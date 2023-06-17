XCC Photo Epic: Leogang XC World Cup 2023

Maddie Munro leading he U23 pack up the first climb.

Ronja Blöchlinger was happy to let things unfold in the early laps before making her move.

Noëlle Buri powering her way to third.

Sofie Pedersen will be quietly content with her second place and confident for Sunday.

Ronja Blöchlinger will be the last to the grid on Sunday.

A big effort from Noëlle Buri on her way to third.

A familiar feeling for Ronja Blöchlinger who is getting used to spraying the U23 XCC champagne.

Riley Amos is looking to bounce back from Lenzerheide and this track suits him well.

The U23 men are under way.

Current U23 XCC leader, Adrien Boichis, made sure to stay in touch throughout the laps and made his move to the front when it mattered most.

Riley Amos on form, taking second.

Luke Wiedmann made crucial passes to take the last podium step.

Another XCC win for Adrien Boichis.

Your U23 XCC podium - Adrien Boichis, Riley Amos, and Luke Wiedmann

Let's see how Boichis he gets on for Sunday's XCO.

Luckily the storms stayed away long enough for both Elite races.

All smiles for Pauline Ferrand Prevot before race start.

It's only a matter of time before Anne Terpstra is back on a XCC podium.

The elite women take to the track

Rebecca Henderson, Martina Berta and Loana Lecomte battling down the descent.

Evie Richards keeping the pace high at the front.

Rebecca Henderson fighting for position. She'd finish just outside the top five.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot was at the forefront of the race was smart when it mattered most.

Haley Batten works her bike around the jump section and into the top 10.

Puck Pieterse was very close to taking the win but would ultimately settle for second.

Jenny Rissveds with a 5th place finish.

A strong race for Mona Mitterwallner taking seventh and a front-row start come Sunday.

Anne Terpstra with a strong ride to 4th and a front row call up.

Puck Pieterse continuing her strong start to the 2023 season.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot's smart riding was rewarded with the short track win.

Evie Richards left it all out there.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Puck Pieterse and Evie Richards completing the podium.

Alan Hatherly is back on form and ready to go.

Jordan Sarrou seems to be finding his feet in this 2023 season.

Nino Schurter raring to go.

Men's Elite start.

The race was wide open from the get-go with many different characters in the mix.

Luca Schwarzbauer keeps Sarrou and Flückiger at bay on the second lap.

Jens Shuermans with a burst of speed took the lead in the latter laps But would take fourth in the end.

Alan Hatherly fighting for positions, ending his evening in fifth.

Sarrou Leading out the pack.

Martins Blums leading the field up the climb.

Alan Hatherly will be hoping to go one better on Sunday than he did in Lenzerheide last week.

Joshua Dubau continued his strong start to the 2023 season.

Luca Schwarzbauer with yet another strong ride in XCC.

Jordan Sarrou takes the win here in Leogang.

Jordan Sarrou seems to go well around this place.

Can Jordan Sarrou keep the fire going into Sunday?

The Trek duo of Vlad Dascalu and Anton Cooper debrief after the race.

Men's XCC podium - Jordan Sarrou, Luca Schwarzbauer, and Martins Blums

Riders didn't have long to rest their legs from last weekend's racing in Lenzerheide as they got back between the tape for the lung-busting bar-to-bar fight of short track racing.The U23 riders were the first on course as we saw more wins from Ronja Blöchlinger and Adrien Boichis as they are proving to be the riders to beat in the short course format.A day later and after a wet and windy afternoon that saw a disrupted downhill qualifying session the Elite Women took on the now treacherous course. The conditions were best handled by Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Puck Pieterse who battled at the front throughout the five laps with the World Champion just pulling ahead at the end of the race to lead the round one XC winner Puck Pieterse by five seconds. Evie Richards stayed right on their rear wheels and secured a great third-place finish.Next up was the Elite Men and after his commanding win in Lenzerheide all eyes were on the powerhouse of Luca Schwarzbauer. A hectic race in the greasy conditions saw another close race between Schwarzbauer and Jordan Sarrou with either rider looking capable of the win. By the last lap, it was the Leogang 2020 XC World Champ winner who took home the top podium position by just two seconds. Martins Blums had an incredible ride to end his day in third.The elite and U23 now have a short rest before the XCO action gets underway on Sunday.