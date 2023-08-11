XCC Photo Epic: Glentress XC World Champs 2023

The venue for the cross country world Championships is Glentress, south of Edinburgh in the Scottish Borders.

In a very not Scottish fashion, it was very warm and the sun poked out occasionally during the races.

Anton Cooper warms up for the evening's action.

Peter Sagan is giving this whole XC thing a real go this week.

Tom Pidcock is fresh off the Tour de France and making a bid for glory at the mountain bike World Championships.

A favourite for anything XCC, Luca Shwarzbauer cools himself off before the course gets real hot.

Victor Koretzky will be in the mix of things this afternoon.

Tom Pidcock is one of the few multi-discipline riders present for mtb Worlds, which should make this race that much more exciting.

The elite men start 20 minutes of pain.

Schwarzbauer leads the group out on the first lap.

Luca Schwarzbauer leads the pack up the climb early in the race.

Thomas Litcher takes his turn at the front.

Alan Hatherly pushing into the top five.

6th place for Martins Blums.

Luca Schwarzbauer resuming his familiar position at the front of the XCC pack.

Sebastian Fini Cartensen would come close to taking his second medal of the week but would end up 5th.

It didn't take long for Sam Gaze to make his way to the front.

The battle for the podium went deep. Pidcock chases Koretzky towards the end of the lap.

Sam Gaze stayed calm and even found himself leading out most laps.

Sebastian Fini held on to take fifth.

Victor Koretzky would be pipped in a sprint to the finish by Sam Gaze.

Back-to-back titles for Sam Gaze.

2 seconds back and the bronze medal for Tom Pidcock.

Luca Schwarzbauer had high hopes but was left disappointed after a clash with Tom Pidcock took him out of the running.

A defeated Schwarzbauer collects his thoughts.

Two for two - Sam Gaze will wear the stripes for at least one more year.

Sam Gaze takes the gold, Victor Koretzky the silver and Tom Pidcock the bronze.

Stormy skies didn't mount to anything although conditions were fairly hot and humid, for Scottish standards that is!

Puck Pieterse has been on a tear this season and is one to watch here this evening.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot has the skill and speed for this course. She will have to be patient with her attacks.

Gwen Gibson is hungry for a good result here in Glentress.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot looking to defend her short track World Champs title.

Evie Richards hungry for success on home soil.

The Women's XCC action gets underway in Glentress.

The Women starting out of the gate.

Puck Pieterse leads the charge up the climb.

Pieterse, Richards, and PFP claw at the first climb.

Your eventual top 3 working hard at the front early on in the race.

Rebecca Henderson takes her turn at the front.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot lurking off the front.

Rebecca Henderson spent some time up front before hanging on to the top five by race end.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot hides in the shadows, waiting to make her moves.

Puck Pieterse did her damage early on but could not hold on in the closing laps. Second place for her today.

Alessandra Keller would end up 6th.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot earns a second consecutive XCC championship after a phenomenal ride.

Puck Pieterse will surely be the favourite for Saturday's XCO.

Evie Richards went hard on her way to the bronze medal.

Your XCC Worlds podium - Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Puck Pieterse, and Evie Richards

The stripes are safe for another season.

The lung-busting bar-to-bar fight of short track racing kicks off the first of the elite rainbow jersey events as riders take on the flat-out Scottish course. Riders were treated to some of the best conditions of the season so far as the track remained dusty and fast for both races. The Elite Men started the racing off with a hectic 11-lap race that saw Sam Gaze charging hard on his way to take a back-to-back World Champs title. Victor Koretzy fell just short of the win as he was within touching distance of the gold medal. Tom Pidcock made a controversial overtaking move in the final lap against Luca Schwarzbauer as he powered his way to bronze.It was Puck Pieterse who initially led the charge in the Women's race but Pauline Ferrand Prevot would keep hidden at the front only making a move on the last lap to take the lead and another year with the rainbow jersey. Puck Pieterse ended the day in 2nd with Evie Richards securing the final medal position.The elite riders now have a short rest as the U23 are next up for the XCO championships.