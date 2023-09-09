XCC Photo Epic: Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

Ronja Blocklinger takes to the line. She's been lethal in XCC this season.

The U23 women are underway.

Samara Maxwell had a few chances at the front throughout the race. She'd settle for second by the end.

Noelle Buri chased the top group and it paid off. She finished in third.

Ronja Blöchlinger has been unstoppable as of late.

Another XCC win for Blöchlinger.

Your U23 XCC Women's podium - Ronja Blöchlinger, Samara Maxwell, and Noelle Buri

Adrien Boichis with his eyes on another victory.

The short track kicks off our XC action in Les Gets.

The U23 men get their short track charge underway.

Adrien Boichis is the man to beat in the U23 men.

Carter Woods clawed his way back to third.

Riley Amos and compatriot Bjorn Riley battling.

Adrien Boichis breaks free of the chasing pack.

Adrien Boichis is the U23 XCC master so far in 2023.

Bjorn Riley in the pain cave.

Adrien Boichis takes the win ahead of Riley Amos and Carter Woods.

Puck Pieterse is having a great season so far in both the XCC and XCO.

Never count Alessandra Keller out to do some damage.

Gwendalyn Gibson warming up for battle.

Mona Mitterwallner is always a threat, especially on Friday afternoons.

All eyes on home hero Loana Lecomte.

The Elite women storm off the line.

Early lead for Lecomte.

Early exchanges in the elite women's race.

Alessandra Keller charges for a tactical position up the first climb.

Solid ride from Gwen Gibson guaranteeing herself a front-row start come Sunday.

Pieterse makes getting to the front quick work in the early laps.

9th place for Nicole Koller.

Mona Mitterwallner took her maiden elite victory last time out in Andorra and backed it up with a 6th-place finish.

Fair play to Haley Batten who came out of nowhere to take fourth in the last laps.

Puck Pieterse doing her best to escape the chasing pack.

Evie Richards chases after Alessandra Keller.

Mitterwallner puts down the power. She'd finish up just outside the top five.

Haley Batten fighting through the pack on her way to 4th.

Another XCC win for Puck Pieterse.

Evie Richards gave it her all on her way to second.

Hayley Batten back at the races with a bang.

Women's XCC Podium - Puck Pieterse, Evie Richards, and Alessandra Keller

A quick cool down before Sunday's main event.

Martins Blums with another strong showing.

A top 10 for Lars Forster means a second-row start for Sunday.

Jens Schuermans has found a bit more room in the throttle as of late.

Alan Hatherly leads the pack up the first climb.

No surprise here - Luca Schwarzbauer jumps to an early lead.

The last rays draped the course as the men's race got underway.

Luca Schwarzbauer in his normal position at the front of the XCC pack.

Victor Koretzky was on a mission and immediately challenged the leaders as soon as there was some space.

Thomas Litscher fights for position early on. He'd go back and forth, taking seventh.

Jens Schuermans just misses out on the podium in 4th.

Vital Albin and Vlad Dascalu go bar to bar.

Another solid run from Jordan Sarrou. Second place for him with less than a bike length back.

Thomas Litscher might have climbed even higher than 7th without the unfortunate slip out in the final turns.

Victor Kortezky takes to the front.

Chris Blevins over the rocks and into the top 10.

Jordan Sarrou will look to go one better on Sunday.

Last chance saloon.

Victor Koretzky edges out Jordan Sarrou on the way to the line.

Victor Koretzky salutes the home crowd.

Christopher Blevins with a hard fought 8th place.

Victor Koretzky takes the win ahead of Jordan Sarrou and Luca Schwarbauer.

Victory Koretzky will hope to back this up on Sunday.

As always the XCC Short Track racing kick starts a packed weekend of racing in Les Gets. The U23 riders were the first on the course as we saw more wins from Ronja Blöchlinger and Adrien Boichis.A day later it was the Elite Women's turn to take on the flat out Les Gets course. Despite a mid-race incident, Puck Pieterse was able to power her way back to the front of the race and secure her first short track victory. Evie Richards would come close to the win but settled for 2nd with Alessandra Keller in 3rd.Next up was the Elite Men and it was Victor Koretzky who led a French top-two as he went fastest in XCC for the first time in two years. Jordan Sarrou would fall just short of the top spot but would still have a great ride on home soil. Luca Schwarzbauer almost ended up in another final corner crash but managed to stay upright and go over the line in 3rd.The elite and U23 have a short rest before the XCO action gets underway on Sunday.