XCC Photo Epic: Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

A nice night for some short track racing in Les Gets.

Isabella Holmgren has been perfect so far this year.

The U23 women sprint off the line.

Sina Van Thiel had a strong race and earned her first podium with a third-place finish.

Kira Bohm over the logs and into second.

Isabella Holmgren charged forward after taking the lead.

Another win for Holmgren who dominated the final laps.

Bohm and Van Thiel had some healthy battles between the two.

Your U23 Women's Podium - Isabella Holmgren, Kira Bohm, and Sina Van Thiel

This will be the trio to watch during the XCO

Bjorn Riley was the favourite for the race.

The U23 men kick off their racing action.

Finn Treudler went hard at the start, driving the pace.

Bjorn Riley with Finn Treudler hot on his heels.

Rens Teunissen Van Manen with a career-best.

Bjorn Riley with a commanding ride.

Bjorn Riley, Finn Treudler and Rens Teunissen Van Manen make up the U23 men short track podium in Les Gets.

Bjorn Riley takes his second XCC win of the season.

Full focus from Gwendalyn Gibson.

Kate Courtney with a strong ride into 10th.

Puck Pieterse is always one to watch.

Plenty of Olympic selectees have opted to miss Les Gets, Savilia Blunk is opting to race here.

The Elite women are off.

Puck Pieterse pulled ahead but was a little too early in her approach.

Top 10 for Mona Mitterwallner.

Anne Terpstra with a great ride and a front-row start on Sunday.

Evie Richards keeps on building with every race. Fifth for her this evening.

Alessandra Keller put on the pressure early.

A tough battle throughout the race.

Puck Pieterse holding onto a wild moment through the final rock garden.

Gwendalyn Gibson continued her strong return from injury with a 5th place.

Evie Richards chasing the front of the pack.

Jenny Rissveds came away with eighth and a front-row start on Sunday.

Seventh for Savilia Blunk.

Rebecca Henderson with a deserved third place.

Alessandra Keller takes the XCC win in Les Gets.

Big respect between these two.

Keller played the right moves to force Pieterse into burning matches early.

It was not an easy go.

Evie Richards just missed out on the podium in 4th.

A hard evening out there.

Elite Women's Podium - Alessandra Keller, Puck Pieterse, and Rebecca Henderson

Let the champagne fly.

Sam Gaze is a menace in short track but a knee injury has held him back in recent races.

Alan Hatherly going through the motions pre-race.

Luca Schwarzbauer laying down the most watts off the line.

Sam Gaze and Charlie Aldridge go bar to bar on the opening lap.

Somewhere in the lead group, Alan Hatherly was waiting to pounce.

Simon Andreassen rounded out a great day for the Cannondale boys with 7th. All 3 riders on the front row - mega.

Martin Vidaurre battling to a top 10 finish.

6th place for Filippo Colombo.

Luca Braidot into the top eight.

Jofre Cullell Estape on the charge to a top 10 and second row start for tomorrow.

Luca Schwarzbauer drove the pace for much of the race.

2 laps to go.

Sam Gaze on the charge, the lead group have the whole start straight as a gap with 2 laps to go...

Litscher giving chase, ending his race in fifth.

Luca Schwarzbauer led the first few laps and ended his evening in fourth.

Hatherly at the front but Sam Gaze was making moves through the field.

Charlie Aldridge put down the power securing a second-place finish.

Alan Hatherly doing the business in Les Gets.

Charlie Aldridge crosses the line to make it a Cannondale 1 2.

What could have been for Sam Gaze who was running a distant last early on in the race after some misfortune.

Happy days for Alan Hatherly.

With his seventh-place finish, Andreassen is one of three Cannondale riders on the front row come Sunday.

Litscher gassed after his big effort.

Charlie Aldridge takes a moment to catch his breath.

Alan Hatherly, Charlie Aldridge and Sam Gaze take the 3 steps on the elite men's podium.

Strong rides all round from these 3.

The XCC Short Track racing kicks off a busy weekend of World Cup racing in Les Gets. The U23 riders were the first on the flat-out French course as we saw Isabella Holmgren and Bjorn Riley take their second XCC wins of the season.Alessandra Keller opened her weekend of racing with a big win against Puck Pieterse and Rebecca Henderson. Keller was able to end the frantic racing with a 26-second split across the top five riders.Alan Hatherly took his chance to secure an XCC victory as he powered across the line four seconds ahead of his Cannondale teammate Charlie Aldridge. Sam Gaze rode back from some trouble in the early stages of the race to secure third place.The elite and U23 racers have a short rest before the XCO action gets underway on Sunday.