XCC Photo Epic: Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

Apr 14, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


Bem vindo ao Brazil.
Photo Epic
2024 XCC World Cup
Mairiporã
Photography by Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

With the off-season officially over the always flat-out XCC World Cup kick-starts the 2024 season with an intense 20-minute bar-to-bar blast.

The first riders to go between the tape on the brand new course in Brazil was the U23 riders with Kira Bohm taking a big win of 17 seconds in the Women's racing. For the Men, Riley Amos started his season with a strong showing finding two seconds against Dario Lillo.

A day later it was the turn of the Elites to take on the challenge of the all-out sprint of XCC with the high heat and humidity of the Brazilian jungle. Early in the Women's race, a resurgent Kate Courtney led the race after some bar-to-bar manoeuvres through the pump track section of the course. Courtney was able to hold the lead for several laps, but a strong push from Evie Richards closed the gap with the British rider also using the pump track to pull into the lead. Despite the best efforts of the chasing group, the gap created by Richards couldn't be closed with no rider having an answer for her dominance in the final laps.

Next up was the men with Luca Schwarzbauer proving again he is a powerhouse in the short-track format with a quick pace off the line. Throughout the race, several riders took a turn to lead with the likes of Victor Koretzky, Martin Vidaurre Kossmann and more heading an all-out effort. XCC World Champion Sam Gaze proved why he holds the rainbow jersey with an attack on lap five kicking up the pace and spreading out the field of riders. Following the increase in pace only a handful of riders could bring things back together creating a wild final lap. In a last-minute sprint to the line, Sam Gaze was able to hold the lead crossing the line to secure his first victory of 2024.

Unlike in previous years, there is no break for the elite riders as with XCC now on Saturdays riders are straight into the full-length XCO racing.


You can check out the full elite results along with highlights and some quick analysis of the racing here.


Welcome to the jungle.
Welcome to the jungle.

The U23 Women set off for the first XCC race of the season.
The U23 Women set off for the first XCC race of the season.

Kira Bohm made quick work of the field and never looked back.
Kira Bohm made quick work of the field and never looked back.

Munro hunts down Sofia Waite who would finish in third.
Munro hunts down Sofia Waite who would finish in third.

Great race from Madigan Munro who matched her number plate slotting into second.
Great race from Madigan Munro who matched her number plate slotting into second.

Kira Bohm across the line with nobody in sight.
Kira Bohm across the line with nobody in sight.

Momentum gained for Sunday s final.
Momentum gained for Sunday's final.

Your U23 Women s XCC podium - Kira Bohm Madigan Munro and Sofia Waite
Your U23 Women's XCC podium - Kira Bohm, Madigan Munro, and Sofia Waite

A quick cool down before they hit the track on Sunday.
A quick cool down before they hit the track on Sunday.

Riley Amos has been busy fighting for points to help the USA s Olympics qualification hopes and is on strong from.
Riley Amos has been busy fighting for points to help the USA's Olympic qualification hopes and is on strong form.

The U23 men ripping up the start loop.
The U23 men ripping up the start loop.

Dario Lillo starting life on the Giant team well with a P2 finish in the U23 XCC.
Dario Lillo starting life on the Giant team well with a P2 finish in the U23 XCC.

Sondre Rokke lurking dangerously on the far right of the pack would be a surprise and welcome addition to the podium.
Sondre Rokke lurking dangerously on the far right of the pack would be a surprise and welcome addition to the podium.

It s good to be back at the races.
It's good to be back at the races.

Riley Amos nudging ahead of Sondre Rokke.
Riley Amos nudging ahead of Sondre Rokke.

Tight battles at the front of the U23 men field.
Tight battles at the front of the U23 men field.

Riley Amos starting his 2024 season in the perfect way.
Riley Amos starting his 2024 season perfectly.

Riley Amos Dario Lillo and Sondre Rokke make up the top 3 U23 men XCC.
Riley Amos, Dario Lillo and Sondre Rokke make up the top 3 U23 men XCC.

Riley Amos is getting used to this.
Riley Amos is getting used to this.

Evie Richards gets stuck into her warm up on what would be a winning day for the Brit.
Evie Richards gets stuck into her warm-up on what would be a winning day for the Brit.

No distractions whatsoever.
No distractions whatsoever.

Loana Lecomte is one of the firm favourites for the season.
Loana Lecomte is one of the firm favourites for the season.

As cool as you can be in the Brazilian heat Evie Richards sets her sights.
As cool as you can be in the Brazilian heat, Evie Richards sets her sights.

