XCC Photo Epic: Glentress XC World Champs 2023

Aug 11, 2023
by Ed Spratt  


Tight racing at the front of the elite women s field.
Photo Epic
2023 XCC World Championships
Glentress
Photography by Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

The lung-busting bar-to-bar fight of short track racing kicks off the first of the elite rainbow jersey events as riders take on the flat-out Scottish course. Riders were treated to some of the best conditions of the season so far as the track remained dusty and fast for both races. The Elite Men started the racing off with a hectic 11-lap race that saw Sam Gaze charging hard on his way to take a back-to-back World Champs title. Victor Koretzy fell just short of the win as he was within touching distance of the gold medal. Tom Pidcock made a controversial overtaking move in the final lap against Luca Schwarzbauer as he powered his way to bronze.

It was Puck Pieterse who initially led the charge in the Women's race but Pauline Ferrand Prevot would keep hidden at the front only making a move on the last lap to take the lead and another year with the rainbow jersey. Puck Pieterse ended the day in 2nd with Evie Richards securing the final medal position.

The elite riders now have a short rest as the U23 are next up for the XCO championships.


The venue for the cross country world Championships is Glentress south of Edinburgh in the Scottish Borders.
The venue for the cross country world Championships is Glentress, south of Edinburgh in the Scottish Borders.

In a very not Scottish fashion it was very warm and the sun poked out occasionally during the races.
In a very not Scottish fashion, it was very warm and the sun poked out occasionally during the races.

Anton Cooper warms ups for the evening s action.
Anton Cooper warms up for the evening's action.

Peter Sagan is giving this whole XC thing a real go this week.
Peter Sagan is giving this whole XC thing a real go this week.

Tom Pidcock fresh off the Tour de France and making a bid for glory at the cross country mountain bike World Championships.
Tom Pidcock is fresh off the Tour de France and making a bid for glory at the mountain bike World Championships.

A favourite for anything XCC Luca Shwarzbauer cools himself off before the course gets real hot.
A favourite for anything XCC, Luca Shwarzbauer cools himself off before the course gets real hot.

Victor Koretzky will be in the mix of things this afternoon.
Victor Koretzky will be in the mix of things this afternoon.

Tom Pidcock is one of few multi-discipline riders present for mtb Worlds which should make this race that much more exciting.
Tom Pidcock is one of the few multi-discipline riders present for mtb Worlds, which should make this race that much more exciting.

The elite men start 20 minutes of pain.
The elite men start 20 minutes of pain.

Shwarzbauer leads the group out on the first lap.
Schwarzbauer leads the group out on the first lap.

Luca Schwarzbauer leads the pack up the climb early in the race.
Luca Schwarzbauer leads the pack up the climb early in the race.

Thomas Litcher takes his turn at the front.
Thomas Litcher takes his turn at the front.

Alan Hatherly pushing into the top five.
Alan Hatherly pushing into the top five.

6th place for Martins Blums.
6th place for Martins Blums.

Luca Schwarzbauer resuming his familiar position at the front of the XCC pack.
Luca Schwarzbauer resuming his familiar position at the front of the XCC pack.

Sebastian Fini Cartensen would come close to taking his second medal of the week but would end up 5th.
Sebastian Fini Cartensen would come close to taking his second medal of the week but would end up 5th.

It didn t take long for Sam Gaze to make his way to the front.
It didn't take long for Sam Gaze to make his way to the front.

The battle for the podium went deep. Pidcock chases Koretzky towards the end of the lap.
The battle for the podium went deep. Pidcock chases Koretzky towards the end of the lap.

Sam Gaze stayed calm and even found himself leading out most laps.
Sam Gaze stayed calm and even found himself leading out most laps.

Sebastian Fini held on to take fifth.
Sebastian Fini held on to take fifth.

Victor Koretzky would be pipped in a sprint to the finish by Sam Gaze.
Victor Koretzky would be pipped in a sprint to the finish by Sam Gaze.

Back to back titles for Sam Gaze.
Back-to-back titles for Sam Gaze.

