XCC Photo Epic: Albstadt XC World Cup 2022

Bec McConnell doing the number 1 plate proud tonight.

Jolanda Neff back in action after falling ill at the opening round in Brazil.

Alessandra Keller ready to take the line.

Coming off her first World Cup win back in Petropolis, Rebecca McConnell is coming in hot.

Tough luck struck Loana Lecomte in the opening laps. A hard fall had her sit out the rest of the race.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot is always a threat to the top spot.

The women get stuck into the long start straight here in Albstadt.

Loana Lecomte with Bec McConnell in tow. Loana would suffer a big crash midway through the race but appears to be okay for the big race on Sunday.

Still bunched up, the women head into the final laps with the eventual top three commanding the pace.

McConnell stayed with the lead group and made all the right moves.

Strong race for Kata Blanka Vas rolling into sixth.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot fought her way back to the front after a slower start than her competitors.

A strong starting place for Anne Terpstra on Sunday in 7th.

Jolanda Neff with a solid performance slotting into 5th.

Alessandra Keller will line up on the front row after a strong ride to 4th.

Jenny Rissveds trying to break free from Jolanda Neff as they head out on their final lap.

Bec McConnell is getting a taste for these World Cup wins now.

The short track races are "only" 20 minutes but pack a punch. Jenny Rissveds beats Keller to the line for third.

Rebecca McConnell is number one so far this year.

Anne Terpstra is one to watch for Sunday given her strong showing in Brazil.

Your top 3 women in the XCC from Albstadt. 1st Bec McConnell 2nd Pauline Ferrand Prevot 3rd Jenny Rissveds.

Sam Gaze had missed the first round in Brazil after undergoing knee surgery a couple of months ago. Little did he know how well today would play out.

Sarrou focused and ready.

Nino Schurter back with the number 1 plate on his bike after that return to the top of the podium in Brazil.

Tom Pidcock is back on a mountain bike this weekend looking to get back to where he left off.

Jordan Sarrou fought hard for his third-place finish.

Henrique Avancini bounced back and forth in the lead pack and would ultimately settle for fifth.

Jordan Sarrou would be in the mix for the win but didn't quite have the legs in the sprint. Second place and a front row call up for Sunday.

Tom Pidcock, Henry Avancini and Sam Gaze tracking Luca Schwarzbauer's every move.

Can Nino Schurter make it back to back wins and leap frog Absalon in the all-time wins record?

Sam Gaze in the mix from the get-go. This is his first World Cup after his knee surgery.

Luca Schwarzbauer rode strongly at the front for most of the race, eventually finishing 4th.

Tom Pidock's small slide out in the last corner certainly didn't help his cause for XCC glory.

Gaze takes the win and an incredible one at that.

Big race and result by Luca Schwarzbauer.

Thomas Litscher catching his breath after a frantic ride to 10th.

Nino Schurter crossed the line in third and put himself into a strong position for Sunday's start.

Gaze's late-race attack caught the leaders by surprise. The knees did him well.

Your XCC Men's top three - Sam Gaze, Jordan Sarrou, and Nino Schurter.

We're back in familiar territory after the Cross Country World Cup's exotic opener in Brazil with round 2 of the 2022 campaign visiting Albstadt, Germany once more. Rain during the week had made conditions slick but the XCC course held up well and by the time the racing action kicked off it was all but dry. Rebecca McConnell wasn't content after her heroics in Brazil and did her number 1 plate proud with a calm, composed and calculated ride to pole position for Sunday's XCO, beating Pauline Ferrand Prevot in a tight sprint. In behind them were Rissveds, Keller and Neff. In the men's it was all the usual suspects at the front before Sam Gaze showed an emphatic return to form after some injury setbacks, he looked incredibly strong as he breezed away from the rest of the pack in the closing moments of the race. Sarrou and Schurter were next over the line with Schwarzbauer doing the German support proud in 4th, Avancini rounded out the top 5. Focus now switches to the U23 races on Saturday before the Elites return for the XCO the following day.