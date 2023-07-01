XCC Photo Epic: Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

The lung-busting bar-to-bar fight of short track racing kicks off another weekend of racing in Val Di Sole. The U23 riders were the first on course as we saw more wins from Ronja Blöchlinger and the first victory of the season for Carter Woods.
A day later and it was the Elite Women's turn to take on an initially dusty course. The conditions would deteriorate as rain fell mid-way through the racing, although it would not affect things too much for this race. Laura Stigger backed up her winning form from Nove Mesto as she took the win after a very close sprint to the line against newly crowned European XC champ Puck Pieterse. Pauline Ferrand Prevot would complete the top three six seconds back.
Next up was the Elite Men and with the wet weather conditions were now looking pretty slick on course. Luca Schwarzbauer showed he is up there with the best as his power left tire tracks off the line showing he meant business at round four of the 2023 series. The racing remained close through the laps but in the last lap, no one could answer Luca Schwarzbauer as he crossed the line two seconds up. Alan Hatherly would take home 2nd with Joshua Dubau in third.
The elite and U23 now have a short rest before the XCO action gets underway on Sunday.