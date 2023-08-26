XCC Photo Epic: Andorra XC World Cup 2023

Ronja Blochlinger has been on a tear in the XCC this season.

U23 Women's XCC is underway.

The usual suspects lead up the first climb.

Blochlinger and Maxwell race each other to the next corner of the climb.

Good race and fight for position from Noelle Buri. She'd finish up in third.

Samara Maxwell tries putting on an attack with only a couple to go.

Deep in the hurt after a sprint finish, Blochlinger takes a moment to gather herself.

You're U23 Women's XCC podium - Ronja Blochlinger, Samara Maxwell, and Noelle Buri

The U23 men crank off the start line.

What a ride from Alex Junior Malacarne.

Adrien Boichis is the firm favourite in the U23 men

Riley Amos still manages to find some time for a little fun mid-race.

Adrien Boichis is becoming somewhat of a short track master.

Riley Amos deep in the hurt locker.

Adrien Boichis takes the win in front of Riley Amos and Alex Junior Malacarne.

A sunny evening of racing in Andorra.

Evie Richards warming up for a quick high-altitude suffer fest.

Puck Pieterse has been very consistent this season in both the XCC and XCO. Let's see how she takes on Andorra.

Evie Richards gets ready for battle.

The final nervous moments for the elite women.

The women's field makes its way up the main climb.

Martina Berta had a strong showing, just missing the podium into fourth.

PFP found herself a little behind by race end yet still holds on to a front-row start come Sunday.

5th place for Anne Terpstra.

Rebecca Henderson will start from the second row.

Alessandra Keller led early on and didn't look back.

Loana Lecomte will fancy her chances from the second row on Sunday.

Alessandra Keller charges up the grass being watched closely by Richards and the rest of the pack.

Anne Terpstra stayed close but not close enough, coming in fifth.

Martina Berta is on fantastic form at the moment.

How will Evie Richards go on Sunday after a strong shot track race?

Alessandra Keller knew exactly what she was doing throughout the race and took a dominant win.

After a sprint finish, Richards and Keller share compliments through burning lungs.

Evie Richards went hard and was happy with second place.

8th place for Loana Lecomte, don't discount her for Sunday.

Alessandra Keller, Evie Richards and Puck Pieterse spraying the podium champagne.

The final touches for Jordan Sarrou before he heads to the start.

Luca Schwarzbauer hungry to make up for the disappointment of World Champs.

Alan Hatherly is always in touch at the XCC it seems.

Men's XCC start under threatening skies.

Four out of the top five finishers chase each other during the final.

Hatherly into fourth and the front row come Sunday.

Luca Schwarzbauer tucked up behind Mathias Fluckiger.

Another massive performance by the XCC specialist.

Nino Schurter will be the hot favourite for Sunday after a strong XCC showing.

Luca Schwarzbauer knows exactly what it takes to win a short track.

Alan Hatherly battling José Gerardo Ulloa Arévalo.

Mathias Fluckiger rounded off the top five. He led a lap before dropping down the line.

Sarrou fought for every position gained and would end up on the last podium step.

Luca Schwarzbauer and Sarrou lead up the climb, trying to leave the chaos behind.

Jordan Sarrou was at the front of the race from the get-go and was rewarded with a podium for his efforts.

Mathias Fluckiger digging deep.

Schwarzbauer is unstopable at this point.

Nino Schurter would be pipped to first place in the final meters of the race.

Freshly crowned World Champ Tom Pidcock will have to come from the third row on Sunday.

6th place for Luca Bradiot.

Luca Schwarzbauer takes the win over Nino Schurter and Jordan Sarrou

High-altitude racing is no easy feat.

The flat-out bar-to-bar fight of short track racing kicks off another busy weekend of racing in Andorra. The U23 riders were the first on course as we saw more wins from Ronja Blöchlinger and a big result for Adrien Boichis.A day later it was the Elite Women's turn to take on the challenging course. Alessandra Keller would face some tough competition but no rider had an answer for her raw power as she sped across the line six seconds up on Evie Richards. Puck Pieterse continues to be right up there as she secured third place.Next up was the Elite Men and we were given an all-out fight for the top spot as a big group of riders battled at the front of the race for every lap. A late final lap attack from Nino Schurter saw Luca Schwarzbauer lurch forward in defence of the lead position. Not wanting a repeat of World Champs Luca made sure he would be unbeaten into the final corner and his legs proved unmatched in a sprint as he went across the line first. Nino Schurter had one of his best XCC showings coming 2nd.The elite and U23 have a short rest before the XCO action gets underway on Sunday.