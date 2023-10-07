XCC Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023

Oct 7, 2023
by Ed Spratt  


Martina Berta continues her strong run of form.
Photo Epic
2023 XC World Cup
Mont-Sainte-Anne
Photography by Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

The XCC Short Track racing kicks off the final weekend of World Cup racing in 2023. The U23 riders were the first on the new course at Mont-Sainte-Anne as we saw more wins for Ronja Blöchlinger and Adrien Boichis.

A day later it was the Elite Women's turn where we saw Laura Stigger follow her Snowshoe XCO win with the Short Track victory. Loana Lecomte put in a solid ride to take second with a resurgent Rebecca Henderson taking third, six seconds back.

Next up was the Elite Men and it was Victor Koretzky who led Jordan Sarrou for the third race in a row. Christopher Blevins had a great showing taking third place, three seconds behind the race winner.

The elite and U23 have a short rest before the XCO action gets underway on Sunday for what could be carnage after the predicted wet weather.


Ronja Blocklinger has been on fire all season long in the XCC. She could make it a perfect score today in MSA.
Ronja Blöchlinger has been on fire all season long in the XCC. She could make it a perfect score today in MSA.

Samara Maxwell looks to stir things up on the last XCC of the season.
Samara Maxwell looks to stir things up on the last XCC of the season.

The U23 women charge on.
The U23 women charge on.

Noelle Buri leads out the first few laps settling into third by race end.
Noelle Buri leads out the first few laps, settling into third by race end.

Ronja Blocklinger makes her way through traffic and was fighting for first.
Ronja Blöchlinger makes her way through traffic and was fighting for first.

Maxwell chased but couldn t quite out run Blocklinger in the final laps.
Maxwell chased but couldn't quite out run Blocklinger in the final laps.

That s eight XCC wins for Blocklinger.
That's eight XCC wins for Blöchlinger.

The perfect XCC season.
The perfect XCC season.

Your U23 XCC women s podium - Ronja Blocklimger Samara Maxwell and Noelle Buri
Your U23 XCC women's podium - Ronja Blöchlinger, Samara Maxwell, and Noelle Buri

Your U23 XCC women s overall - Ronja Blocklimger Samara Maxwell and Noelle Buri
Your U23 XCC women's overall - Ronja Blöchlinger, Samara Maxwell, and Noelle Buri

Adrien Boichis is the man to beat in the U23 men.
Adrien Boichis is the man to beat in the U23 men.

The U23 men get their XCC action underway on Thursday.
The U23 men get their XCC action underway on Thursday.

Carter Woods came out swinging early on.
Carter Woods came out swinging early on.

Riley Amos would take third on the night and third in the overall.
Riley Amos would take third on the night and third in the overall.

Adrien Boichis charging through the tech zone.
Adrien Boichis charging through the tech zone.

Adrien Boichis taking the win as night takes hold in Mont Sainte Anne.
Adrien Boichis taking the win as night takes hold in Mont Sainte Anne.

Adrien Boichis taking the overall in style.
Adrien Boichis taking the overall in style.

Adrien Boichis does the business to take home the overall.
Adrien Boichis does the business to take home the overall.

Evie Richards would have to dig deep after feeling under the weather.
Evie Richards would have to dig deep after feeling under the weather.

When Rebecca Henderson is on she s definitely one to beat.
When Rebecca Henderson is on, she's definitely one to beat.

Loana Lecomte is always a threat in the short course.
Loana Lecomte is always a threat in the short course.

Puck Pieterse leads the overall going into this final XCC
Puck Pieterse leads the overall going into this final XCC

The Elite women are off.
The Elite women are off.

Henderson and Keller trade elbow positions up the first climb.
Henderson and Keller trade elbow positions up the first climb.

Berta fends off who she could for a front row start come Sunday.
Berta fends off who she could for a front-row start come Sunday.

Rebecca Henderson takes charge at the front.
Rebecca Henderson takes charge at the front.

Haley Batten made a lengthy appearance in the lead only to fall further back by the end.
Haley Batten made a lengthy appearance in the lead only to fall further back by the end.

Puck Pieterse takes her turn at the front.
Puck Pieterse takes her turn at the front.

Another lap and a few new faces. Keller joins and pulls the pack up the climb.
Another lap and a few new faces. Keller joins and pulls the pack up the climb.

Loana Lecomte would end up second.
Loana Lecomte would end up second.

