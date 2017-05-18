RACING

XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto - Course Preview With Tracey Moseley

May 18, 2017
by Matthew DeLorme  


XC World Cup Round 1 Nove Mesto - Course Preview With T-Mo
NOVE MESTO XC COURSE PREVIEW
AMONG TALL PINES
Words and Photography // Matthew Delorme

Welcome to the start of a new Cross Country World Cup season. We are kicking things off in here Nove Mesto, the Czech Republic with a course preview. This is a very special track. It is laced with roots and rocks, features several grueling climbs, and has some of the most technical descents we have found on the World Cup circuit. This course will take its toll on rider and bike alike, and expect to see many riders on dual suspension bikes well as running dropper posts. We will have more on that as the pits get set up and we can peek at the rigs. For now, take a chronological tour through the important sections of this track with us.

This is T-Mo. We trust you know of her and her accomplishments. T-Mo is here helping GB cycling with a bit of coaching. She offered to come along and do a course preview shoot for us. We thought that was awfully nice.
This is T-Mo. We trust you know of her and her accomplishments. T-Mo is here helping GB cycling with a bit of coaching. She offered to come along and do a course preview shoot for us. We thought that was awfully nice of her.

A few log drops once you are through the start.
A few log drops once you are through the start.

XC World Cup Round 1 Nove Mesto - Course Preview With T-Mo

Smashing the first corner.
Smashing the first corner.

Front wheels up on the g out exit of this turn.
Front wheels up on the g out exit of this turn.

A couple of tables in the wide open to get the blood going.
A couple of tables in the wide open to get the blood going.

Heading up into the woods right after the arena.
Heading up into the woods right after the arena.

Shimano Expert Climb 1. Punchy and rocky.
Shimano Expert Climb 1. Punchy and rocky.

Putting the power down on the Expert Climb 1.
Putting the power down on the Expert Climb 1.

XC World Cup Round 1 Nove Mesto - Course Preview With T-Mo

Mitas Choice. Many line choices which one is faster
Mitas Choice. Many line choices, which one is faster?

Lookers on get a Master class of how to run Mitas Choice.
Lookers on getting a Master class of how to run Mitas Choice.

The long straight grueling climb in the middle. It takes it s toll over seven laps.
The long straight grueling climb in the middle. It takes its toll over seven laps.

Setting up wide for the entry into the Vertical Drop.
Setting up wide for the entry into the Vertical Drop.

The Vertical Drop. Enough said there I reckon.
The Vertical Drop. Enough said there I reckon.

Vertical Drop has plenty of rocks.
Vertical Drop has plenty of rocks.

Down the waterfall.
Down the waterfall.

The bermed exit of the Vertical Drop.
The bermed exit of the Vertical Drop.

XC World Cup Round 1 Nove Mesto - Course Preview With T-Mo

More roots.
More roots.

The A line into BMX sets you up for a quick run through.
The A line into BMX sets you up for a quick run through.

BMX. Fast paced straight line drops.
BMX. Fast paced straight line drops.

Riders right down BMX avoids all of the braking bumps. Fast and smooth.
Riders right down BMX avoids all of the braking bumps. Fast and smooth.

Inside exit from BMX. This is the fast line if you can hold it.
Inside exit from BMX. This is the fast line if you can hold it.

The Shimano Expert Climb 2 is long and plenty technical even more so with traffic.
The Shimano Expert Climb 2 is long and plenty technical, even more so with traffic.

Nearing the top of the Shimano Expert Climb 2.
Nearing the top of the Shimano Expert Climb 2.

XC World Cup Round 1 Nove Mesto - Course Preview With T-Mo

Lots of little drops and sneaky roots to foul you up on the descent after the Shimano Expert Climb 2.
Lots of little drops and sneaky roots to foul you up on the descent after the Shimano Expert Climb 2.

Fun rooty descent after the Pro Climb 2 with lots of line choices. T-Mo takes the inside.
Fun rooty descent after the Pro Climb 2 with lots of line choices. T-Mo takes the inside.

Exit from the woods after the BMX and Shimano Expert Climb 2.
Exit from the woods after the BMX and Shimano Expert Climb 2.

Lining up for the next couple corners.
Lining up for the next couple corners.

The AC DC section. Plenty of roots and turns with flow.
The AC /DC section. Plenty of roots and turns with flow.

Rock and Roll for a reason.
Rock and Roll for a reason.

