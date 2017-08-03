PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

The Boss Track - Course Preview - Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2017

Aug 3, 2017
by Matthew DeLorme  


Coop drops into Beatrice the crown jewel of the MSA XC course.
Mont-Sainte-Anne XC Course Preview
El Jefe
Words and Photography // Matthew Delorme

Yes, I know "El Jefe" is Spanish. I am also aware that this is Canada, Very Fench Canada but the XC track here in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada is some 26 years old now and has been improved with more rocks and roots and general roughness. So the name fits, it's "The Boss" in every sense of the phrase. So far the riders have deemed the roughest version of this track in years. Kiwi Anton Cooper, the current NZ National Champ takes us on a tour of the important bits. So grab some tacos, I mean poutine and take a spin with us.

Anton Cooper NZ National Champ takes for a tour of this big bad course.
It all starts here.
This smooth looking climb up is taxing in the heat and has a fair bit of grade to it.
Cooper gets right to the meat and potatoes of the track the rocks and roots of MSA.
Those big old slabs of granite laced with roots. It s what makes MSA a classic.
These loose dusty corners won t be dusty for long with rain in the forecast.
The B line is to lookers right and has fast rolling berms but this A line has all the fun and is more direct.
What goes up must come down. this descent has it all- loose corners roots and rocks.
Smoothing it out may be difficult in traffic.
Coop makes short work of this maze of rocks and roots.
Beds of roots. All the chatter one needs to justify a full suspension bike on this course.
Under the DH track and into the woods.
for all the smooth going across the open ski piste there is equal chunder.
Punchy climbs will get very interesting in the wet.
Big rock steps lead out from Beatrice.
A long grinding climb that runs into....
Switchbacks when the going gets steep and MSA gets steep.
DH up high XC through the middle.
The granite of Beatrice. Nothing I would ever want to tackle without a full suspension bike and a dropper.
The Beatrice climb is a nasty little climb that set you up for the rowdiest descent of the course.
One of the best parts of the old MSA 4X course has grown in with grass but has been incorporated this year.
Putting the old MSA 4x course to good use.
Sweet jumps.
High speed descents and big old boulders.
Lean it mean.
Anton making quick work of the man made slabs.
That fine MSA dust will likely be gone come Sunday.
Keep it inside to....
Lining up for...

Gaps for days.
Loose dirt big rocks that will surely break free only to expose another rock somewhere beneath.
Annnnnd across the line
7 Comments

  • + 3
 Some of the other XC course builders in the world could take a few hints from MSA. Looks like a proper mountain biking trail.
  • + 4
 To be honest, a lot of those pictures looked like they could come from a DH course preview! Looks awesome Smile
  • + 2
 scrolled in to the first picture thinking it was the DH track! Some serious gnar here. Tire pressures are going to be high!
  • + 1
 The courses this year have been amazing. Lots of super tech and different lines. Hopefully someone can keep up with Nino and make it a close race.
  • + 2
 Could pass for an *nduro course. Savage Big Grin
  • + 2
 You know it's "jefe", right?
  • + 1
 Looks super tech. Anyone know how many laps they'll do?