Don t count Jenny Rissveds out to put up a fight.
Don't count Jenny Rissveds out to put up a fight.

Martina Berta taking leading off the line.
Martina Berta taking leading off the line.

There was plenty of bar to bar racing through the pump track section.
There was plenty of bar-to-bar racing through the pump track section.

Rissveds looking for room in the pack.
Rissveds looking for room in the pack.

Anne Tauber fought her way into the top 10.
Anne Tauber fought her way into the top 10.

Kate Courtney leads the field through the jungle on another lap.
Kate Courtney leads the field through the jungle on another lap.

Haley Batten in seventh on this hot afternoon.
Haley Batten in seventh on this hot afternoon.

Rebecca Henderson tries to keep Richards at bay once out of the pumptrack.
Rebecca Henderson tries to keep Richards at bay once out of the pump track.

Sina Frei with a great ride into 6th.
Sina Frei with a great ride into 6th.

A top 10 finish for Greta Sewald who started from a few rows back.
A top 10 finish for Greta Sewald who started from a few rows back.

Picking her moment Evie Richards spooled up for her attack at the front.
Picking her moment, Evie Richards spooled up for her attack at the front.

9th for Canada s Jenn Jackson.
9th for Canada's Jenn Jackson.

The ever consistent Alessandra Keller on the podium once again.
The ever-consistent Alessandra Keller on the podium once again.

Evie Richards starting off her 2024 season in the best possible way.
Evie Richards starting off her 2024 season in the best possible way.

Alessandra Keller absolutely empty.
Alessandra Keller absolutely empty.

A strong showing all race for Kate Courtney ending up 5th.
A strong showing all race for Kate Courtney, ending up 5th.

Greta Seiwald takes home 10th spot.
Greta Seiwald takes home 10th spot.

Evie Richards Rebecca Henderson and Alessandra Keller make up your top 3 elite women in Mairipor s XCC.
Evie Richards, Rebecca Henderson and Alessandra Keller make up your top 3 elite women in Mairiporã's XCC.

Evie Richards won the final XCC of 2023 in Snowshoe and opened her 2024 account in a similar fashion.
Evie Richards won the final XCC of 2023 in Snowshoe and opened her 2024 account in a similar fashion.

Luca Schwarzbauer the man to beat in XCC.
Luca Schwarzbauer is the man to beat in XCC.

Can Nino Schurter continue to add to his record breaking win tally in 2024
Can Nino Schurter continue to add to his record-breaking win tally in 2024?

Luca Schwarzbauer leads the charge off the line.
Luca Schwarzbauer leads the charge off the line.

The Elite Men heading up the start loop climb.
The Elite Men heading up the start loop climb.

Deep in the jungle of Brazil.
Deep in the jungle of Brazil.

SImon Andreassen finding some pace and into ninth.
Simon Andreassen finding some pace and into ninth.

Nino Schurter putting in the watts for a front row start on Sunday.
Nino Schurter putting in the watts for a front-row start on Sunday.

Luca Schwarzbauer taking up his normal spot at the front of the XCC field.
Luca Schwarzbauer taking up his normal spot at the front of the XCC field.

Thomas Litscher moved up to the front line after starting way back.
Thomas Litscher moved up to the front line after starting way back.

Jordan Sarrou with a front row start for Sunday.
Jordan Sarrou with a front-row start for Sunday.

Sam Gaze charging round the outside.
Sam Gaze charging round the outside.

That was Martin Vidaurre s strongest showing since joining the elite ranks.
That was Martin Vidaurre's strongest showing since joining the elite ranks.

Victor Koretzky ran at the front throughout the race and would end up 4th.
Victor Koretzky ran at the front throughout the race and would end up 4th.

Jens Schuermans closes out the top 10.
Jens Schuermans closes out the top 10.

Joshua Dubau maintained a solid pace for a front row finish.
Joshua Dubau maintained a solid pace for a front-row finish.

The XCC Champ himself taking the sprint finish.
The XCC Champ himself taking the sprint finish.

It s only going to get hotter on Sunday.
It's only going to get hotter on Sunday.

The heat did not make today easy.
The heat did not make today easy.

Mathias Fluckiger was in the mix before falling short of his goals.
Mathias Fluckiger was in the mix before falling short of his goals.

Your Elite Men s XCC podium - Sam Gaze Luca Schwarzbauer and Martin Vidaurre
Your Elite Men's XCC podium - Sam Gaze, Luca Schwarzbauer, and Martin Vidaurre

What a finish from these three.
What a finish from these three.



