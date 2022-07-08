XCC Photo Epic: Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022

The 2022 World Cup Cross Country season has ticked into its second half with the field returning to the Swiss Alps and the familiar stop of Lenzerheide. The Swiss are of course one of the leading nations when it comes to XC with a strong crowd lining the track in support of names like Schurter, Neff, Fluckiger and Frei to name but a few. As usual, the racing action began with Friday evening’s frantic XCC with Jenny Rissveds and Filippo Colombo coming out on top in the women's and men's races, respectively. Rissveds made a strong move that held to the finish with Alessandra Keller, Jolanda Neff, Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Loana Lecomte rounding out the top 5. The men's race went down to a Swiss sprint finish with Filippo Colombo just edging out Mathias Flückiger. Alan Hatherly was hot on their wheel tracks with Nino Schurter in 4th and Luca Braidot in 5th.
