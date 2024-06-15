Powered by Outside

XCC Photo Epic: Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024

Jun 15, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


Last light on the town.
Photography by Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

After a short break, the XC World Cup is back with a return to Val di Sole for some flat-out racing alongside the downhill for the first time in 2024.

In the U23 racing Kira Böhm took the women's victory as she just beat Isabella Holmgren to the line by one second. Emilly Johnston won in a close match-up against Olivia Onesti to take third place. Bjorn Riley opened his Val di Sole weekend with a win as he pulled ahead of Riley Amos by five seconds. Oleksandr Hudyma won out his sprint battle for third against Luke Wiedmann.

In a tight sprint finish Puck Pieterse marked her first win this year as she out-played Pauline Ferrand Prevot on the final lap. Another four seconds back from the leaders Savilia Blunk carries on a strong 2024 season with third place. Elite men's XCC World Champ won a close finish as the top four were split by just one second. Victor Koretzky manged to take second place while not felling 100% this week with Jens Schuermans in third. Nino Schurter secured a front-row start in fourth as he has his sights set on another Val di Sole XC win on Sunday.

With the changed schedule to accommodate XC and downhill racing, riders have Saturday off to recover from the XCC race before a big day on Sunday.


Back for another weekend of racing in Val di Sole.

Kira Bohm is looking to get back on form this evening.

Kira Bohm was swallowed by the starting group before emerging towards the last laps, hunting for a victory.

U23 Women's start.

Isabella Holmgren up front during the last few laps.

It was Emilly Johnston's turn at the front. She has been close this season.

Kira Bohm takes the XCC win in VDS.

The U23 Women's podium - Kira Bohm, Isabella Holmgren, and Emilly Johnston

It was anyone's game. Well done to all three.

The man to beat in the U23 men.

The U23 men kick off their evening's racing.

Bjorn Riley dropping the hammer with a perfectly timed attack.

Riley Amos chasing the front of the pack.

What a ride from Oleksandr Hudyma into third.

A well-deserved win for Bjorn Riley.

Fierce competitors, compatriots and friends. Bjorn Riley and Riley Amos share the podium once again.

Bjorn Riley, Riley Amos and Oleksandr Hudyma make up your U23 XCC top 3.

Today belonged to Bjorn Riley.

Another athlete who was missed on the circuit is Samara Maxwell, who is also back and ready to take on the Elites.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot is taking on the Val di Sole course after what was a strong showing in Nove Mesto.

Puck Pieterse and Rebecca Henderson relaxed and ready to go.

Gwendalyn Gibson made her return this weekend after a broken collarbone back in Brazil had her sitting out a couple of months.

Savilia Blunk ready to put in the work.

The Elite Women are off.

A frantic Friday night of racing in Val di Sole.

Blunk making sure she stays with the lead group.

Candice Lill did not hold back, finishing just off the podium for a front-row start come Sunday.

Chiara Teocchi took charge early on for a number of laps before the group eventually took over.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot remained a threat at the front until the last few meters of the race which resulted in a sprint finish against Pieterse.

Linda Indergand would be 9th.

Savilia Blunk continues her strong run of form.

Alexandra Keller on the gas for fifth.

Candice Lill with an impressive run to 4th.

A solid ride for Rebecca Henderson into seventh.

Sina Frei into sixth and a front row start.

Puck Pieterse leads out the final lap.

Pieterse with the win here in Val di Sole.

Savilia Blunk crosses the line in third.

Teocchi gassed after her efforts.

Evie Richards felt the burn on that one.

Your Women's Elite podium - Puck Pieterse, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, and Savilia Blunk

A well deserved win by Puck.

Nino Schurter will be a strong contender this afternoon.

Luca Shwarzbauer dialing in.

Sam Gaze and his stripes ready to charge.

Filippo Colombo locked and loaded.

Simon Andreassen leads the elite men off the line.

Filippo Colombo has had a strong start to 2024 and showed strongly once again.

A new XCC course design kept things fresh in Val di Sole.

Sam Gaze made sure to mark everyone else's move before making a move of his own.

Jordan Sarrou and Luca Schwarzbauer go bar to bar.

Sebastian Fini Cartensen with a strong ride into 6th.

Alan Hatherly making a late lunge for the front row.

Jordan Sarrou has been really consistent this season and this evening was no different.

Jens Schuermans had himself an afternoon. He pushed hard for the lead group and finished up in third.

Charlie Aldridge had a stint at the front before falling back.

Trouble at the back end of the group.

Pierre de Froidmont was good enough for a top-ten finish.

Three wide. Sebastian Fini Carstensen tries to pull away up the climb.

Victor Koretzky chasing the Gaze for a spectacular finish.

Jens Schuermans leads the charge out onto the final lap.

A short track masterclass by Sam Gaze.

Luca Shwarzbauer gassed.

A hard fought 5th place for Filippo Colombo.

A tough one for Chris Blevins.

Sam Gaze, Victor Koretzky and Jens Schuermans on the box in the elite men's short track in Val di Sole.

Sam Gaze knows a thing or two about winning a short track World Cup and showed his prowess once again.



