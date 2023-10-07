XCC Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023

The XCC Short Track racing kicks off the final weekend of World Cup racing in 2023. The U23 riders were the first on the new course at Mont-Sainte-Anne as we saw more wins for Ronja Blöchlinger and Adrien Boichis.
A day later it was the Elite Women's turn where we saw Laura Stigger follow her Snowshoe XCO win with the Short Track victory. Loana Lecomte put in a solid ride to take second with a resurgent Rebecca Henderson taking third, six seconds back.
Next up was the Elite Men and it was Victor Koretzky who led Jordan Sarrou for the third race in a row. Christopher Blevins had a great showing taking third place, three seconds behind the race winner.
The elite and U23 have a short rest before the XCO action gets underway on Sunday for what could be carnage after the predicted wet weather.