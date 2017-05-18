XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto - Video Preview and Entries List

May 18, 2017 at 7:14
May 18, 2017
by Florian Gärtner  
 
Elite Men:
137 Riders / 33 Nations

Elite Women:
83 Riders / 32 Nations

Men U23:
162 Riders / 33 Nations

Women U23:
62 Riders / 20 Nations
  • + 9
 Don't care about what others say - I bloody love XC.
  • + 1
 agree... we've all done some time on XC. Whoever states the opposite, is lying!!! LIER!!!
Beer
  • + 2
 It's all the same thing, mountain biking. How on Earth we ended up so thoroughly separating aspects of the same sport I'll never know. DH, XC, Enduro, Freeride, Dirt Jump...it's like the damn movie industry. Everything has to be in a genre box. Well I'd like to see some genre mix-ups. Could be some fun in that.
  • + 2
 Good courses have brought xc back from the dark days of slick tires and drafting in a peleton. Now dropper posts might take it to the next level. Digging the xc coverage Pb
  • + 1
 Really loving seeing XC coverage on PB!! More please!

