XCC Photo Epic: Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

As always the XCC Short Track racing kick starts a packed weekend of racing in Les Gets. The U23 riders were the first on the course as we saw more wins from Ronja Blöchlinger and Adrien Boichis.
A day later it was the Elite Women's turn to take on the flat out Les Gets course. Despite a mid-race incident, Puck Pieterse was able to power her way back to the front of the race and secure her first short track victory. Evie Richards would come close to the win but settled for 2nd with Alessandra Keller in 3rd.
Next up was the Elite Men and it was Victor Koretzky who led a French top-two as he went fastest in XCC for the first time in two years. Jordan Sarrou would fall just short of the top spot but would still have a great ride on home soil. Luca Schwarzbauer almost ended up in another final corner crash but managed to stay upright and go over the line in 3rd.
The elite and U23 have a short rest before the XCO action gets underway on Sunday.