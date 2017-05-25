Pinkbike.com
XC World Cup Round 2, Albstadt - Entries List
May 24, 2017
by
Florian Gärtner
Elite Men:
146 Riders, 33 Nations
Elite Women:
83 Riders, 33 Nations
Men U23:
167 Riders, 33 Nations
Women U23:
62 Riders, 20 Nations
MENTIONS:
@Flo356
