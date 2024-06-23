XCC Photo Epic: Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

Offering a very different challenge to the grass loop in Val di Sole the loose and muddy steeps in Crans Montana made the XCC race closer to a shorter XCO event than usual.
After only a few days since the last round in Italy, the U23 racing saw Emilly Johnston take the women's victory while Riley Amos made it four XCC wins out of five in 2024.
Puck Pieterse secured back-to-back XCC wins as she went fastest in Switzerland. After forming a part of the leading group throughout the race Pieterse answered a last-lap attack from Anne Tauber to lead into the singletrack as she mastered the conditions to cross the line four seconds ahead of Alessandra Keller. Tauber ended the race in third with Loana Lecomte fourth and Gwendalyn Gibson returning to the podium after a big crash at round one in Brazil.
Tom Pidcock rode back from last place on lap one to take the win after an incredible show of strength. Pidcock started his race with a slipped pedal before a crash and a near miss on the slippery descents left him fighting back from last place. Across the next five laps, Pidcock would prove why he is amongst the world's best on and off the road as he rode through the pack to secure the win by two seconds. Julian Schelb rode a great race to take 2nd before Luca Braidot six seconds back in third.
As we are back to an XC-only weekend the U23 men took on a muddy XCO course straight after the elite XCC races with the remaining races taking place on Sunday.