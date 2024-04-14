XCC Photo Epic: Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

With the off-season officially over the always flat-out XCC World Cup kick-starts the 2024 season with an intense 20-minute bar-to-bar blast.
The first riders to go between the tape on the brand new course in Brazil was the U23 riders with Kira Bohm taking a big win of 17 seconds in the Women's racing. For the Men, Riley Amos started his season with a strong showing finding two seconds against Dario Lillo.
A day later it was the turn of the Elites to take on the challenge of the all-out sprint of XCC with the high heat and humidity of the Brazilian jungle. Early in the Women's race, a resurgent Kate Courtney led the race after some bar-to-bar manoeuvres through the pump track section of the course. Courtney was able to hold the lead for several laps, but a strong push from Evie Richards closed the gap with the British rider also using the pump track to pull into the lead. Despite the best efforts of the chasing group, the gap created by Richards couldn't be closed with no rider having an answer for her dominance in the final laps.
Next up was the men with Luca Schwarzbauer proving again he is a powerhouse in the short-track format with a quick pace off the line. Throughout the race, several riders took a turn to lead with the likes of Victor Koretzky, Martin Vidaurre Kossmann and more heading an all-out effort. XCC World Champion Sam Gaze proved why he holds the rainbow jersey with an attack on lap five kicking up the pace and spreading out the field of riders. Following the increase in pace only a handful of riders could bring things back together creating a wild final lap. In a last-minute sprint to the line, Sam Gaze was able to hold the lead crossing the line to secure his first victory of 2024.
Unlike in previous years, there is no break for the elite riders as with XCC now on Saturdays riders are straight into the full-length XCO racing.