Puck was just outdone today but the overall was safe.
Puck was just outdone today but the overall was safe.

Haley Batten digging deep mid race.
Haley Batten digging deep mid race.

Evie Richards aiming to close out that top 3 in the XCC overall.
Evie Richards aiming to close out the top 3 in the XCC overall.

Stigger gets into position for her attack.
Stigger gets into position for her attack.

Stigger takes the win here in MSA.
Stigger takes the win here in MSA.

Stigger looks to lock down the XCO come Sunday after her performance this afternoon.
Stigger looks to lock down the XCO come Sunday after her performance this afternoon.

Haley Batten would end up 7th.
Haley Batten would end up 7th.

Loana Lecomte happy with her evening s work.
Loana Lecomte happy with her evening's work.

Your Elite Women s XCC podium - Laura Stigger Loana Lecomte and Rebecca Henderson.
Your Elite Women's XCC podium - Laura Stigger, Loana Lecomte, and Rebecca Henderson.

The first showers of the weekend.
The first showers of the weekend.

Your Elite Women s XCC overall - Puck Pieterse Alessandra Keller and Evie Richards
Your Elite Women's XCC overall - Puck Pieterse, Alessandra Keller, and Evie Richards

The XCC specialist warms up for battle.
The XCC specialist warms up for battle.

Victor Koretzky tunes in.
Victor Koretzky tunes in.

Luca Schwarzbauer cooling down before the race even started.
Luca Schwarzbauer cooling down before the race even started.

The elite men head laying down the watts on the start straight.
The elite men laying down the watts on the start straight.

Jordan Sarrou is coming off his first XCO win and is not letting up. He d finish second in the XCC.
Jordan Sarrou is coming off his first XCO win and is not letting up. He'd finish second in the XCC.

Martin Vidaurre Kossmann had his best showing in elites so far.
Martin Vidaurre Kossmann had his best showing in elites so far.

Luca Schwarzbauer leads the charge.
Luca Schwarzbauer leads the charge.

Tom Pidcock puts down the watts. He d just miss the podium.
Tom Pidcock puts down the watts. He'd just miss the podium.

Christopher Blevins made his way through the pack and into third.
Christopher Blevins made his way through the pack and into third.

Charlie Aldridge leading the charge.
Charlie Aldridge leading the charge.

Tom Pidcock puts down the watts. He d just miss the podium.
Tom Pidcock puts down the watts. He'd just miss the podium.

Koretzky leading the herd for another lap.
Koretzky leads the herd for another lap.

Schwarzbauer lead the race a few times but just couldn t hold on on the final lap.
Schwarzbauer led the race a few times but just couldn't hold on on the final lap.

Victor Koretzky with Nino Schurter in tow.
Victor Koretzky with Nino Schurter in tow.

Jordan Sarrou continues his late season surge.
Jordan Sarrou continues his late-season surge.

Luca Schwarzbauer doing what he needed to do to take the overall.
Luca Schwarzbauer doing what he needed to do to take the overall.

Tom Pidcock on the chase.
Tom Pidcock on the chase.

5th place this evening for Nino Schurter.
5th place this evening for Nino Schurter.

Martin Vidaurre Kossmann stalking Tom Pidcock s every move.
Martin Vidaurre Kossmann stalking Tom Pidcock's every move.

Victor Koretzkt outfoxes the competition.
Victor Koretzky outfoxes the competition.

A brutal race for all.
A brutal race for all.

Blevins deep in the pain cave.
Blevins deep in the pain cave.

Charlie Aldridge is really beginning to find his feet in the elite men.
Charlie Aldridge is really beginning to find his feet in the elite men.

Tom Pidcock worked hard on his way to 4th but will have his yes set 3 places higher on Sunday.
Tom Pidcock worked hard on his way to 4th but will have his yes set 3 places higher on Sunday.

Victor Koretzky takes the win ahead of Jordan Sarrou and Chris Blevins.
Victor Koretzky takes the win ahead of Jordan Sarrou and Chris Blevins.

Victor Koretzky will hope to back up this win on Sunday.
Victor Koretzky will hope to back up this win on Sunday.

Luca Schwarzbauer takes home there XCC overall.
Luca Schwarzbauer takes home the XCC overall.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Xc 2023 World Cup XC XC Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,792 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
124498 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
85840 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
75907 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
51223 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
42426 views
Review: Reeb Steezl - US Made & Super Capable
37365 views
Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again
37220 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
35011 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.052905
Mobile Version of Website