2 seconds back and the bronze medal for Tom Pidcock.
2 seconds back and the bronze medal for Tom Pidcock.

Luca Schwarzbauer had high hopes but was left disappointed after a clash with Tom Pidcock took him out of the running.
Luca Schwarzbauer had high hopes but was left disappointed after a clash with Tom Pidcock took him out of the running.

A defeated Shwarzbauer collects his thoughts.
A defeated Schwarzbauer collects his thoughts.

Two for two - Sam Gaze will wear the stripes for at least on more year.
Two for two - Sam Gaze will wear the stripes for at least one more year.

Sam Gaze takes the gold Victor Koretzky the silver and Tom Pidcock the bronze.
Sam Gaze takes the gold, Victor Koretzky the silver and Tom Pidcock the bronze.

Stormy skies didn t mount to anything although conditions were fairly hot and humid for Scottish standards that is
Stormy skies didn't mount to anything although conditions were fairly hot and humid, for Scottish standards that is!

Puck Pieterse has been on a tear this season and is one to watch here this evening.
Puck Pieterse has been on a tear this season and is one to watch here this evening.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot has the skill and speed for this course. She will have to be patient with her attacks.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot has the skill and speed for this course. She will have to be patient with her attacks.

Gwen Gibson is hungry for a good result here in Glentress.
Gwen Gibson is hungry for a good result here in Glentress.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot looking to defend her short track World Champs title.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot looking to defend her short track World Champs title.

Evie Richards hungry for success on home soil.
Evie Richards hungry for success on home soil.

The Women s XCC action gets underway in Glentress.
The Women's XCC action gets underway in Glentress.

The Women starting out of the gate.
The Women starting out of the gate.

Puck Pieterse leads the charge up the climb.
Puck Pieterse leads the charge up the climb.

Pieterse Richards and PFP claw at the first climb.
Pieterse, Richards, and PFP claw at the first climb.

Your eventual top 3 working hard at the front early on in the race.
Your eventual top 3 working hard at the front early on in the race.

Rebecca Henderson takes her turn at the front.
Rebecca Henderson takes her turn at the front.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot lurking off the front.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot lurking off the front.

Rebecca Henderson spent some time up front before hanging on to the top five by race end.
Rebecca Henderson spent some time up front before hanging on to the top five by race end.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot hides in the shadows waiting to make her moves.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot hides in the shadows, waiting to make her moves.

Puck Pieterse did her damage early on but could not hold on on the closing laps. Second place for her today.
Puck Pieterse did her damage early on but could not hold on in the closing laps. Second place for her today.

Alessandra Keller would end up 6th.
Alessandra Keller would end up 6th.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot earns a second consecutive XCC championship after a phenomenal ride.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot earns a second consecutive XCC championship after a phenomenal ride.

Puck Pieterse will surely be the favourite for Saturday s XCO.
Puck Pieterse will surely be the favourite for Saturday's XCO.

Evie Richards went hard on her way to the bronze medal.
Evie Richards went hard on her way to the bronze medal.

Your XCC Worlds podium - Pauline Ferrand Prevot Puck Pieterse and Evie Richards
Your XCC Worlds podium - Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Puck Pieterse, and Evie Richards

The stripes are safe for another season.
The stripes are safe for another season.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Glentress World Championships 2023 World Championships World Championships 2023 XC Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,580 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Finals Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023
197406 views
'Nothing's For Free: The History of Freeride Mountain Biking' is Streaming FREE for 24 Hours [Now Finished]
122766 views
How to Watch the 2023 World Champs
60968 views
Junior Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023
50528 views
[UPDATED] Video Round Up: Fort William DH World Champs 2023
47340 views
The Inside Scoop on Norco's Prototype Downhill Bike
44999 views
Review: 2023 Propain Tyee CF
40857 views
Tahnee Seagrave Injured After Crash in Qualifying
38785 views

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Pidcock's overtaking manoeuvre on the final corner was completely legit, and Schwazbauer should have known better than to leave the door open as widely as he did. Discuss.
  • 1 0
 Hardtails aren't dead





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.044088
Mobile Version of Website