XCC Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup 2022

The Canadian crowd came out in force on a sunny summer's evening to watch the first World Cup racing action in Mont Sainte Anne since 2019 which burst into life with the short track. It was the Swiss pairing of Jolanda Neff and Filippo Colombo that took the wins in their respective classes, both leaving their move till late in the race and pulling a small gap out front. Gwendalyn Gibson and Alessandra Keller ran Neff the closest with the Ghost duo of Anne Terpstra and Caroline Bohe rounding out the top five. Colombo was happy to sit off the front and swooped late in the race for the win, Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo was second, Sebastian Fini Carstensen third, Jens Schuermans fourth and Alan Hatherly in 5th.
0 Comments