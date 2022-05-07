XCC Photo Epic: Albstadt XC World Cup 2022

We're back in familiar territory after the Cross Country World Cup's exotic opener in Brazil with round 2 of the 2022 campaign visiting Albstadt, Germany once more. Rain during the week had made conditions slick but the XCC course held up well and by the time the racing action kicked off it was all but dry. Rebecca McConnell wasn't content after her heroics in Brazil and did her number 1 plate proud with a calm, composed and calculated ride to pole position for Sunday's XCO, beating Pauline Ferrand Prevot in a tight sprint. In behind them were Rissveds, Keller and Neff. In the men's it was all the usual suspects at the front before Sam Gaze showed an emphatic return to form after some injury setbacks, he looked incredibly strong as he breezed away from the rest of the pack in the closing moments of the race. Sarrou and Schurter were next over the line with Schwarzbauer doing the German support proud in 4th, Avancini rounded out the top 5. Focus now switches to the U23 races on Saturday before the Elites return for the XCO the following day.
