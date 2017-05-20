RACING

XC World Cup Round 1, Nové Město - Results

May 20, 2017
by Florian Gärtner  
Elite Women
1. LANGVAD Annika (DEN) / 1:28:4
2. SPITZ Sabine (GER) / +0:56
3. INDERGAND Linda (SUI) +1:19


Men U23
1. f*gERHAUG Petter (NOR) / 1:16:3
2. BLUMS Martins (LAT) / +0:35
3. CARSTENSEN Sebastian Fini (DEN) +0:40



3 Comments

  • + 1
 18th. I dont even see Rissveds in the results and she isn't listed as a DNA. was she not even there?
  • + 0
 What happened to Jolanda Neff then ?
  • + 1
 Good question. She started out strong but fell behind after the first lap or two.

Post a Comment



