XCC Photo Epic: Andorra XC World Cup 2022

For the first time since 2019 we return to the high altitude track in Vallnord, nestled away in the Andorran Pyrenees. Last week we were treated to drama aplenty with a controversial and race-deciding crash between Mathias Fluckiger and Nino Schurter. While the women’s race was slightly less “fiery” it still proved significant in this 2022 season with Loana Lecomte taking back to back wins, moving her into the overall lead although interesting she's decided to miss the next races to focus on Worlds.
We’re rapidly approaching the pointy end of the season and every race counts, not least the short track which decides the starting order for Sunday as well as the bragging rights to go with it. Any advantage physically or psychologically is crucial. Alessandra Keller and Mathias Fluckiger got their weekend off to the best possible start with victories in tonight’s short track. They were followed over the line by Anne Terpstra and Rebecca McConnell and Alan Hatherly and Vlad Dascalu in the respective men’s and women’s categories. Attention now turns to Sunday to see if the Swiss teammates can back up their XCC wins or if someone else will spoil their plans.
