty stoked to be leaving...
  • 2 0
 Probably moving onto a bigger $$ brand like Trek or Spesh.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007850
Mobile Version of Website