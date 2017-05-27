Pinkbike.com
XC World Cup Round 2, Albstadt Livestream – Video
May 27, 2017
by
Florian Gärtner
Livestream Elite Men
CEST: 2pm
USA: 5am (PDT) 8am (EDT)
BST: 1pm
Azerbaijan: 4pm
Australia: 10pm (Sydney)
New Zealand: 12am on May 29
Livestream Elite Women
CEST: 11am
USA: 2am (PDT) 5am (EDT)
BST: 10am
Azerbaijan: 1pm
Australia: 7pm (Sydney)
New Zealand: 9am on May 29
