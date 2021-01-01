XC World Champion Jordan Sarrou Signs With Specialized

XC World Champion Jordan Sarrou has announced he is moving to Specialized following two years on the Absolute Absalon team. The 28 year old from central France is now focused on the Olympic Games in Japan after fulfilling his two-decade-long dream of clinching the Rainbow Stripes in Leogang last year.
|Really excited to join the Specialized Factory Racing family! It’s the next chapter in my career and I’m super motivated to carry the stripes as high as possible. Let’s rock 2021, I’m sure it will be Epic. I’m back where it all started.—Jordan Sarrou
|We are very excited to welcome XCO MTB World Champion, Jordan Sarrou to the Specialized Factory Racing team for 2021 and beyond.—Specialized Factory Racing
