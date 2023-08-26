XCC Photo Epic: Andorra XC World Cup 2023

The flat-out bar-to-bar fight of short track racing kicks off another busy weekend of racing in Andorra. The U23 riders were the first on course as we saw more wins from Ronja Blöchlinger and a big result for Adrien Boichis.
A day later it was the Elite Women's turn to take on the challenging course. Alessandra Keller would face some tough competition but no rider had an answer for her raw power as she sped across the line six seconds up on Evie Richards. Puck Pieterse continues to be right up there as she secured third place.
Next up was the Elite Men and we were given an all-out fight for the top spot as a big group of riders battled at the front of the race for every lap. A late final lap attack from Nino Schurter saw Luca Schwarzbauer lurch forward in defence of the lead position. Not wanting a repeat of World Champs Luca made sure he would be unbeaten into the final corner and his legs proved unmatched in a sprint as he went across the line first. Nino Schurter had one of his best XCC showings coming 2nd.
The elite and U23 have a short rest before the XCO action gets underway on Sunday.