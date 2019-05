Mixed skies in Albstadt for the first XCC of the season.

Kate Courtney awaiting twenty minutes redlined.

Jolanda Neff in the new kit looking for the repeat performance from last year.

Jolanda Neff and Kate Courtney were neck and neck at the line. Neff would settle for second on the day.

Kate Courtney already looks on top form.

Kate Courtney opened the taps and flew on the last lap.

Elisabeth Brandau put on a good fight fending off the pack early on.

Kate looking to jump ahead.

Courtney, Neff, and Stirnemann.

Nino Schurter dialing in.

Lars Forster leads the men out of the start.

Mathieu Van der Poel stayed quiet until the very last lap.

Henrique Avancini pulling up the climb with Nino chomping at his heels.

Lars Forster came close to taking it away from van der Poel, but he couldn't match MVDP's power.

Nino Schurter took a turn at the front and ended his twenty minutes in third.

Ondrej Cink led out for almost a lap before being swallowed by the group.

Van der Poel had some work to do when the bell rang for the final lap. He would eventually catch and pass Nino Schurter before the final straight.

Mathieu van der Poel, Lars Forster, Nino Schurter. Your Short Track winners.

Rain or shine, we expect these seats to be full this weekend.

XC World Cup racing got underway with the Short Track this evening here in Albstadt. The twenty minute races were fast paced and offered a glimpse into what we may see come Sunday. Mathieu van der Poel and Kate Courtney made late race moves to take the wins. Kate Courtney and Jolanda Neff finished nearly neck and neck with Courtney edging out Neff in the end while Mathieu van der Poel put the power down to edge out Lars Forster and Nino Schurter for the win.