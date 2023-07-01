XCC Photo Epic: Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

Jul 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  


photo
Photo Epic
2023 XC World Cup
Val Di Sole
Photography by Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

The lung-busting bar-to-bar fight of short track racing kicks off another weekend of racing in Val Di Sole. The U23 riders were the first on course as we saw more wins from Ronja Blöchlinger and the first victory of the season for Carter Woods.

A day later and it was the Elite Women's turn to take on an initially dusty course. The conditions would deteriorate as rain fell mid-way through the racing, although it would not affect things too much for this race. Laura Stigger backed up her winning form from Nove Mesto as she took the win after a very close sprint to the line against newly crowned European XC champ Puck Pieterse. Pauline Ferrand Prevot would complete the top three six seconds back.

Next up was the Elite Men and with the wet weather conditions were now looking pretty slick on course. Luca Schwarzbauer showed he is up there with the best as his power left tire tracks off the line showing he meant business at round four of the 2023 series. The racing remained close through the laps but in the last lap, no one could answer Luca Schwarzbauer as he crossed the line two seconds up. Alan Hatherly would take home 2nd with Joshua Dubau in third.

The elite and U23 now have a short rest before the XCO action gets underway on Sunday.


photo
The U23 Women are off.

photo
Ronja Blöchlinger continues to be the rider to beat in short track as she hasn't lost a race so far this season.

photo
Sofie Pedersen hasn't been able to replicate her XC dominance in the shorter XCC races, she will still be happy with 2nd place ahead of Sunday's main event.

photo
Ginia Caluori on her way to her 2nd best XCC performance in 2023.

photo
A big fourth win of the season for Ronja Blöchlinger.

photo

photo
Your U23 Women's XCC podium - Ronja Blöchlinger, Sofie Pedersen, and Noemie Garnier

photo
Carter Woods was on the hunt for a good result this week in Italy.

photo
The U23 men are under way.

photo
Carter Woods was a dominant force never dropping outside the top three each lap.

photo
You know you're having a good season when a third place is your worst result so far.

photo
Luca Martin would secure his best result of the season in 2nd, just one second behind the race leader.

photo
Carter Woods had the power to take his first win of the year.

photo
Carter Woods, Luca Martin and Adrien Boichis top the box in Val Di Sole

photo
Laura Stigger looking to match her season-opening XCC win in Nove Mesto.

photo
Fresh off taking the European championships title last weekend Puck Pieterse is the rider to beat this season.

photo
You can never ignore the constant threat from Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

photo
The Elite Women blast off the line in Val Di Sole.

photo
Laura Stigger played a clever race always sticking to the front through the seven laps.

photo
Puck Pieterse was tough to beat up the climbs as she never dropped outside the top two.

photo
Laura Stigger is having a great 2023 season.

photo
The 4X track climb would prove crucial as the bottleneck through the rock garden would cause many riders to have to jump off their bikes.

photo
Puck Pieterse is not only quick on the downhills but she has plenty of talent when things point back down.

photo
Rebecca Henderson on her way to one of her best results of the season in sixth.

photo
It was a big sprint to the line with Laura Stigger just beating Puck Pieterse.

photo
With rain falling midway through the race it was a tough start to the weekend.

photo
Laura Stigger left everything out on the track.

photo
The Elite Women's podium; Laura Stigger, Puck Pieterse and Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

photo
Luca Schwarzbauer is becoming an unstoppable force in short track.

photo
Off the line and straight into the lead for Luca Schwarzbauer.

photo
Nino Schurter showed some strong form but he couldn't handle the pace and dropped back to 10th.

photo
The Elite Men had the worse conditions with rain making the track extra slick.

photo
Joshua Dubau: had another great performance as he took home 3rd.

photo
Mathias Flückiger seems to be recovering well from his hand injury and is a rider to watch for Sunday's XCO race.

photo
Luca Schwarzbauer never dropped outside the top three at the end of each lap.

photo
No one could answer the power being put out by the German racer.

photo
The 4X jumps offered a good chance for the more skilled riders to gain some extra time.

photo
A second XCC victory in 2023 for Luca Schwarzbauer.

photo
The Elite Men's podium; Luca Schwarzbauer, Alan Hatherly and Joshua Dubau.


