XCC Photo Epic: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023

The XCC Short Track racing kicks off the penultimate weekend of World Cup racing in 2023. The U23 riders were the first on the Snowshoe course as we saw another win for Ronja Blöchlinger and Riley Amos top the podium on home soil.
A day later it was the Elite Women's turn to take on the challenging Snowshoe course. Evie Richards played a clever race dropping the hammer on the final lap to cross the line five seconds ahead of Puck Pieterse. Rebecca Henderson had a great ride ending the day with third.
Next up was the Elite Men and it was Victor Koretzky who once again led a French top-two as he went fastest in XCC for the second time in a row. Jordan Sarrou also matched his Les Gets result as he went two seconds back from Victor. Luca Schwarzbauer continues a great season of XCC racing with a third-place finish.
The elite and U23 have a short rest before the XCO action gets underway on Sunday.