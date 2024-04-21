XCC Photo Epic: Araxá XC World Cup 2024

Apr 21, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


The grounds keepers working hard to keep the place tidy.
Photo Epic
2024 XCC World Cup
Araxá
Photography by Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

Coming straight off an incredible first round of racing the XC World Cup is back for another packed weekend as the always frantic XCC Short Track racing kicks off round two.

The first riders to go between the tape on another new course in Brazil were the U23 riders. It was a repeat of the first round as Kira Böhm and Riley Amos continued their undefeated 2024 seasons with three wins across XCC and XCO this year.

Next up was the elites' turn with riders facing another all-out effort in the Brazilian jungle. After missing out on the XCO win last weekend, Haley Batten got her redemption with a strong performance and the race win. Batten showed her strength throughout the race always not far from the front before an unmatched attack creating a gap that no one could pull back as she crossed the line four seconds ahead. Linda Indergand rode a great race to take 2nd and it was another strowing showing for the USA with Savilia Blunk in third. Evie Richards has a last-lap crash taking her out of contention for a top result, luckily she has said she will still ride Sunday's XCO race.

Finally, the elite men took to the course where it was another great day for Specialized with Victor Koretzky taking the win ahead of teammate Christopher Blevins. After several battles for the race lead the final fight came down to a Specialized showdown with Koretzky and Blevins going head-to-head on the final lap. Koreztky launched an attack on an unsuspecting Blevins as he took the lead and won by three seconds. Alan Hatherly had a great ride to third place.

There is no rest for the racers as the XCO racing kicked off straight after the elite XCC with the U23 men and the next morning the remaining races would wrap up the week on the tough and technical round two course.


Brazil has been putting on a show so far.
Brazil has been putting on a show so far.

Can she go back to back double win weekends?

Kira Böhm lines up after her double win in Mairipora last week.

The U23 Women are off.

Kira Böhm made quick work of the field behind her.

Carla Hahn chased from a little further back and found herself on the podium.

Emily Johnston was gaining on Bohm but ran out of real estate, settling for second.

Another one in the win column for Kira Böhm.

Your U23 Women's XCC podium - Kira Böhm, Emily Johnston, and Carla Hahn

The U23 men get their race underway.

Riley Amos in close quarters with Dario Lillo

Luke Wiedmann taking home third place.

Bjorn Riley takes his turn at the front.

Another win for Riley Amos, he remains undefeated in the U23 men.

Riley Amos takes the XCC win followed by Bjorn Riley and Luke Wiedmann.

Riley Amos is showing no mercy so far in 2024. 3 from 3.

What a setting for some bike racing.

Savilia Blunk is red hot from her performance in Mairipora.

Haley Batten looking calm and collected before the start.

Evie Richards already has an XCC win and one of the favourites for a repeat here in Araxa.

The elite women get their short track race underway in Araxa.

The elite women heading into the jungle.

Linda Indergand carving her way through the pack and into second.

Savilia Blunk cheered on by the Brazilian support.

A great ride to 7th for Steffi Haberlin.

Eigth for Nicola Koller.

Alessandra Keller leads a lap before being involved in a pile-up. Still, she'd manage fourth.

The elite women head out for another lap.

Climbing the ladder is Jennifer Jackson. A strong fifth place for the Canadian today.

Evie Richards was running at the front before a crash took her out of contention.

Haley Batten wasn't messing around today and took a commanding victory.

Laura Stigger made the right moves and slotted into sixth.

Savilia Blunk got herself a front-row start come Sunday after today's podium finish.

What a ride from Haley Batten.

What a result from Linda Indergand.

Savilia Blunk continues her strong from.

Keller down but not out.

Batten gave it her all today.

Loana Lecomte takes a moment to catch her breath.

Haley Batten takes home the XCC honours in front of Linda Indergand and Savilia Blunk.

Can Haley Batten back up her performance on Sunday?

Mr. Consistent, Jordan Sarrou gets ready to play.

Luca Schwarzbauer is the XCC specialist but has been under fire as of late.

Alan Hatherly is having a decent start to his season and plans to keep it that way.

Every detail matters for the perfect start.

Eyes on the prize for Victor Koretzky.

Green light for the Elite Men.

The elite men complete their opening lap.

Schwarzbauer up front for the climb.

The early laps saw lots of juggling of positions making it difficult to track progress.

Hatherly chased early to stay within reach of the top spots.

Luca Schwarzbauer leading the charge.

Sam Gaze would've been aiming for more than 8th but is still in a great position for Sunday.

Victor Koretzky styling it up behind Luca Schwarzbauer.

4th place for Jordan Sarrou.

Thomas Litscher keeping tabs on Sam Gaze.

No stunts for Christopher Blevins on race day. He was all about speed and his second place finish proved that.

Adrien Boichis finds his pace in the Elite category.

Koretzky takes the XCC win in Araxa.

Thomas Litscher comes home in 7th, securing a front row start.

A mix of sun and cloud was the forecast today yet still bloody hot. Carter Woods tries to cool down after the scorcher.

Chris Blevins talks through his race.

Koretzky eyes up Sunday's XCO. He could very well take the victory after what we saw today.

Elite Men's XCC podium - Victor Koretzky, Christopher Blevins, and Alan Hatherly

See you all on Sunday.



2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Speaking of whips Bjorn Riley did a pretty sick turndown during the XCC. Dude has massive skills.
  • 1 0
 Whips from Nino or it didn't happen.







