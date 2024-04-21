XCC Photo Epic: Araxá XC World Cup 2024

Coming straight off an incredible first round of racing the XC World Cup is back for another packed weekend as the always frantic XCC Short Track racing kicks off round two.
The first riders to go between the tape on another new course in Brazil were the U23 riders. It was a repeat of the first round as Kira Böhm and Riley Amos continued their undefeated 2024 seasons with three wins across XCC and XCO this year.
Next up was the elites' turn with riders facing another all-out effort in the Brazilian jungle. After missing out on the XCO win last weekend, Haley Batten got her redemption with a strong performance and the race win. Batten showed her strength throughout the race always not far from the front before an unmatched attack creating a gap that no one could pull back as she crossed the line four seconds ahead. Linda Indergand rode a great race to take 2nd and it was another strowing showing for the USA with Savilia Blunk in third. Evie Richards has a last-lap crash taking her out of contention for a top result, luckily she has said she will still ride Sunday's XCO race.
Finally, the elite men took to the course where it was another great day for Specialized with Victor Koretzky taking the win ahead of teammate Christopher Blevins. After several battles for the race lead the final fight came down to a Specialized showdown with Koretzky and Blevins going head-to-head on the final lap. Koreztky launched an attack on an unsuspecting Blevins as he took the lead and won by three seconds. Alan Hatherly had a great ride to third place.
There is no rest for the racers as the XCO racing kicked off straight after the elite XCC with the U23 men and the next morning the remaining races would wrap up the week on the tough and technical round two course.