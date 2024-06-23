XCC Photo Epic: Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

Emilly Johnston has been coming really close to both an XCC and an XCO win this season.

U23 Women's start.

Madigan Munro pedalling into third.

Emilly Johnston takes to the front on the first lap.

A great ride from Carla Hahn who started near the back of the group and finished second.

Emilly Johnston takes her first World Cup win.

Your U23 Women's podium - Emilly Johnston, Carla Hahn, and Madigan Munro

Will Johnston make it two for two this weekend?

Bjorn Riley and Riley Amos relaxed before the start.

The U23 men head out for their short track race.

Bjorn Riley holding it wide open on the main descent.

Riley Amos leads both the XCC and XCO overalls and has a firm grip on both.

Luca Martin would come in third.

What a season this man is having.

Riley Amos and Bjorn Riley battle hard once again.

Riley Amos heading for the top step.

A familiar top 3 in the U23 men.

A somewhat sunny start to the day here in Crans Montana.

Tire warmers or some prototype rubber at Cannondale?

Loana Lecomte heading for the startline.

Gwendalyn Gibson limbering up.

Alessandra Keller keeps an eye on the clouds.

Puck Pieterse's bike handling skills came in handy today.

The Elite women take to the course.

Seventh for Rebecca Henderson.

Top ten for Candice Lill.

Anne Tauber going bar to bar on her way to a top 3 finish.

Alessandra Keller gunning down the main descent.

Keller smashes the downhill.

Puck Pieterse keeping Loana Lecomte at bay.

Laura Stigger headed for 6th position.

Loana Lecomte is finding her form at a key part of the season.

Gwendalyn Gibson on her way to 5th.

Kate Courtney heading out on her last lap.

Front row start for Kate Courtney come Sunday's XCO.

Pieterse's cyclocross experience certainly played a factor in dealing with today's conditions.

Pieterse takes the win here in Crans Montana.

Big effort today from Anne Tauber to get on the podium.

Alessandra Keller earned her second place after a sprint finish.

Puck Pieterse outsmarted and outrode her competitors.

Gwendalyn Gibson made a stellar return from her broken collar bone a few rounds ago.

Kate Courtney left it all out there on her way to 8th.

Puck Pieterse, Alessandra Keller, and Anne Tauber are your top three women in the XCC

Puck Pieterse is unstoppable in these conditions.

Marcel Guerrini keeping his strong run of form going.

Go time for Nino Schurter.

Luca Schwarzbauer focus in.

Sam Gaze laying down the watts off the start.

Tom Pidcock battling his way from the back.

A front-row start for Chris Blevins on Sunday.

Luca Braidot turning up the heat mid-season.

Pierre De Froidmont fighting through to the top 10.

Nino Schurter was just off the pace but still good enough for a front-row position on Sunday.

Filippo Colombo will be another Swiss rider hoping for a home podium.

Charlie Aldridge enjoying the Scottish-like conditions.

Julian Schelb dug deep from the back rows and took second place after a wild ride.

What a ride from Max Brandl taking fifth.

Tom Pidcock took charge and didn't look back.

Nino Schurter will be gunning for glory on home soil tomorrow.

Christopher Blevins just missing the podium in fourth.

A top ten for Marcel Guerrini.

Tom Pidcock fought back from last to first.

Braidot's third place did not come easy.

What a day it turned out to be for Schelb.

5th and a front row start for Maximilian Brandl.

P10 for Charlie Aldridge.

A solid afternoon for Chris Blevins.

Tom Pidcock, Julian Schelb and Luca Braidot make up the men's elite top 3.

Tom Pidcock takes the XCC win here in Crans Montana.

Will Tom Pidcock be spaying the winner's champagne this time tomorrow?

Offering a very different challenge to the grass loop in Val di Sole the loose and muddy steeps in Crans Montana made the XCC race closer to a shorter XCO event than usual.After only a few days since the last round in Italy, the U23 racing saw Emilly Johnston take the women's victory while Riley Amos made it four XCC wins out of five in 2024.Puck Pieterse secured back-to-back XCC wins as she went fastest in Switzerland. After forming a part of the leading group throughout the race Pieterse answered a last-lap attack from Anne Tauber to lead into the singletrack as she mastered the conditions to cross the line four seconds ahead of Alessandra Keller. Tauber ended the race in third with Loana Lecomte fourth and Gwendalyn Gibson returning to the podium after a big crash at round one in Brazil.Tom Pidcock rode back from last place on lap one to take the win after an incredible show of strength. Pidcock started his race with a slipped pedal before a crash and a near miss on the slippery descents left him fighting back from last place. Across the next five laps, Pidcock would prove why he is amongst the world's best on and off the road as he rode through the pack to secure the win by two seconds. Julian Schelb rode a great race to take 2nd before Luca Braidot six seconds back in third.As we are back to an XC-only weekend the U23 men took on a muddy XCO course straight after the elite XCC races with the remaining races taking place on Sunday.