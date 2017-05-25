RACING

XC World Cup Round 2, Albstadt - Entries List

May 24, 2017
by Florian Gärtner  


Elite Men:
146 Riders, 33 Nations

Elite Women:
83 Riders, 33 Nations

Men U23:
167 Riders, 33 Nations

Women U23:
62 Riders, 20 Nations

MENTIONS: @Flo356


Must Read This Week
First Look: Intense's New 29er DH Bike
74043 views
Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto
71038 views
Pimp My Bike – A Money Can't Buy Prize With Push Industries
68113 views
The Olympic Bike: Developing the Scott Spark
53432 views
Recon Gen-2 R5 Shuttle Rack – Review
51977 views
Norco Sight C 9.2 – Review
46965 views
Ban the Berms? – Opinion
45427 views
Just The Tip - Whistler Bike Park Opening 2017
43664 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021736
Mobile Version of Website