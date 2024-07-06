XCC Photo Epic: Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

The XCC Short Track racing kicks off a busy weekend of World Cup racing in Les Gets. The U23 riders were the first on the flat-out French course as we saw Isabella Holmgren and Bjorn Riley take their second XCC wins of the season.
Alessandra Keller opened her weekend of racing with a big win against Puck Pieterse and Rebecca Henderson. Keller was able to end the frantic racing with a 26-second split across the top five riders.
Alan Hatherly took his chance to secure an XCC victory as he powered across the line four seconds ahead of his Cannondale teammate Charlie Aldridge. Sam Gaze rode back from some trouble in the early stages of the race to secure third place.
The elite and U23 racers have a short rest before the XCO action gets underway on Sunday.