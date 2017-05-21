Pinkbike.com
XC World Cup Round 1, Nové Město - Results (Elite Men & Women U23)
May 21, 2017
by
Florian Gärtner
Elite Men
1. Nino Schurter (SUI) / 1:27:35
2. David Valero Serrano (ESP) / +0:26
3. Julien Absalon (FRA) / +1:46
Women U23
1. Kate Courtney (USA) / 1:12:45
2. Evie Richards (GBR) / +1:50
3. Sina Frei (SUI) / +3:26
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
owlie
(43 mins ago)
Ray Charles could have seen the top three mens coming. Shurter is such an animal
[Reply]
+ 2
shankes3
(45 mins ago)
Wasn't Absalon retiring last season? Happy to see those two still ducking it out either way!
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(1 hours ago)
Nino and Absalon are such legends
[Reply]
+ 2
Jvhowube
(49 mins ago)
Absalon's attack on the last lap was pretty amazing. These guys are beasts.
[Reply]
+ 0
endlessblockades
(1 hours ago)
NorCal stand up
[Reply]
