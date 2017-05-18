XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto - Course Preview With Tracey Moseley









Welcome to the start of a new Cross Country World Cup season. We are kicking things off in here Nove Mesto, the Czech Republic with a course preview. This is a very special track. It is laced with roots and rocks, features several grueling climbs, and has some of the most technical descents we have found on the World Cup circuit. This course will take its toll on rider and bike alike, and expect to see many riders on dual suspension bikes well as running dropper posts. We will have more on that as the pits get set up and we can peek at the rigs. For now, take a chronological tour through the important sections of this track with us.





This is T-Mo. We trust you know of her and her accomplishments. T-Mo is here helping GB cycling with a bit of coaching. She offered to come along and do a course preview shoot for us. We thought that was awfully nice of her.





A few log drops once you are through the start.









Smashing the first corner.





Front wheels up on the g out exit of this turn.





A couple of tables in the wide open to get the blood going.





Heading up into the woods right after the arena.





Shimano Expert Climb 1. Punchy and rocky.





Putting the power down on the Expert Climb 1.









Mitas Choice. Many line choices, which one is faster?





Lookers on getting a Master class of how to run Mitas Choice.





The long straight grueling climb in the middle. It takes its toll over seven laps.





Setting up wide for the entry into the Vertical Drop.





The Vertical Drop. Enough said there I reckon.





Vertical Drop has plenty of rocks.





Down the waterfall.





The bermed exit of the Vertical Drop.









More roots.





The A line into BMX sets you up for a quick run through.





BMX. Fast paced straight line drops.





Riders right down BMX avoids all of the braking bumps. Fast and smooth.





Inside exit from BMX. This is the fast line if you can hold it.





The Shimano Expert Climb 2 is long and plenty technical, even more so with traffic.





Nearing the top of the Shimano Expert Climb 2.









Lots of little drops and sneaky roots to foul you up on the descent after the Shimano Expert Climb 2.





Fun rooty descent after the Pro Climb 2 with lots of line choices. T-Mo takes the inside.





Exit from the woods after the BMX and Shimano Expert Climb 2.





Lining up for the next couple corners.





The AC /DC section. Plenty of roots and turns with flow.





Rock and Roll for a reason.





The entry to Rock and Roll. Expect a bit of Chaos here on lap one.





Midway through Rock and Roll Moseley is picking up speed.





Rock and Roll is a section that riders frequently get balled up on. Get a little off line and it goes bad.





Rock and Roll dealt with in quick fashion.





The final double back into the arena.




