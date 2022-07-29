XCC Photo Epic: Snowshoe World Cup 2022

There was drama aplenty in tonight's XCC as Gwendalyn Gibson took a phenomenal maiden win and Chris Blevins backed up his heroics from last year with a last lap lunge for victory. After another wet and wild day in West Virginia we were treated to a dry evening although the track was left soft and muddy, making for some interesting racing conditions. The bountiful home support was rewarded with both victories tonight which will make Sunday's XCO that bit more exciting. Gibson was joined by Terpstra, Rissveds, Keller and Neff in the top five whilst Dascalu, Braidot, Fini Carstensen and Carod took the top spots in the men's.
