Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
XC World Cup Round 1, Nové Město - Results
May 20, 2017
by
Florian Gärtner
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Elite Women
1. LANGVAD Annika (DEN) / 1:28:4
2. SPITZ Sabine (GER) / +0:56
3. INDERGAND Linda (SUI) +1:19
Men U23
1. f*gERHAUG Petter (NOR) / 1:16:3
2. BLUMS Martins (LAT) / +0:35
3. CARSTENSEN Sebastian Fini (DEN) +0:40
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Enduro World Series Round 3, Madeira - Results
100546 views
Spy Shots of Tahnée Seagrave's New Transition T11 - Fort William BDS
80169 views
Danny Hart and Manon Carpenter Win Fort William World Cup Warm-up
64866 views
Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto
60247 views
First Look: Intense's New 29er DH Bike
60078 views
Mr Wolf Banger Tire Insert - First Ride
56999 views
Pivot Mach 5.5 Carbon – First Ride
55844 views
EWS Madeira Film Festival, Viewer's Choice Winner Announced
45391 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
Nairnster
(16 mins ago)
18th. I dont even see Rissveds in the results and she isn't listed as a DNA. was she not even there?
[Reply]
+ 0
AinsleyTrimix
(21 mins ago)
What happened to Jolanda Neff then ?
[Reply]
+ 1
samimerilohi
(7 mins ago)
Good question. She started out strong but fell behind after the first lap or two.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022370
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment