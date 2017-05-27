RACING

XC World Cup Round 2, Albstadt – Results

May 27, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Men U23

1. Nadir Colledani // ITA
2. Georg Egger // GER
3. Peter Disera // CAN




Men U23 Rankings



Must Read This Week
Trek Session 29 vs 27.5 – First Ride
84178 views
Pimp My Bike – A Money Can't Buy Prize With Push Industries
71353 views
Tech Randoms – EWS Ireland 2017
61169 views
Norco Sight C 9.2 – Review
49548 views
Spartan vs Spartan: Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks
49013 views
Movies For Your Monday
45401 views
Components of Adventure: Bryn Atkinson and Bas Van Steenbergen Ride Réunion Island
38379 views
7 XC Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
37793 views

3 Comments

  • + 4
 Wicked awesome ride for Peter Disera!!! Way to go!
  • + 3
 YEAHHHHH DISERA!!!!
  • + 1
 grande Nadir!! il friuli è con te!! super motore!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026935
Mobile Version of Website