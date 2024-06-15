XCC Photo Epic: Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024

After a short break, the XC World Cup is back with a return to Val di Sole for some flat-out racing alongside the downhill for the first time in 2024.
In the U23 racing Kira Böhm took the women's victory as she just beat Isabella Holmgren to the line by one second. Emilly Johnston won in a close match-up against Olivia Onesti to take third place. Bjorn Riley opened his Val di Sole weekend with a win as he pulled ahead of Riley Amos by five seconds. Oleksandr Hudyma won out his sprint battle for third against Luke Wiedmann.
In a tight sprint finish Puck Pieterse marked her first win this year as she out-played Pauline Ferrand Prevot on the final lap. Another four seconds back from the leaders Savilia Blunk carries on a strong 2024 season with third place. Elite men's XCC World Champ won a close finish as the top four were split by just one second. Victor Koretzky manged to take second place while not felling 100% this week with Jens Schuermans in third. Nino Schurter secured a front-row start in fourth as he has his sights set on another Val di Sole XC win on Sunday.
With the changed schedule to accommodate XC and downhill racing, riders have Saturday off to recover from the XCC race before a big day on Sunday.