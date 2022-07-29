XCC Photo Epic: Snowshoe World Cup 2022

Sun rays welcomed the riders to the start boxes yet the dark clouds refused to let up.

Jolanda Neff limbers up for battle.

Kate Courtney ready to fire on home soil.

Jenny Rissveds is a top candidate when it comes to XCC. She'll be in the mix this evening without a doubt.

All smiles for Gwendalyn Gibson. She's been on the climb this year, chipping away at the results sheet.

The chase group making quick work of the climbs. By mid race, the positions were shuffled.

Gwendalyn Gibson was on one. Moved from a second row start to the front of the race in the last few hundred meters for the sprint finish.

Rissveds all but had it in the bag.

The lead group up the first punchy climb. Rissveds took control for the majority of the race.

Anne Terpstra hunting down the lead pack and battling lap after lap. She'll see the front row come Sunday.

Rebecca McConnell and Jenny Rissveds at the front of the pack before disaster struck for the Aussie.

Jolanda Neff blasts through the crowd that lined the track.

Alessandra Keller takes charge at the front as the pack heads up the steep and punchy climb.

Anne Terpstra tracking Alessandra Keller's every move.

Sixth place for Ghost's Caroline Bohe.

The evening didn't go without a hitch for some. Emily Batty finding the ground in the slippery conditions.

Reality hitting Gibson as she crossed the line taking her first XCC win. She was on the gas all race and challenged the lead enough to make her pass.

Anne Terpstra's hard efforts were rewarded with second place.

Jenny Rissveds dictated the pace for the majority of the race but eventually fell back to third.

A win on home soil feels the absolute best- especially when it's your first.

Your women's flower ceremony: Gwendalyn Gibson, Anne Terpstra, and Jenny Rissveds

The calm before the storm for Christopher Blevins.

The final quiet moments before the start for Sebastian Fini Carstensen.

Nino Schurter was in the fight but would go down hard. Here's hoping he is all good and will line up on Sunday.

Coming off two back to back XCO wins, Luca Braidot takes to the line here in Snowshoe.

The men blast off the start and rip through the center of Snowshoe village.

Fifth place for Titouan Carod.

Vlad Dascalu toyed with the lead throughout. His efforts had him place second.

Current XCC World Champ, Christopher Blevins, fought for the front of the pack a few times and last being the one where in counted most.

Max Brandl made some serious moves, finishing up in seventh.

Luca Braidot made crucial moves during the early laps before attacking later on. He'd finish third.

Alan Hatherly was in the mix once again and retained his lead in the XCC overall.

Christopher Blevins returning to the scene of his heroic victory last season. He didn't disappoint the home fans today.

The front of the men's field head up the punchy climb near the start of the lap.

Sebastian Fini Carstensen followed by Vlad Dascalu, Titouan Carod, and Luca Braidot.

Sebastian Fini Carstensen was riding strong at the front and would end up 4th after the final lap squabbling.

Another win in Snowshoe for Chris Blevins - can he back it up on Sunday?

Another strong and consistent ride from Vlad Dascalu into second.

No easy task putting down the watts on this course.

Chris Blevins takes the XCC win in front of Vlad Dascalu and Luca Braidot.

There was drama aplenty in tonight's XCC as Gwendalyn Gibson took a phenomenal maiden win and Chris Blevins backed up his heroics from last year with a last lap lunge for victory. After another wet and wild day in West Virginia we were treated to a dry evening although the track was left soft and muddy, making for some interesting racing conditions. The bountiful home support was rewarded with both victories tonight which will make Sunday's XCO that bit more exciting. Gibson was joined by Terpstra, Rissveds, Keller and Neff in the top five whilst Dascalu, Braidot, Fini Carstensen and Carod took the top spots in the men's.