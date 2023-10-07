XCC Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023

Ronja Blöchlinger has been on fire all season long in the XCC. She could make it a perfect score today in MSA.

Samara Maxwell looks to stir things up on the last XCC of the season.

The U23 women charge on.

Noelle Buri leads out the first few laps, settling into third by race end.

Ronja Blöchlinger makes her way through traffic and was fighting for first.

Maxwell chased but couldn't quite out run Blocklinger in the final laps.

That's eight XCC wins for Blöchlinger.

The perfect XCC season.

Your U23 XCC women's podium - Ronja Blöchlinger, Samara Maxwell, and Noelle Buri

Your U23 XCC women's overall - Ronja Blöchlinger, Samara Maxwell, and Noelle Buri

Adrien Boichis is the man to beat in the U23 men.

The U23 men get their XCC action underway on Thursday.

Carter Woods came out swinging early on.

Riley Amos would take third on the night and third in the overall.

Adrien Boichis charging through the tech zone.

Adrien Boichis taking the win as night takes hold in Mont Sainte Anne.

Adrien Boichis taking the overall in style.

Adrien Boichis does the business to take home the overall.

Evie Richards would have to dig deep after feeling under the weather.

When Rebecca Henderson is on, she's definitely one to beat.

Loana Lecomte is always a threat in the short course.

Puck Pieterse leads the overall going into this final XCC

The Elite women are off.

Henderson and Keller trade elbow positions up the first climb.

Berta fends off who she could for a front-row start come Sunday.

Rebecca Henderson takes charge at the front.

Haley Batten made a lengthy appearance in the lead only to fall further back by the end.

Puck Pieterse takes her turn at the front.

Another lap and a few new faces. Keller joins and pulls the pack up the climb.

Loana Lecomte would end up second.

Puck was just outdone today but the overall was safe.

Haley Batten digging deep mid race.

Evie Richards aiming to close out the top 3 in the XCC overall.

Stigger gets into position for her attack.

Stigger takes the win here in MSA.

Stigger looks to lock down the XCO come Sunday after her performance this afternoon.

Haley Batten would end up 7th.

Loana Lecomte happy with her evening's work.

Your Elite Women's XCC podium - Laura Stigger, Loana Lecomte, and Rebecca Henderson.

The first showers of the weekend.

Your Elite Women's XCC overall - Puck Pieterse, Alessandra Keller, and Evie Richards

The XCC specialist warms up for battle.

Victor Koretzky tunes in.

Luca Schwarzbauer cooling down before the race even started.

The elite men laying down the watts on the start straight.

Jordan Sarrou is coming off his first XCO win and is not letting up. He'd finish second in the XCC.

Martin Vidaurre Kossmann had his best showing in elites so far.

Luca Schwarzbauer leads the charge.

Tom Pidcock puts down the watts. He'd just miss the podium.

Christopher Blevins made his way through the pack and into third.

Charlie Aldridge leading the charge.

Koretzky leads the herd for another lap.

Schwarzbauer led the race a few times but just couldn't hold on on the final lap.

Victor Koretzky with Nino Schurter in tow.

Jordan Sarrou continues his late-season surge.

Luca Schwarzbauer doing what he needed to do to take the overall.

Tom Pidcock on the chase.

5th place this evening for Nino Schurter.

Martin Vidaurre Kossmann stalking Tom Pidcock's every move.

Victor Koretzky outfoxes the competition.

A brutal race for all.

Blevins deep in the pain cave.

Charlie Aldridge is really beginning to find his feet in the elite men.

Tom Pidcock worked hard on his way to 4th but will have his yes set 3 places higher on Sunday.

Victor Koretzky takes the win ahead of Jordan Sarrou and Chris Blevins.

Victor Koretzky will hope to back up this win on Sunday.

Luca Schwarzbauer takes home the XCC overall.

