XCC Photo Epic: Andorra XC World Cup 2022

Welcome to Andorra for the fifth race weekend of the 2022 XC World Cup calendar.

Rebecca McConnell has had a hell of a season so far and ready for more.

Anne Terpstra would fall just short of the victory tonight.

Alessandra Keller's 2022 season continues to go from strength to strength.

The women's start is a go in the Vallnord heat.

Lina Iindergand takes charge at the front.

A front row start for Gwendalyn Gibson.

Alessandra Keller trying to break free from Linda indergand.

Laura Stigger would keep Greta Seiwald behind her and finish in fifth.

Alessandra Keller took the lead in the final laps and wouldn't look back.

Anne Terpstra found her way out of the dust and into second.

A career best seventh in the short track for Gwendalyn Gibson. That's front row for Sunday's race.

Tough day in the office for Jenny Rissveds. She had a stumble at the start line and soon after this wash out sealed her fate.

Laura Stigger would end up 5th after featuring at the front the whole race.

A sprint finish to cap things off in the women's race.

Keller through the finish, gassed.

The pain was worth it. Alessandra Keller will be the last to be called up on Sunday.

Greta Seiwald finishing up in sixth.

All smiles for Keller after a tough race.

Third place for Rebecca McConell.

Linda Indergand catches her breath after a brutal 20 minutes of racing at altitude.

Your women's top three - Alessandra Keller, Anne Terpstra, and Rebecca McConnel

It was a hot one. Nino Schurter cools down before the race has even begun.

Mathias Fluckiger was cool and calm as go time neared.

Final checks for Vlad Dascalu.

Mathias Fluckiger leads the pack into the first turn.

No time to take in the views at the front of the race.

Jordan Sarrou was well in the mix, lap after lap.

The front of the men's race was chaos as the lap count closed in.

Victor Koretzky is back between the tape and in the mix.

Another strong ride for Alan Hatherly.

Vlas Dascalu charges through the dust.

The lead group hammering up the climb.

Filippo Colombo securing the final front row spot on Sunday.

Max Marotte would end up 7th.

The front of the field head back towards the start/finish straight from the far end of the course.

A big battle in the men's field.

Mathias Fluckiger heads out for the final lap.

A dropped chain took Luca Braidot's chances away at a win.

The final shoulder check from Fluckiger.

Can Mathias Fluckiger bounce back from the disappointment of last week?

It's about to get even hotter come Sunday.

It was a tough one out there tonight.

Mathias Fluckiger, Alan Hatherly and Vlad Dascalu take the top 3 places in tonight's XCC.

For the first time since 2019 we return to the high altitude track in Vallnord, nestled away in the Andorran Pyrenees. Last week we were treated to drama aplenty with a controversial and race-deciding crash between Mathias Fluckiger and Nino Schurter. While the women’s race was slightly less “fiery” it still proved significant in this 2022 season with Loana Lecomte taking back to back wins, moving her into the overall lead although interesting she's decided to miss the next races to focus on Worlds.We’re rapidly approaching the pointy end of the season and every race counts, not least the short track which decides the starting order for Sunday as well as the bragging rights to go with it. Any advantage physically or psychologically is crucial. Alessandra Keller and Mathias Fluckiger got their weekend off to the best possible start with victories in tonight’s short track. They were followed over the line by Anne Terpstra and Rebecca McConnell and Alan Hatherly and Vlad Dascalu in the respective men’s and women’s categories. Attention now turns to Sunday to see if the Swiss teammates can back up their XCC wins or if someone else will spoil their plans.