XCC Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup 2022

Locked and loaded for Anne Terpstra.

Gwendalyn Gibson has been showing great form in both the XCC and XCO.

Your XCC points leader, Alessandra Keller, lines up for a tough fight this evening.

Kate Courtney with a strong ride into 6th place and a front row start for Sunday.

The women are off in MSA.

The girls head up the first climb.

Gibson through the thick crowd here in MSA. Her aggressive passes earned her a fighting position for the top spot once again.

Alessandra Keller and Jolanda Neff charging through the grass descent.

Kate Courtney ripping the grass descent harder than anyone else.

The front of the pack heads back along the start/finish straight for another lap.

Terpstra takes fourth. Front row start for her on Sunday.

Jolanda Neff chasing after Gwendalyn Gibson.

Anne Terpstra with Jolanda Neff and Alessandra Keller in tow.

Jolanda Neff making moves early on.

Keller already flirting with the lead by the first few laps.

A sprint to the finish for Jolanda Neff as she takes the XCC win.

Jolanda Neff's hard effort was rewarded with an XCC win.

Gibson oh so close to another XCC win.

Your XCC Women's top three - 1st Jolanda Neff, 2nd Gwendalyn Gibson, and 3rd Alessandra Keller.

Fillipo Colombo about to take his second XCC win of the season.

Braidot has been a menace in recent times.

The elite men ripping off the line.

Luca Schwarzbauer leads the pack at the top end of the course.

What an evening to be back racing in Mont Sainte Anne.

Colombo leads out on the penultimate lap.

Filippo Colombo came seemingly out of nowhere and pulled ahead in the last two laps.

Jens Shuermans had a decent evening into fourth.

The men's pack grinds up the long climb.

Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo clawed his way out of the back of the pack and attacked the leaders for a strong finish.

Sebastian Fini Carstensen with a strong ride into third place.

Fillipo Colombo worked his way to the front from deep in the back.

Alan Hatherly chasing hard at the bottom end of the track.

A commanding win for Filippo Colombo.

Fair play to Colombo on his win. The big effort paid off.

Luca Braidot will be looking for a little more come Sunday.

Sebastian Fini Carstensen came close to the win but had to settle for third.

Your XCC Men's top three - 1st Filippo Colombo, 2nd Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo, 3rd Sebastian Fini Carstensen

The Canadian crowd came out in force on a sunny summer's evening to watch the first World Cup racing action in Mont Sainte Anne since 2019 which burst into life with the short track. It was the Swiss pairing of Jolanda Neff and Filippo Colombo that took the wins in their respective classes, both leaving their move till late in the race and pulling a small gap out front. Gwendalyn Gibson and Alessandra Keller ran Neff the closest with the Ghost duo of Anne Terpstra and Caroline Bohe rounding out the top five. Colombo was happy to sit off the front and swooped late in the race for the win, Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo was second, Sebastian Fini Carstensen third, Jens Schuermans fourth and Alan Hatherly in 5th.