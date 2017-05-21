RACING

XC World Cup Round 1, Nové Město - Results (Elite Men & Women U23)

May 21, 2017
by Florian Gärtner  
Elite Men
1. Nino Schurter (SUI) / 1:27:35
2. David Valero Serrano (ESP) / +0:26
3. Julien Absalon (FRA) / +1:46



Women U23
1. Kate Courtney (USA) / 1:12:45
2. Evie Richards (GBR) / +1:50
3. Sina Frei (SUI) / +3:26




Must Read This Week
Enduro World Series Round 3, Madeira - Results
101107 views
First Look: Intense's New 29er DH Bike
66505 views
Danny Hart and Manon Carpenter Win Fort William World Cup Warm-up
65396 views
Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto
64535 views
Mr Wolf Banger Tire Insert - First Ride
58523 views
Pivot Mach 5.5 Carbon – First Ride
58231 views
The Olympic Bike: Developing the Scott Spark
48347 views
EWS Madeira Film Festival, Viewer's Choice Winner Announced
45851 views

5 Comments

  • + 4
 Ray Charles could have seen the top three mens coming. Shurter is such an animal
  • + 2
 Wasn't Absalon retiring last season? Happy to see those two still ducking it out either way!
  • + 1
 Nino and Absalon are such legends
  • + 2
 Absalon's attack on the last lap was pretty amazing. These guys are beasts.
  • + 0
 NorCal stand up

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022635
Mobile Version of Website