The entry to Rock and Roll. Expect a bit of Chaos here on lap one.
The entry to Rock and Roll. Expect a bit of Chaos here on lap one.

Midway through Rock and Roll Moseley is picking up speed.
Midway through Rock and Roll Moseley is picking up speed.

Rock and Roll is a section that riders frequently get balled up on. Get a little off line and it goes bad.
Rock and Roll is a section that riders frequently get balled up on. Get a little off line and it goes bad.

Rock and Roll dealt with is quick fashion.
Rock and Roll dealt with in quick fashion.

The finial double back into the arena.
The final double back into the arena.

Annnnd across the finish line
Annnnd across the finish line!

MENTIONS: @mdelorme


Must Read This Week
Enduro World Series Round 3, Madeira - Results
98980 views
Giant Bicycles Crankworx Dream Contest
81088 views
Big Wheel Blitzkrieg at Fort Bill – Danny Hart's Mondraker Summum 29er
80000 views
Spy Shots of Tahnée Seagrave's New Transition T11 - Fort William BDS
78269 views
Big Wheel Blitzkrieg at Fort Bill – Commencal Supreme DH V4 29er
73569 views
Danny Hart and Manon Carpenter Win Fort William World Cup Warm-up
63661 views
Spotted: Gee Atherton Aboard a Trek Session 29er
56310 views
EWS Madeira Film Festival, Viewer's Choice Winner Announced
44416 views

17 Comments

  • + 9
 I actually rode some of the local xc tracks yesterday, rather than the usual trail centre, and it was actually pretty technical with all the slippery roots - it looked a lot like some of these photos with no massive gradient but roots spiderwebbed at odd angles EVERYWHERE. It was a whole lot more fun than I thought it would be!
  • + 1
 I've been to a local XC comp this saturday, the course was difficult, it had some steep downs on boulders and rock slabs, tough climbs, offcamber corners with roots, lots of mud bath, somedrops, jumps and even a 50m long whoops srction for pumping. I was impressed. Some teenagers were whipping, manualing during the training. Severa dropper posts spotted.

Now these obstacles were hard, now, try that in wet on semi slick in the front and virtual slick in the back and you'd probably rather ride down Lourdes DH course on DH bike.

The sport has changed, a lot. I want to compete once, this looks fun as hell. BTW there was an "expert climb" there too but it looked like these descents in nove mesto
  • + 7
 Probably a T-Mo course preview video??? The course looks awesome and fun.

Would be awesome to see Claudio in those expert climbs... hahaha. It's always awesome to watch Claudio

Beer
  • + 2
 "Expert Climb" sign to be interpreted as "This is gonna hurt"
  • + 5
 From the photos that XC course looks pretty damn fun to me - Would almost make be want to do an XC race if it wasnt for the fact I would probably die due to lack of fitness about 1/4 of the way around the first lap.

This looks fantastic for XC though, bringing the techincal element out of this form of riding and I imagine making riders think about bike setup, epecially tyres with the rocks / roots.
  • + 6
 Nice to see a technical xc course rather than a road race on dirt. This is mountain biking the way it should be. We go off-road to challenge ourselves.
  • + 4
 To think that on my 160mm bike I feel uneasy rock gardens like this, and these people bomb right through this with a 100mm bike...... over and over..... Hat's off to you!!
  • + 1
 These trails look awesome, just like in Finland these root sections can be pretty nasty ones to ride. Not one or two times that I has fallen in to them or got scared of tire slip Big Grin . I just ride for fun, so huge respect to these riders Smile .
  • + 2
 Wow, sick course! Love how they are showcasing the skill along with the endurance of these athletes; XC coverage continues to get more exciting every year.
  • + 3
 Damn T-MO, You'z a BEAST!!
  • + 1
 Awesome. I wish Claudio would work on his fitness a bit and get back to providing previews at (close to) race speed.
  • + 1
 Hmmm most of enduro races in my country have gentler trails Big Grin A superb way to preview the course!
  • + 3
 Is XC the new enduro?
  • + 1
 As much as would be more fun seeing Rob Warner doing track reveiw, YES this is better! Brutal rock garden even on a DH BIKE
  • + 2
 Seems legit
  • + 1
 She does know there's a dropper on that bike, right?
  • + 9
 She probably doesnt care, more skills than 90% of male riders right there.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.051929
Mobile Version of Website