VIDEOS
XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto - Video Preview and Entries List
May 18, 2017 at 7:14
May 18, 2017
by
Florian Gärtner
Elite Men:
137 Riders / 33 Nations
Elite Women:
83 Riders / 32 Nations
Men U23:
162 Riders / 33 Nations
Women U23:
62 Riders / 20 Nations
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 9
Hammm
(1 hours ago)
Don't care about what others say - I bloody love XC.
[Reply]
+ 1
smoranc
(2 mins ago)
agree... we've all done some time on XC. Whoever states the opposite, is lying!!! LIER!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
Ketzal
(14 mins ago)
It's all the same thing, mountain biking. How on Earth we ended up so thoroughly separating aspects of the same sport I'll never know. DH, XC, Enduro, Freeride, Dirt Jump...it's like the damn movie industry. Everything has to be in a genre box. Well I'd like to see some genre mix-ups. Could be some fun in that.
[Reply]
+ 2
won-sean-animal-chin
(7 mins ago)
Good courses have brought xc back from the dark days of slick tires and drafting in a peleton. Now dropper posts might take it to the next level. Digging the xc coverage Pb
[Reply]
+ 1
Mekamonkey
(5 mins ago)
Really loving seeing XC coverage on PB!! More please!
[Reply]
