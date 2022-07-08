XCC Photo Epic: Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022

A nice evening for some bike racing.

A strong night on home soil for Jolanda Neff.

Loana Lecomte got back to winning ways last time out in Leogang.

Jenny Rissveds limbering up.

Laura Stigger leads the charge off the start line.

There wasn't much space out there in the opening laps as Loana Lecomte finds out.

A strong showing from Kate Courtney in 7th.

Alessandra Keller ran Rissveds the closest just over a second back.

Jenny Rissveds and Alessandra Keller lead the field out for another lap.

Anne Terpstra takes a turn at the front of the pack.

The racing was tight until Jenny Rissveds made her race winning move.

Loana Lecomte leads the charge to try and close down Rissveds' advantage.

Jenny Rissveds broke free from the pack and managed to hold her advantage to the finish.

Loana Lecomte fancied her chances but eventually fell back to 5th.

It's not often that you have time to celebrate an XCC win before crossing the line.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot is back and rode strongly out there.

Third place for Jolanda Neff.

Jenny Rissveds happy with her evening's work.

Your top 3 women elite in tonight's XCC. 1st Jenny Rissveds 2nd Alessandra Keller 3rd Jolanda Neff.

Another strong showing for Vlad Dascalu in 8th.

Fan favourite Nino Schurter lines up on home soil here in Lenzerheide.

The men get their short track race underway.

Vlad Dascalu leads out the opening exchanges.

5th place for Luca Braidot.

Mathias Fluckiger will be looking for victory on home soil this weekend.

It was a beautiful night for some short track racing.

Luca Schwarzbauer is somewhat of an XCC specialist and had another strong showing out there tonight.

Filippo Colombo lurking back in 4th place... not for long!

Nino Schurter is always racing to win but a 4th place will set him up quite nicely for the main event on Sunday.

The pack respond to Alan Hatherly's attack up the tech zone climb.

Filippo Colombo makes his way past compatriot Mathias Fluckiger.

Filippo Colombo and Mathias Fluckiger neck and neck to the line giving the Swiss home support plenty to shout about.

A first XCC win for Filippo Colombo.

It was a tough one out there.

XCC may be short but it's certainly not sweet.

Your top 3 men elite in tonight's XCC. 1st Filippo Colombo 2nd Mathias Fluckiger 3rd Alan Hatherly.

The 2022 World Cup Cross Country season has ticked into its second half with the field returning to the Swiss Alps and the familiar stop of Lenzerheide. The Swiss are of course one of the leading nations when it comes to XC with a strong crowd lining the track in support of names like Schurter, Neff, Fluckiger and Frei to name but a few. As usual, the racing action began with Friday evening’s frantic XCC with Jenny Rissveds and Filippo Colombo coming out on top in the women's and men's races, respectively. Rissveds made a strong move that held to the finish with Alessandra Keller, Jolanda Neff, Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Loana Lecomte rounding out the top 5. The men's race went down to a Swiss sprint finish with Filippo Colombo just edging out Mathias Flückiger. Alan Hatherly was hot on their wheel tracks with Nino Schurter in 4th and Luca Braidot in 5th.