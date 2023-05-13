XCC Photo Epic: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

Ronja Blöchlinger lining up against the top U23 Women for the first ever U23 XCC.

Ronja Blöchlinger was one of the favourites coming into the evening of racing.

Sofie Pedersen cool and calm for the evening race.

The U23 Women are off with Zoe Cuthbert leading the charge.

The faces at the front of the field were ever-changing throughout the race.

Ronja Blöchlinger was patient with her strategy and kept the lead in sight lap after lap.

Sofie Pedersen was a force at the front throughout the race.

The loose corner at the bottom end of the course caused a few crashes throughout the U23 racing.

Out of the shadows and into the light.

Sofie Pedersen flirted with the lead a handful of times before settling for third.

Noëlle Buri emerged from the pack late in the race, attacking hard enough for second.

Ronja Blöchlinger leaves Noëlle Buri and Sofie Pedersen in her wake.

Blöchlinger very happy with her first U23 XCC win she will also go down in history as the first-ever U23 XCC winner.

Your top three U23 Women - Ronja Blöchlinger, Noëlle Buri, and Sofie Pedersen

Riley Amos dialing in.

The U23 men put down the watts off the start.

Riley Amos leading the charge off the line.

The U23 men head out to the far corner of the course.

Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj takes his turn at the front of the pack.

Riley Amos fights his way out of the heavy traffic and stays up front.

The U23 men tick off another lap.

Slowly navigating his way towards the front, Adrien Boichis made up enough ground to challenge the lead in the final lap.

Adrien Boichis takes the U23 XCC win in a sprint.

Adrien Boichis won't forget this in a hurry.

Boichis stoked with himself as he takes home the first U23 Men's XCC victory.

Your top 3 men from the U23 XCC in Nove Mesto: 1st Adrien Boichis 2nd Riley Amos 3rd Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj

Draped in a sea of rainbows, Pauline Ferrand Prevot is set to go for the first XCC of the season.

Evie Richards knows how to win the XCC in Nove Mesto.

Always a threat, Alessandra Keller takes the line on the now wet course.

Keller, Courtney, and Terpstra start the evening off strong.

The women got the worst of the conditions with their start coming just after the heaviest of the rain.

Alessandra Keller and Haley Batten stay bar to bar through the narrow part of the course.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot was in the mix from the get-go.

Evie Richards spent a lot of time at the front but couldn't match the pace at the end.

Loana Lecomte also spent some time at the front before dropping further down the line.

The women charge down the log drops still in a massive group halfway through the race.

Haley Batten going bar to bar again deep in the pack.

Alessandra Keller takes her turn at the front.

A tactical masterclass by Laura Stigger.

Laura Stigger played her cards right at the very end. She hardly emerged from the pack until it mattered most.

Your XCC women's podium - Laura Stigger, Alessandra Keller, and Sina Frei

First champagne shower of the season to kick things off in Nove Mesto.

Tom Pidcock wasn't meant to be on the start line today but Ondrej Cink pulled out and opened up a space.

The men start the race during a welcome weather window.

20 minutes of pain lies ahead.

Luca Schwarzbauer leads out the first lap.

Three abreast, Pierre De Froidmont, Luca Braidot, and Luca Schwarzbauer tackle the log drops at full speed.

Luca Schwarzbauer always goes well in short track, especially in Nove Mesto.

Sam Gaze was another last-minute addition and he certainly didn't disappoint.

The pack heads up the climb at the far end of the course.

Pidcock started dead last before he took on the entire field, gaining positions as time wore on.

David Serrano Valero attacked for the lead mid-race but would eventually end up down the list.

Milan Vader is back visiting from the road world with a very unique bike setup.

A closer look at Milan Vader's XCC setup on his Cervélo ZFS-5.

The elite men head out for their final lap.

Luca Schwarzbauer was now being hunted by Sam Gaze during the last lap.

Tom Pidcock just gets the better of Sam Gaze and Luca Schwarzbauer on the charge to the line.

Tom Pidcock does it again, chasing and passing everyone in the field.

Pidcock and Gaze having a chat while waiting for the podium.

Your top three men's XCC podium - Tom Pidcock, Samuel Gaze, and Luca Schwarzbauer

Will Pidcock be back on the top step this Sunday?

There's a lot of change happening to World Cups in 2023, but if there is one constant at the first round of the 2023 series, it's Nove Mesto. The venue in the Czech Republic continues to bring incredibly exhilarating racing and nail-biting sprint finishes.For the first time since the XCC format was introduced to World Cups in 2018, the U23 got their chance at the format that sees riders go all out for series points and the chance to be on the front row for the XCO race. In the Women's race, it was Ronja Blöchlinger who kept it calm in the early laps, always keeping the lead in sight. A very close finish saw Ronja just pull ahead at the line with the following four riders ending on the same second. The Men's race saw Adrien Boichis take the first win for the U23 riders as he piloted his way through the pack to get himself in the perfect position for a last-minute sprint attack placing him two seconds up on Riley Amos and Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj.A day later and with a period of rain to dampen down the loose course that saw some big crashes in the U23s, the Elite riders kicked off the first live broadcast for the new Warner Bros. Discovery Sports team. First up for the riders' first big test of the weekend was the Women and with an incredibly competitive and exciting field of riders, the stage was set for some big racing. Straight off the line, last year's overall XC and XCC champion Alessandra Keller led the group alongside Jenny Rissveds into the tricky first corner that had taken out a few riders in the U23s. Luckily with the damp weather and some course modifications, this wouldn't be a problem for the Elite riders. Unfortunately, this didn't stop an early race crash as a mid-pack pileup saw Rebecca Henderson and Martina Berta go down along with holding up the racers behind.Despite some early crashes and a high speed from the off, riders mainly stayed together as one group for the majority of the race as the lead constantly swapped between the likes of Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Loana Lecomte and Haley Batten. It wasn't until the last lap that Laura Stigger played her hand and took the lead. The early attack on lap nine didn't go unchallenged as Alessandra Keller fought back to take back the lead into the finish arena. After just shy of 20 minutes of racing everything came down to a five-rider sprint to the line. Laura Stigger had slightly more power in her legs in a close sprint to propel herself to her first XCC win. Alessandra Keller crossed the line in 2nd with Laura's teammate Sina Frei making it two Specialized riders in the top three.Quickly following the frantic Women's race was the even more dramatic action from the Elite Men. There was drama before riders even got between the tape on Friday as Tom Pidcock and Sam Gaze were added to the race as late additions following two riders pulling out of the race just a few hours before the start. Tom Pidcock shared in his post-race interview that he was so unprepared for the race that he had been out for a three-hour training ride in the morning.With both riders starting in dead last on the grid they didn't have the fastest starts, but from the green light it was David Valero Serrano who made his way to the front in the early stages. The Spanish rider would be quickly joined by the incredibly powerful German rider Luca Schwarzbauer, who won here in 2022, both riders would be regular faces at the front alongside Nino Schurter and Sam Gaze who had made his way to the front.After stealthily moving through the pack Tom Pidcock made his attack on the final lap with a big move on the first corner where the British Olympic champion took the wide line and slingshotted his way onto the rear wheel of current leader Luca Schwarzbauer. It wasn't until the jumps into the finish arena that Tom Pidcock made his next move passing Luca Schwarzbauer and taking the lead in a side-by-side mid-air overtake. With Luca and XCC World Champion Sam Gaze right on his rear wheel Tom Pidock managed to keep his position in the sprint to the line and kick off his 2023 season with his first XCC win.The Elite riders now have a short break before the big race, but the U23 will be back between the tape for their first live broadcasted XCO race.