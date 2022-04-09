XCC Photo Epic: Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022

The 2022 Cross Country World Cup season sprung into life in front of a bountiful and boisterous Brazilian crowd here in Petrópolis. The women kicked things off with Pauline Ferrand Prevot riding a tactical masterclass, only showing her hand when it mattered most, beating Laura Stigger and Evie Richards on the dash to the line with Rebecca McConnell and reigning overall winner Loana Lecomte rounding out the top 5. All eyes were on local legend Henrique Avancini but it was his teammate Alan Hatherly who stole his thunder on his way to his first XCC victory. Avancini ended up 4th in the sprint with Thomas Litscher and Maxime Marotte ahead and Nino Schurter behind him.
The U23s take centre stage tomorrow with the elites following on Sunday. A fantastic course with a capacity crowd and some wide-open racing... All the ingredients are there for a classic. Stay tuned!
