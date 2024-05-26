XCC Photo Epic: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024

Madigan Munro lines up for what would be another strong XCC effort.

Sporting the Leader's Jersey, Kira Bohm is locked in for a tough day at the office.

The U23 Women are off on a very damp course.

Munro hustles through the pack. She'd finish third in the tough conditions.

Isabella Holmgren put her power on display, taking the win by a decent margin.

Soaked in mud, Ella Maclean-Howell finds her way out of the spray and into second.

Isabella Holmgren takes the win without dispute.

Holmgren will be trouble come Saturday's XCO.

Your U23 XCC Women's podium - Isabella Holmgren, Ella Maclean-Howell, and Madigan Munro

Isabella Holmgren will be the one to watch for Saturday's final.

Dario Lillo will be hungry to dethrone Amos.

Riley Amos leading off the line and then leading back over it 20 minutes later to take the win.

Luke Wiedmann battling bar to bar and ending up on the podium.

Hectic racing as always in the short track.

Dario Lillo leads the pack up the far climb.

Riley Amos through the final jump section before exiting the woods and onto the finish straight.

Another notch on the 2024 win list for Riley Amos.

That win seemed to mean a lot to Riley Amos, he was ecstatic after he crossed the line.

Riley Amos, Dario Lillo and Luke Wiedmann make up your U23 men short track podium here in Nove Mesto.

Riley Amos is really getting that cork popping and champagne spraying dialled in 2024.

Threatening clouds loom over the venue

Alessandra Keller eyes up the track. She has the power to win it here.

Puck Pieterse missed out on the opening 2 rounds but found her feet quickly again and will be a threat for the win on Sunday.

Haley Batten's got a target on her back and rightfully so. The Leader's Jersey doesn't come easy these days.

Pressures are set quite high on the hard-packed track.

Laura Stigger would come home 4th.

The Women power down the start straight.

Alessandra Keller made her intentions obvious.

A great 7th place for South Africa's Candice Lill.

Hectic racing at the front of the elite women's field.

Anne Tauber navigates the pump track. She'd end her day in the top ten.

Nicole Koller into eighth.

Alessandra Keller was hungry for it today and made it count when it mattered.

Puck Pieterse leads the pack around the tight bends in the lower half of the track. She'd fight back from a fall sustained mid race and slot into the top five.

Linda Indergand would cross the line in 6th.

Keller alone in front going into the last lap.

Haley Batten heading out on the final lap.

Keller, gassed, crosses the line in first after a long finish sprint.

Batten was that close to coming away with another win.

Third place for Haley Batten, she'll fancy her chances tomorrow.

The Czech crowd never disappoints.

Second place for Pauline Ferrand Prevot on her return to racing.

Your XCC Women's podium - Alessandra Keller, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, and Haley Batten

Keller celebrates the win.

Chris Blevins takes the quiet route the boxes.

Victor Koretzky is the man to beat.

One last moment of calm for Alan Hatherly.

Chris Blevins is always one to watch, especially in short track.

The elite men kick off their XCC action.

Sam Gaze completing the opening lap.

The Cannondale boys lead the charge.

Filippo Colombo continued his strong start to the season.

Thomas Litscher was at the front of the racing from the get go.

Tom Pidcock found himself dead last mid race but in true Tom Pidcock fashion, he'd claw back into the mix finishing seventh.

Blevins down the fly-over with other hyenas chasing after him.

Victor Koretzky taking flight. It was clear at this point he'd be the one to beat.

Luca Schwarzbauer the ever present force in men's short track racing.

Sam Gaze in the pack, he'd come through to finish 9th.

Victor Koretzky taking a turn at the front of the pack.

Jens Schuermans took the last spot in the top 10.

It was tight racing right until the end.

Thomas Litcher came out swinging. He would finish up in third after a sprint to the line.

Nino Schurter leads the penultimate lap out into the field and would take the last spot for a front row start on Sunday.

Victor Koretzky takes the XCC win on the charge to the line.

Thomas Litscher went deep on the last lap and nearly held onto the win but was ultimately pipped by the Specialized duo.

Close but no cigar for Chris Blevins.

Sam Gaze fought hard for his top ten finish.

Victor Koretzky, Chris Blevins and Thomas Litscher make up the elite men's XCC podium.

Victor Koretzky is keeping a tight grip on that number 1 plate.

After two brand-new venues opened the 2024 season in Brazil the first of the European rounds sees riders return to the classic venue of Nove Mesto.The first riders to go between the tape on the flat-out and slick course were the U23 riders. Riley Amos continued his undefeated 2024 season while the women's race saw a new winner as Isabella Holmgren was unrivalled crossing the line nine seconds ahead of anyone else.After 19 minutes of dramatic racing, Alessandra Keller takes her first XCC win of 2024 in a dominant show of strength. Across the seven laps of racing the short course format created some incredible racing for the elite women as the pace was high and the mixed track conditions provided a real challenge. Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Haley Batten rode close to the race winner but they couldn't match a final sprint from Keller as she crossed the line a second ahead.The elite men's short track action saw a repeat of the round two results as the Specialized team pairing of Victor Koretzky and Christopher Blevins secured the top two positions. With all of the top three racers on the same second, it couldn't have been much closer after the eight-lap race as Koretky had the legs to out-sprint Blevins and Thomas Litsher to kick off his weekend with a top podium position.With the new schedule riders only have a day to recover after a big short track effort for the main event where they will take on the full unrelenting Nove Mesto course.