XCC Photo Epic: Glentress XC World Champs 2023

The lung-busting bar-to-bar fight of short track racing kicks off the first of the elite rainbow jersey events as riders take on the flat-out Scottish course. Riders were treated to some of the best conditions of the season so far as the track remained dusty and fast for both races. The Elite Men started the racing off with a hectic 11-lap race that saw Sam Gaze charging hard on his way to take a back-to-back World Champs title. Victor Koretzy fell just short of the win as he was within touching distance of the gold medal. Tom Pidcock made a controversial overtaking move in the final lap against Luca Schwarzbauer as he powered his way to bronze.
It was Puck Pieterse who initially led the charge in the Women's race but Pauline Ferrand Prevot would keep hidden at the front only making a move on the last lap to take the lead and another year with the rainbow jersey. Puck Pieterse ended the day in 2nd with Evie Richards securing the final medal position.
The elite riders now have a short rest as the U23 are next up for the XCO championships.